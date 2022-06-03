Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of June 6 - 12, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology during the week of June 6 - 12, 2022.

This month until June 20th is Gemini Season, and the Quarter Moon in Virgo will arrive mid-week, June 7th.

This week holds much in store for us, and as we process the week's transits, we can see that so much of it revolves around money and pleasure. We want both, and we want them now.

Transit-wise, we're looking at a week's worth of Moon opposition Saturn, Moon opposition Neptune, Moon trine Pluto and Moon opposition Mars.

Right there is where the trouble may be. However, we are also dancing with Moon trine Venus and Moon opposition Jupiter, which may be why we crave power, pleasure, and financial gain. As I said, we want it, and we want it now.

By week's end, we'll be dealing with some truly conflicting negative energy, all coming at us through Uranus transits — and they are abundant, that's for sure.

We can expect a lot of selfish acts this week, perpetrated by us and in front of us, by others. No one is innocent this week, though our crimes may range in severity.

Here's what's happening the week of June 6 -12, for each zodiac sign's horoscope.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Hard decisions will be made this week, as you will find yourself in the middle of a conversation that could change everything. You will learn something about someone in your life that you cannot ignore; you will also have to act on it.

This could end up as an intervention or a word of advice you give to the person in question. You need to be firm and strict this week if you are to be successful in your endeavors.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel good this week as if you could manifest just about anything you put your mind to. However, your thoughts are dark, and you might want to lighten up a bit before you sink too deeply into negativity.

You feel you need to get out and stir up some fun, but you are warned not to take it too far. While we all know you love to party, you need to keep a lid on it to a degree this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will be rejecting someone this week, coldly and flatly. Whatever is coming your way is something you are already prepared to reject. When that time comes, you will reveal a part of yourself that not even you knew you had in you.

dYou like to think of yourself as someone fair and well-balanced, but you will go way over the top this week in the way you tell someone in your life to get lost.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's definitely something in the air this week that has people acting like fools searching for a good time, and you're no exception here. You should get together with a Taurus, as they seem to be on the same track as you are.

You are just not interested in work, bills, or chores...you want fun, excitement, and danger, and you'll go out of your way to find it. Stay safe, Cancer. The world out there isn't playing fair anymore.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are a pure rebel this week, Leo. You see everything as possible, and you know that if you bother to ask for opinions, you'll get them, and you won't like them. So, in turn, you avoid asking for help, and you go about this week on your own, looking for fun and pleasure.

You aren't concerned with the people in your life, and while that's not an intentional dig, you are seriously much more interested in what you can do for yourself than for others.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week brings you friendships and renewed feelings for certain people in your life who you thought were gone for good. It's a good week for rekindling old relationships.

You've learned your lessons from these people. You know who to trust, who to put your faith in, and who to avoid. The week is dedicated to having good, clean fun with friends. Family can stay home.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your week will patiently wait for something bad to happen. That doesn't mean something bad WILL happen. It just means that there's something on your mind, and you can't help but feel as though it's all going to fall apart.

Rather than pace around nervously, you will withdraw into your own world, where you can overthink things in peace and quiet.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's nothing you can't manifest this week, especially if what you want is a person, or rather, a person you can love. You are feeling exceptionally powerful this week, and that power reads as attractiveness to those who witness you in action.

If you can get yourself in front of the person you admire, then you will stir up in them a need for them to know you better. You are pure seduction and irresistibility this week, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you an ultimatum: change your ways or suffer the redundancy of stagnation. You know it's time, Sagittarius. You know that you have to either accept something or live in agony over the idea that you can't accept it.

You are stuck in a world of paranoia, and you know that this can't go on. Take that strong personality of yours and go for the positive. This negativity trip is just so NOT you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you don't succeed at first, try again. We've all heard that old cliche, and for people like you, Capricorn, that's just a way of life. You will try something this week that will not work.

You will be able to get it going, but it won't bring happiness, nor will it be money-making. This week, you've got a ton of time poured into a project that goes nowhere. Time to try, try again, as you will.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will be torn this week by your belief in love and romance and your doubts on the topic. On the one hand, you feel good. You believe things will finally work out with the person you are with romantically.

On the other hand, you have zero faith in them whatsoever. You can't help but envision the ending to this story, even though there is no ending in sight. You are your own worst enemy this week, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As we move into June, you will want to do one thing and one thing only: spend money. This week has you drooling over this, that, and the other thing and no one will get in your way when it comes to buying yourself whatever you want.

Sending money is super fun stuff for you, and if you could buy yourself a gift for every day of the week, you would. And, maybe you will this week.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.