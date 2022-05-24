The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Single During Mars In Aries, May 24 - July 3, 2022

When we encounter Mars in Aries as one of our daily transits, we can pretty much assume that the day on which this falls will be a day packed with powerful moves and strong decisions.

Mars in Aries is the kind of transit that cuts through the confusion and lets us know what we need, and on days like this, what we need is solitude and the opportunity to follow our hearts.

What most people don't realize is that there are people whose hearts tell them to stay alone, single, and without a mate for now, at least.

People don't readily offer this information; they generally like to play the game in the same manner as everyone else.

The search for love and relationship is the name of the game and each player does what's expected of them, without questioning their own true feelings on the matter. On May 24, with Mars in Aries in the sky, some of us will have the courage to question whether or not this particular game is the one we want to play.

Because on this day, certain signs will reject the standard; Mars in Aries gives a mental boost to those who wish to do things their way.

And, one of the things many of us wish to do our way is to fall into a relationship when we're ready not because it's expected of us to do so.

Mars in Aries energy is ultimately rebellious and supportive of those who think in different ways. To want to be single during this time may get some flack from others, but Mars in Aries is not concerned with the opinions of others.

This day brings strength and conviction; we follow our hearts today, no matter how 'anti-social' that may seem to others. We need to be single because that's what our hearts tell us, and after all, we are the ones holding those hearts.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Single During Mars In Aries On May 24 - July 3, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As much as you love to be in a relationship of quality, you'd rather be alone if it means not having to watch that relationship turn sour, as they always seem to do in your case. Your feeling is one of experience; you know what happens in relationships.

Your experience has shown you that it lasts just so long before those little nagging things start to show up, and being that you are intolerant of little nagging things, you eventually remove yourself from the picture. Relationships are things that are more hassle and obligation than love and respect, after a while.

Today, May 24, puts you in that position once again. And with Mars in Aries fueling your fire, you'll be only to happy to claim the status of 'single' once again. You are happy to be single, and if asked, you'd state that it's your preference.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always liked the idea of being free enough to get involved with or steer clear of people when it comes to romantic situations. You're just as susceptible as the next person to falling in love and getting overly involved, but the real you is the person who would always prefer to be single. It's just easier that way for you, Libra.

Your lifestyle demands privacy and you aren't really into sharing every single detail with a partner for the sake of 'transparency.' You think transparency is an ideal and you'd rather not obligate yourself to something you already don't believe in.

During Mars in Aries, you'll be a little more adamant about your relationship status; you're not about to bend. You like your life as it is, and you don't feel you need to complicate it by signing on for a commitment that you have no intention of honoring.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've learned a lot over the past few years, and with the pandemic as one of your main sources of experience, you've come to think of 'all this' as precious time that cannot be wasted. Love, to you, at this point in your life is an absolutely lovely destination; but not one where you wish to stay.

The idea of being in a committed romance, right now, is just not where your head is at. You can be very loving and giving, and when the time is right, you may just allow yourself to fully feel the experience of romance, but that day is not today, nor is it in your immediate future. You like being single.

You like feeling the influence of Mars in Aries as it seems to support your lifestyle, as is. If you learned anything from the pandemic, it's that your life is yours alone, which means if you want to be single, that's your choice. You are not up for letting anyone sway you in your beliefs.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.