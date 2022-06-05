The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign, June 6 – June 12, 2022

Your luckiest day of the week is here for each zodiac sign, June 6 -12, 2022, per astrology while the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is in Leo entering Virgo.

This week, as the energy builds to the dramatic Full Moon in Sagittarius, opportunities help propel you further into your dreams.

It is a quieter week astrologically with fewer planets aligning with one another or changing zodiac signs.

Still, it does not mean that this means it is time to let down your guard.

First Quarter Moon in Virgo begins the week with great healing energy that can help you organize your life and your thoughts to have clarity on what steps you should take on this new journey that is manifesting in front of you.

Virgo is an incredibly detailed zodiac sign, while the First Quarter Moon represents the ability to make long-lasting decisions.

It is time to seize the opportunities the universe is giving you to level up within your own life.

Mercury in Taurus now direct rules healthy communication, so as it crosses paths with Pluto in Capricorn, it creates a theme of being able to be more emotionally vulnerable in expressing your needs and feelings.

This is the core of what the beginning of the week is all about. You are vulnerable enough to your truth to start building your life upon that instead of the expectations or desires of others.

This prepares you for the Full Moon in Sagittarius, which will hold some dramatic declarations of truth. Also, when Venus and Uranus unite in Taurus to bring dramatic changes and turnarounds.

Venus is the planet that governs love, real estate, and anything of value. Uranus is the great awakener, the planet that brings unexpected and shocking changes into your life.

Together, this happens only once a year and usually guarantees fireworks and surprising gifts from the universe for your love life, finances, and even both.

As the continued story of the universe plays out, this week is about honoring your truth so that you do not let a single opportunity slip through your fingers.

Here's each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for June 6 - 12, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 11

Think about what you have spent the most time dreaming of or wishing for. Start to realize that nothing stops you from achieving that except you holding yourself back out of imaginary reasons why it cannot work.

With Mars now in your zodiac sign and Venus and Uranus bringing up some incredible opportunities, it is time that you free yourself to take them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 12

Venus uniting with Uranus in Taurus will be powerful for anyone, but for you, it has the capability of changing the rest of your year, if not your life.

Look for where you have seen developments and growth recently but have been slow to act. This energy brings surprising movement in an area that you felt was stagnant. Your only job is to trust what comes up so that you do not let this pass you by. Whether it is love or money, it will still be a win for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 7

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo will bring up themes of decisions surrounding your home and family that are part of a bigger cycle. So look back at how your life has changed over the past six months.

You can be in the position to start that brand-new chapter. You just must decide to take it. Do not let anything from the past ruin your feelings in the present.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 11

The Moon will be in Scorpio all day, bringing out your most authentic voice. This is incredibly beneficial for you to seize because it allows you to speak your truth without worrying about whose feelings you are hurting or the opinions of others.

You are encouraged to be as vulnerable and expressive as you need to be. You can step into a creative role to stop letting other people decide how you live your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 5

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, it can bring up feelings, especially those you usually talk yourself out of. Today though, it should serve as a reminder that this is the truest part of yourself and that acting on your feelings with conviction is a gift you have.

Don't second-guess your feelings. Make sure that you are seizing this energy, trusting that it is the only path forward to guarantee that things are different this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 7

Your own First Quarter Moon in Virgo is set to create waves in the week ahead. This peaks on June 7 but can be in effect from June 6th to June 8. Be on the lookout for those opportunities. You will need to make decisions quickly and review choices you've already made in the past.

You should feel more confident in knowing what is for you and what is not. This basis is the foundation for you to truly create a healthier way of life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 9

Mercury in Taurus and Pluto in Capricorn align today as the Moon moves into your zodiac sign of Libra. Today, you should spend time honoring your own feelings, especially if you often keep them to yourself.

Obviously, with Venus and Uranus uniting this week, love is in the air so pay special importance to you being able to open and express your feelings to a love interest. It just may bring things to the next level within your relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 12

Just before the Moon moves into Sagittarius, preparing for the Full Moon on the 13th, it spends time moving through your zodiac sign. This means that you will benefit from those Full Moon vibes on this day.

Think back to November of 2021 to see hints at what will be coming full circle and reaching fruition. It is also a wonderful day to honor the truth of your own feelings and to speak to them unapologetically as you prepare to step into your full power.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 12

Your annual Full Moon is tomorrow. Still, the Moon moves into your zodiac sign this evening, bringing this energy into sharper focus for you.

With June being such a big month for your career and relationships, it is time to take ownership of the choices that you make for your life.

Nothing just happens. Instead, it is something that you allowed or created, so it is time to reflect on if those choices truly add up to the life you want to create.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 10

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, is still moving through your zodiac sign, causing moments of growth as it forms connections with other planets.

Today is meets Mercury on Taurus challenging you to start opening more to the people that matter most in your life.

Whether it is someone you are in love with or a business partner you need, keeping things to yourself only ends up with you feeling resentful and bitter.

Let yourself be freed from those negative feelings and instead recognize that no one will know what is going on with them unless you first tell them.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 5

The Moon in Leo should bring lovely vibes to your life today. It does not mean that there will be just one big moment, but it will feel more like you are reaching calm and peace where it feels like you are finally able to let more love into your life.

There will be some unique opportunities in midweek for greater intimacy in your life. Still, today is a chance to enjoy just feeling the love and the magic that it can bring.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 7

First Quarter Moon in Virgo represents some important decisions that need to be made in matters of the heart.

This truly is a day to be aware that everything you say will hold great meaning, so you should not just listen but be able to make the decisions that your future self will thank you for.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.