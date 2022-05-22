The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Betrayed During The Quarter Moon In Pisces, May 22 - 23, 2022

Hello lunatics! And by 'lunatics' I refer to those who follow the Moon's phases and know what to expect during certain transits.

What do we have today, in terms of the Moon and its odd progress through the constellations?

We have the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces, which also happens to be the first lunation of its kind in Gemini, our latest astrological season.

The problem with having the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces is that it tends to whittle down our defenses; we aren't as in touch with what's really going during this phase, and because of the Pisces influence here, we're not as on the ball as we might need to be.

We should be keeping our ears and eyes open to all of the things that are going on in our lives because there's something wrong, and we need to figure out what it is.

What's wrong is that the zodiac signs who are most susceptible to this kind of lunar transit will be betrayed on this date. It's exactly the thing that no one ever wants to be, and yet, this date will bring on some truly horrific betrayals and the heartbreak and shock that comes with them.

We are betrayed because we couldn't see the plain truth right in front of our faces, and we went into some kind of denial to hold that truth back. We tried, signs, and we failed. And while we may feel like victims, we are the ones responsible for putting ourselves in the position we're in today. It's a cold wake-up call, but a necessary call at that.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During The Quarter Moon In Pisces, May 22 - 23, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It looks like the power has changed hands, Libra; you are no longer the one who calls the shots in a relationship that doesn't seem to favor you any longer. You thought you could get away with 'just being yourself' in this particular relationship but 'just being yourself' turned into a situation where all you did was take advantage of someone's good nature.

It seems that when you weren't looking, the other person in this relationship started investigating you, and what they found out made it so hard for them to continue on with you, that they simply backed off until you figured they were out of your life. What you didn't expect was for that meek person to come at you with fury and vengeance in their heart.

Quarter Moon in Pisces brings out your own true feelings, Libra, and now you know that while you may not have been the best partner, you were certainly the one that this person needed to betray in the long run.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's getting pretty hard for you to accept that, once again, you've been betrayed by someone whom you've placed all of your trust in. You can barely stand the thought that this is happening to you AGAIN, and you know exactly how it happened: through your own naïveté.

Yes, Sagittarius, once again you bought into someone else's lies and those lies sent you into a place where you felt safe and able to trust them. It seems you fall for the same lines each time, and during the Quarter Moon in Pisces, you'll come to know the same truth, yet again: you have been lied to.

You have been betrayed and yet, you feel that this time doesn't hold as much pain as it once did. It seems that in your life, the highs may not be as high as they once were, but the lows don't seem to pack the same punch as they once did, either.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

In your case, you're also dealing with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which throws the whole Quarter Moon in Pisces into a tailspin, in terms of you and your emotions. You have been feeling like this day was inevitable; you felt 'betrayal' happening in your bones, yet you didn't want to say anything because speaking aloud might make it seem more real, and reality was not the thing you wanted to entertain.

Today takes that reality and shoves it right in your face, up close and personal; you have been betrayed by someone you loved. You don't know if you can just turn off the love lights that quickly, either. You know this person just did something unforgivable to you, and yet, you can't stop loving them.

You will learn to let them go, as time will reveal more and more unforgivable acts. This person is definitely NOT for you, and in a way, this transit sets you free. Sad, but true.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.