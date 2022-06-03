Weekly One Card Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 6 - 12, 2022

Welcome to the Weekly One Card Tarot reading, and let me tell you this: Money is the word of the week.

That doesn't necessarily mean that love takes a back seat, but from what we can see here in the tarot card spread below, it looks as though many of us will be tormented by money worries. Not to mention how those worries make us react to the world and to the people who surround us.

We're also looking at some uplifting news on the romance front. Several zodiac signs reach a new level of happy understanding with the person they call 'partner.'

We learn to help ourselves by improving communication and being honest.

This week the Quarter Moon in Virgo gives us the courage to see things clearly in our relationships, which implies that we use the available solutions. Nobody wants to break up this week, and everyone wants to try harder.

What's strange and obvious is that there are no Swords or Wands in this week's reading, which implies that we'll concentrate more on love, hope, and abundance.

This week isn't focused on work, and no hard decisions will need to be made. It might be a good time to plan a kitchen renovation or ... a marriage. What will you do with your week, signs?

Here's what's happening June 6 - 12, 2022, for each zodiac sign based on this week's one card tarot reading.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Things look pretty good at home this week, Aries, as it seems you've been working hard on making home a happy place. All parties are willing to do what is required of them, and interestingly enough, your family does well when they work hard at something.

There's a feeling of accomplishment that rules the week, and it makes you and those you love feel secure and productive.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

This week is where you will spend your time researching something of personal interest. This study could lead to a career choice, or it might just prepare you for something you feel is important for the future.

Feel free to take as much time as possible, as what you are doing has value for you soon. Trust your gut and know that you are making the right choice and that education is always a good idea.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You will feel very secure in love this week, as this card represents the culmination of efforts made in love and in the pursuit of happiness. Sometimes we don't stop to smell the roses, so to speak, and this week will have you confidently stopping to see just how well things have started to turn out for you.

You've put in great strides to make this happen, and Gemini, it's happening.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Jealousy is your working word this week, and while no one on Earth ever wants to admit that they are jealous, you won't be able to escape the feeling or notice it's been noticed.

You are jealous of someone in your life, and it's starting to look ugly. Cancer, you need to whip yourself into shape, as you are just as good as the person you seem to be envied. Trust that you are the best thing in your life, and don't worry about what another person has.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Keep your eyes open this week, Leo, as you are about to be deceived. You don't like to admit that you might be naive enough to fall for someone's lie, but don't sweat it — we all fall for lies that humiliate us from time to time. There's someone in your life that's been handing you fraudulent information.

Do not trust everything that's given to you. It's better to err on the side of distrust this week as a protection method.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You don't always get the credit you deserve for being an understanding and wise person. However, this week should put you front and center for this kind of praise. You and the people in your life get along well, and it's not always this way. You will feel good knowing that the folks in your life actually love and honor you; you are everyone's favorite person this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You may notice that things in your life seem confusing to others, but you understand exactly what's going on as far as you are concerned. You take a backseat this week, where you observe the ups and downs of your life. By witnessing your own life, you can see what your next move should be. You will be called upon to help those who can't see their way out of the dark. You do so in a compassionate and kindhearted way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

This week will have you following your heart into all the crazy scenarios you could possibly desire. Are these moves smart ideas? No way, but that's not going to stop you. You feel carefree, and even though you know that you're about to be involved in things that may seem unsavory, you see it all as fun. Experience is what you're after this week, no matter the price for that experience.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You will be using your high intelligence for all the wrong reasons this week, Sagittarius. What starts out like you analyzing something rapidly turns into you overthinking it and concluding that the only way to deal with it is to destroy it. You feel hostile and uncontrollable this week, and you are here to do some damage. In fact, you can hardly wait to sink your teeth in.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You will be the bringer of good news this week, as this card reveals much about your giving nature. We see here that you actually enjoy making people happy and that you'll go out of your way to make someone you care about smile. This week isn't about you; it's about what you do for others and how that makes you feel delighted. You are welcome into the world of all those you care for.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

While you don't really have that much to worry about, this week will shine the light on your finances, which should send you into a fit of anxiety. You're not going broke, that's for sure, but you are concerned about what the future has in store for you financially. You won't be able to stop checking your bank account this week as if things change day by day. You are overly worried about money, but in truth, you have nothing to worry about.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You'll show a side of yourself this week that will be nasty and greedy, and while you may even surprise yourself as to how low you can go, it's nothing compared to what others will see. You are about to shock certain people in your life by making some very stingy moves.

You come off as selfish and grubby-pawed, and no one can understand why you've changed this way. You are obviously worried about something financial and taking it out on everyone else.

