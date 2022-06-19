The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign, June 20 - 26, 2022

The luckiest day of the week for June 20 - 26, 2022, is here for each zodiac sign's horoscope. The week ahead brings an auspicious collection of energy.

The planets help you see where you can choose abundance and good luck over challenges and heartache. Jupiter, the planet that rules good luck and abundance, is active all week.

Jupiter connects with Venus once she enters the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Venus affects all matters related to the heart; she also rules finances and real estate.

The combined energy of these two planets brings luck in love and good energy to your home and bank account.

Expect challenges as you move through the week. You may wonder if the universe is truly on your side.

If you are coordinated with the universe and co-creating your destiny, then you will be able to see how obstacles propel you to your next amazing chapter.

You'll discover how to feel like luck is on your side and see that the universe already is.

Jupiter will be active for the next month before turning retrograde, so it is a valuable time to take every opportunity brought your way so that you can continue vibrating on the frequency that you receive it.

This is connected to the divine wake-up call from the universe as the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces occurs exactly at 11:11 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Eleven in numerology is a master builder number, one of only two, representing that the universe is trying to get your attention by sending you a wake-up call.

This is to let you know that no matter how challenging it may be in this moment or what you must go through, you are headed to a better space that is divinely meant for only you.

As the Sun moves into Cancer, there will be a focus on your home and family and making sure that you feel secure.

To embrace security and recognize your own ability to create it also makes space for you to receive more of the hints that the universe sends, increasing that feeling of lucky coincidences, which is just being in the flow of your purpose.

This week is a call to action and one that represents a turning point in your journey of making sure that you are allowing the universe to work its magic on your life, especially where it is most needed.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign, June 20 – June 26, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 25th

Jupiter in your sign aligns with the North Node in Taurus today, bringing a point of action to the forefront of your mind. This is a chance to move more clearly into your purpose as you recognize that the path of abundance is what will guide you towards your fate. There is a clear point of action here that you must take with Jupiter in Aries. Just make sure you do not back away from the chance the universe wants you to take.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 24th

The Moon is in your zodiac sign today as Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries. This is meant to help you see that you have a strong intuition that is meant to help guide you towards the decisions and choices that are meant for you. If you have doubted yourself or how you think, this is a chance for you to recognize that you create that space for knowledge to emerge and trust.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus is in your zodiac sign today means it is all about good fortune and luck. While most known for governing love, it also influences your finances and helps you deal with real estate matters. For you, this day is a period of financial growth, whether through previous investments, new jobs, or even an unexpected bonus. Make sure that you are practicing feeling worthy, and it is no doubt the universe is preparing to reward you in many ways.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 21st

Your zodiac season begins today, always brightening your life with new possibilities. The zodiac season in which you were born is called your solar return. The Sun will reach the same point as it did when you were born. This energy creates a magnetic aura around you, attracting what is meant for you and helping you take action aligned with your authenticity. Use this opportunity to guarantee this is the best year yet.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 26th

You have no problem being bold, but it does not mean that you often allow yourself to speak the truth that feels like it makes you vulnerable. Do not let looks consume you. All you must do is be yourself and own your truth. How others see you is their issue. Mars in Gemini and Mercury in Taurus will align, allowing you to authentically speak your truth to start creating your life based on that.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 20th

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will give you an extraordinary opportunity to forgive yourself and others. This enables you to feel freer to move forward and to recognize that withholding can prevent you from being able to live your dreams. This strikes a romantic note with you, so make sure that you embrace the possibility that just because a relationship did not work out once does not mean it is not meant to be.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

The Moon in Aries lights up the realm of self-love today. Venus crosses into the fellow air sign of Gemini, giving you the green light to start opening yourself up to more life. Often you can limit yourself, but what you think is possible instead of seeing that so much more can exist. Do not be afraid to seize happiness in unlikely places or follow your own heart even if no one else agrees.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 25th

The North Node in Taurus activates Jupiter in Aries, bringing you a pivotal moment in your life. The North Node represents fate, and Jupiter is all about abundance. But you need to make a choice to consciously choose it. Look for where you have been settling rather than thriving or limiting yourself out of fear or old patterns you have already outgrown. The universe is always on your side, but you also must make a choice to help support the process.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 26th

Mercury in Taurus aligns with Mars in Gemini as the Moon moves through Gemini, focusing on the romantic area of your life. After so much time spent working in your career, this is a chance to now focus more on love. You will be in tune with your emotions and feel able to use your words to help you achieve and go after what it is you want. Do not let obligations take you away from priorities.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 20th

The Sun in Gemini unites with Pluto in Capricorn, helping to push you to take transformative action within your life. You have recently been tested about your beliefs on what it is you deserve. Use this as an opportunity to let go of anything in your life that tells you things cannot be different moving forward. You truly are the creator of your own reality, and you are being fueled by the light of the Sun to make your dreams happen.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 23rd

Saturn will continue to retrograde through your sign creating an opportunity for luck as the karmic scales are balanced. This comes today as Mercury in Taurus unites with Jupiter in Aries, bringing good news and fortune. Look for positivity everywhere you go today and everything as that special gift from the universe. This can be a very long time as you start to see your previous work finally paying off.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 20th

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces occurs today, bringing a stroke of luck from the universe for you as it occurs precisely at 11:11 pm (EST). This is a wake-up call and even confirmation for you. If you have been asking for a sign for anything, take this as what you have been looking for and trust the path ahead. You are always supported even if it does not seem like it. Make sure you allow yourself to be guided as something important is on the horizon for you.

