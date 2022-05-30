The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 30 – June 5, 2022

It is a week of new beginnings and karmic rewards as the Gemini New Moon darkens the night sky, bringing an auspicious and magically charged energy to the days ahead.

The week begins with the celebration of the Gemini New Moon on May 30.

Gemini is a sign of duality, representing the multiple choices that always exist within life and even within yourself.

Some choices block luck and abundance from reaching you while others call it in.

Gemini thrives on conversation, but Mercury is still retrograde in Taurus, so while you may feel that there are important things to express, there may be a delay or reflection that is necessary before.

This is the universe giving you a chance to breathe. To pause.

Make sure that what you are working towards is what you genuinely want, and most of all, make sure that what you say is truly what you mean.

This lunation injects a desire to start something new now that the current eclipse cycle is ending.

A few days later, Mercury turns direct on June 3, giving you the green light you have been waiting for to make the most of the current energy and circumstances within your life.

This will seem like a day filled with luck and opportunities as things are flowing once again and no longer stagnant.

Hesitancy to move forward will dissipate, as will any lingering fears over whether you can imagine leaving that little comfort zone you have grown so accustomed to.

The universe acknowledges that your path may not have been easy but also shows you that it was of value. Now the rest is in your hands.

Because luck does not just occur randomly but must be given the time and space to bloom, just like you.

The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 29 – June 5, 2022,

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 30th

Jupiter, the planet of luck, joins up with Mars, the ruler of motivation in Aries today, giving you a key opportunity to act indirectly in the manner you are meant to.

This is not just a one-time lucky event, but how a particular decision that is on the table will potentially change the abundance you receive well into the future. Do not hesitate in your dreams any longer.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 3rd

Mercury, the planet that governs thoughts and communication, finally turns direct today in Taurus, gifting you with the ability to express yourself to the right people so that you can start assembling those you will need to make your vision a reality.

You can create a solid foundation that will support anything your heart desires.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 30th

The Gemini New Moon, which peaks today, brings you a great deal of peace as you realize that the trials and tribulations of your past are finally behind you.

This is a new beginning for you to seize in which you are no longer feeling pulled in different directions. With your energy focused, you can make magic happen. Enjoy every bit of this beautiful, amazing life that you have created.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 1st

Just coming off the Full Moon in Gemini, the Moon moves into your sign today, giving you your own personal beginning towards honoring your feelings as truth.

Instead of believing that you must silence yourself or hide your feelings, let these be a beacon for you towards what you are meant to do in this life. This is the luck you have been praying for all along, and it has been right inside you the whole time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 4th

Saturn turns retrograde today in Aquarius, bringing juicy rewards in the love department your way. This is when all the arduous work and challenging lessons start to pay off in a big way.

Just make sure you are going into everything, seeing the best, and believing it can be different because the guarantee is that it will be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 31st

This is a day that brings some financial abundance into your life. Saturn in Aquarius creates a very lucrative alliance with Neptune in Pisces, bringing in some financial rewards for past actions and choices.

This is especially true if your business or choices were spiritually charged or you felt called to pursue them for a higher purpose. Make sure you receive with open arms all the universe wants to give you right now!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 30th

This is a magical luck-filled day as Mars and Jupiter aligns in Aries, bringing all sorts of happy beginnings in love. Make sure you let yourself get swept away today and enjoy the abundance coming in.

This is an opportune phase when divine timing meets action. It is surely not to be missed. Say yes to life but most importantly, say yes to love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 3rd

Mercury turns direct in Taurus breaking apart some obstacles in love that have plagued your heart. This is a chance to express yourself vulnerably and to be able to receive that from another.

If you have struggled to express just how you have been feeling and what you have been moving through, today, the floodgates open, the dots seem to connect, and you understand just why everything must happen in the way that it did.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 30th

Gemini energy always brings your focus to matters of the heart. Combine that with the New Moon vibe, and it means that it is all about what is ready to have a magical beginning in this area of your life.

With Jupiter and Mars in the fellow fire sign of Aries, you are finally ready to go full steam ahead, just do not look back. You are finally ready to start writing that chapter you have always wanted.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 1st

The Moon is in Cancer today, bringing a lovely vibe of self-forgiveness and love. This, for you, is where your luck will begin. It is time to make peace with everything that has come before this moment.

You are freer to move into the future and receive all the universe's abundance in store for you. Let it all go. It is time that you open yourself up to see just how good life can be if you allow it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 4th

Saturn turns retrograde in your sign today. Aquarius brings the knowledge that your karmic debt has been paid and that it is time to embrace the reward.

Things may have felt challenging recently, but that is only because you were sloughing off the old bits of a life that you have already outgrown. Today is the beginning of wonderful things coming your way, and it will be nothing less than what you deserve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 31st

Neptune in Pisces creates an auspicious connection with Saturn in Aquarius today, bringing all sorts of feedback for past seeds that you have sown with the universe. It may be financial, greater recognition, or even more opportunities.

Still, it is as if the universe has finally noted your efforts and is now turning the tables most positively. Let this be an encouragement for all that is to come, and keep following your soul. It is always known where it is going.

