The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes The Week Of June 6 - 12, 2022

It's not easy to think that some of us due to our zodiac signs may not have a stellar week from June 6 - 12, 2022.

Still, it would be pretty naive to think that there won't be ups and downs coming our way, especially considering the transit lineup of the week during Gemini season.

We start with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius already gaining traction. Then, we proceed through a week filled with the Moon opposite Saturn (double Saturn action, never fun).

Pair these astrological transits with a Quarter Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, June 7, the Virgo Moon trine Pluto on June 8, and then, an exciting, rough time caused by Moon opposition Mars.

Yep, Moon trine Saturn (again?), and Moon opposition Uranus to cap the week off. Phew.

Sounds awful, but what does all this mean in real-world terms?

Saturn means that our week is ruled by restriction. Now, setting limits isn't always a bad idea, if you are one of the three zodiac signs who have a rough week.

In fact, we stand to do well when we practice discretion and discipline; however, this week has more to it than just the idea of being limited.

We are looking at major plans being prevented from happening. We are looking at control freaks getting in our way and making everything come to a screeching halt. We are looking at resentment and bitterness, concealed feelings that are bound to erupt in arguments towards the end of the week.

And while we are all up for the influence of this week's transits, some zodiac signs will be feeling particularly trapped. This week is not cool for the folks who are truly trying to get something done.

No matter what that 'something' is, it will not come to be, whether it's beneficial or destructive. This week unravels special plans and makes everything seem to drag like a mosquito swimming through a vat of molasses.

Hence why, Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes the week of June 6 - 12, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Welcome to a rather difficult week, Leo. You'd do just fine if you went equipped with a strong sense of self and the feeling that all this is temporary. Know this, you've got a lot of planetary trouble-makers following your every move.

And you, of all people, really don't appreciate Saturn's influence.

As it always and without exception means to take you down, limit you, and prevent you from furthering your own agenda.

There is no karmic reason for this week to be as miserable as it is, so you'll have to deal with the fact that it's just 'happening.' No reason, no cause.

In fact, you'll run into more trouble this week by doing absolutely nothing than you would if you actively tried to make things awful.

It's a Saturn thing, Leo, and its lesson is that ... you can't control Saturn things. Nothing like simple truths, eh?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are probably stoked for the summertime, as you've been craving a little sporty action, not to mention the fun you always associate with June.

Sour disappointment awaits as plan after plan falls apart because some egomaniacs like to throw their weight around.

How you became part of their path of destruction is something you don't know.

But you definitely something worth investigating for the future, as you don't want to see weeks like this twice in a lifetime. All of your best intentions are thwarted this week by this one person.

It's as if they have a vendetta against you, and they've chosen to let it rip this week. That's Saturn energy for you, and it's coming to you in the form of a nasty person who won't sit still until they finish throwing their tantrum. You so rarely entertain people like this, and unfortunately, during this week, you'll have a minimal choice but to.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one word that you will repeat this week, over and over, it's the word, 'great', and you'll be saying each and every time with so much sarcasm that it will hurt. Great, nothing like a setback to hold things up another week. Great, this person called in sick.

Great, so happy to watch plans fail and become forgotten.

If sarcasm could only give you relief, Capricorn, but not even that helps this week seem reasonable to you. Everybody's got their own thing in mind, and while that doesn't sound too bad, where it goes wrong is in the idea that 'their own thing' is not what actually adds to the week's progress.

This means that everyone in your life will actively pursue something that has nothing to do with you, the plans you designed, or the actual work that needs to be done.

Suppose you are a manager or a boss, an executive or a leader. In that case, you can expect late arrivals at work, people calling in sick (they're not sick), and postponed duties that will need attention later. Argh!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.