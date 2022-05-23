Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For June 1 - 30, 2022

Welcome to your free tarot card reading for the month of June. Here's each zodiac sign's monthly tarot card reading using both the Major and Minor Arcana tarot card decks for June 1 - 30, 2022.

What do the tarot cards have in store for your zodiac sign starting this June?

Here we pick a card for each sign of the Zodiac, and as fate will have it, that card will have meaning and relevance for each individual.

Being that we are reading for the entire month of June, we need to look extra closely at what we receive; there are many tarot cards here that have been laid out in reverse.

Right off the bat, there's a lesson in that; it means that we need to read between the lines and that not everything is as clear as we think it is. The entire month seems to have us devoted to thinking things out, without jumping to conclusions.

And with June as our 'mid-point' in the year, we will be involved in many things that either change the way we go about doing things, or we set up new goals. By the time June rolls around, we either know what we want to accomplish this year, or we are just about to find out.

June brings the Summer, and with summertime comes hope. Our tarot cards for the month may look harsh at first, but there's positivity to be found in all of them. Sometimes, it's obvious, and sometimes we need to get through certain obstacles to get to the good, but we will always get to the good — keep that in mind.

Here's your zodiac sign's June 2022 tarot card reading for the entire month from Aries through Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

There's still work to do in your world, Aries, as you will be spending June tightening up any loose ends, especially those that might have to do with love or family affairs.

You have learned that you can't take everything at face value and that if you're to rest on your laurels, those laurels better be sturdy and in place. June lets you rely upon your well-earned wisdom, and you will be able to get exactly what you want because you've spent the time figuring out exactly how to get it, without hassles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You'll be letting your people know that during this month, June, you won't be taking the same 'guff' as you once did in the past. You are on a roll now, Taurus; you want good health and clean living.

Your actions will surprise everyone around you, and even though you may be doubted here or there, you'll only use that doubt to further your own conviction.

You believe in yourself, and while it would be nice to feel the support of those in your world, you don't need anyone else's help. You are prepared to create a great life for yourself, by yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You may as well make the moves now rather than later, as this month seems to be one that promises many delays. While not disastrous, if you rely too much upon the work of other people, you may end up frustrated by their lack of interest.

This one's on you, Gemini. You can make or break your month, but the hint at success here comes from the idea of taking action. Do what you need to do without asking permission. If you wait too long, you'll blow a good opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

June will be all about taking a chance, and knowing exactly what's at stake. Now, you're a brave person, Cancer; you like taking risks and you get a thrill out of not knowing what the outcome will be.

You will have an opportunity to make scads of money this month, but it will depend on whether or not you have the nerve to invest in this capacity.

Fate is on your side, but it comes with a warning: Do your research. Take a chance, but make sure you know what you're doing first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

There is incredible news coming your way, and you are not only ready for it, but you've also planned for it. The only thing that keeps you from jumping up and down for joy is the fact that what's coming isn't of any real surprise.

In a way, June's activities will seem anti-climactic, even though the news is fantastic. You'll enjoy what's coming your way, Leo, even if you knew it would end up like this all along.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

June lets you know that the project you've been working on — whether it's family-related or work-oriented — is finally about to end. This card brings closure and completion.

Whether it's about a personal matter or something related to your finances, it's come to its final hour. This month will be spent tying up loose ends and figuring out what the next logical move should be.

You will be feeling quite good this month in terms of the choices you've made in the recent past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

If life has taught you anything, it's given you the lesson of patience and reward. June is the month in which you spend a good deal of your time figuring out what works in your life, and what simply has to go.

It's clean-up time, and this mental and physical housekeeping will do you good. You've wanted to get rid of a few physical objects as well, to make room for new goodies. And while you do love to spend money, you'll be budgeting during June as you prepare for future plans.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

June may very well bring out your most Scorpio-like traits, including some of the more intolerable ones, as well. This month allows you no patience whatsoever. You have something great in mind, but you don't want the advice or opinion of anyone else.

You're very much into getting the job done on your own, and you will be very successful at this, however, you will simultaneously be mowing down friendships as you move through the month. Stand back and try to accept that things don't have to go to extremes in order to become successful.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Yikes, this card. Never in the history of the Tarot has anyone ever loved receiving this one, as it generally foretells misery and fear. Being that your entire month is depicted here, we need to see the bright side.

What this Minor tarot card means for you is that it's time for you to take a serious look at how much time you've wasted and where you want to be at this point in your life. This card is the "Just do it" card, and it's telling you to stop dawdling in nothingness and start getting active. Make the moves, Sagittarius. Aim for that arrow and do the deed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

This month presents a no-nonsense scenario for you, Capricorn. That means you'll be in your comfort zone because all things will not only make sense this month, they will be in order; fully organized.

You will be able to do whatever you wish, as long as you orchestrate the events. Being in charge comes naturally to you, and others have learned to trust in your discretion. June brings you into the leadership role, where you excel.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

This month puts you in a precarious position, in terms of love. You think you've been deceived, and you don't like it one little bit. You will learn that during this month, someone you've trusted with your heart turns out to be less than sincere in their ways.

This discovery will take you aback and will shock you; you weren't aware that you were in the lineup for being hurt by another person, and yet, the tarot cards depict heartbreak and deception. Be careful, but don't take it all too seriously. Things will get better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

OK, June looks like a whole lot of toil ahead. It's all good because you like to work, you just didn't think it would pile on as it's about to. What you'll learn, this month is who is on your side and who's just too lazy to pitch in and lend you a helping hand.

You are dead serious about the work you do, and you're not about to fail, which means that your lesson here is to incorporate the skills of those who are just as dedicated as you are...or pay the price.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.