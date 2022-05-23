The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Try Too Hard For Love During Mercury In Taurus, May 23, 2022 - June 3, 2022

Mercury retrograde backs into the zodiac sign of Taurus, and the communication planet will be in this sign (again) until June 3, 2022.

This has an impact on love for three zodiac signs, and part of it will mean they try too hard to get someone's attention.

Mercury in Taurus is a very strong transit when it comes to how we perceive our own love lives. And because it's a Mercury event, there will be mixed messages involved.

On one hand, we may believe that we are entitled to something great, that it's our destiny to have a love life that is beyond the beyond, a fairy tale of epic proportion. On the other hand, we may feel as though love is passing us by, leaving us in the dust, without rhyme or reason.

Everyone wants love, this is true. And for some signs of the zodiac, starting May 23 through June 3, 2022, may thrust us into the worry zone, where we may start to panic if things aren't going 'as planned.'

Mercury in Taurus revs up that panic and makes us feel as though we have to act now before things become uncontrollable and thus a miserable failure.

We do NOT want to fail, especially in love, and for this reason alone, we may, on this day, attempt to grab at that love with desperately clutching fingers.

We've all heard the expression, "if you love someone, set them free." Sounds good in theory, but what about the panic that sets in when we set them free and know in our hearts that they'll never return?

Whatever the self-help expression of the day is, for some of us, it won't be enough to convince us that we're not being left out of the big picture. This is the day that many of us try too hard to get the love we believe we need in our lives.

Here are the three zodiac signs who try too hard for love during Mercury in Taurus, May 23, 2022 - June 3, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It may happen to you as an impulsive gesture, but on this day, you will make a move to grab the attention of someone you like in such a way that you will come across as desperate. And, in truth, you may just be desperate.

You've been feeling lonely; that loneliness has led you to think that you are never going to have someone in your life to love you.

This freaks you out and makes you act out of desperation; you cannot bear the idea of being alone, and you want to prove to yourself that it's not 'over' for you. You haven't considered the fact that maybe it just takes time OR that you are perfectly wonderful on your own, without having to be defined by a partnership.

Watch your actions today, and try to not leap off a cliff trying to get someone's attention. You are perfect as is, Cancer. You don't need to try 'too' hard to get someone to love you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Loneliness has taken over your world, Virgo, and because you won't admit to it, you overcompensate for it by pretending that you're the most popular human being that's ever walked the Earth.

Today is the day where you dress so inappropriately that it hurts to watch you walk around. You feel as though your youth is passing you by and so you dress as if you were a teenager, all because you want people to notice how young and carefree you are.

What people see is a sad and desperate person who can't tell that their glory days ended a long time ago. The good part is that you really don't care what others think of you.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

But keep in mind, if you're trying to impress someone to get them to love you, they, too, are seeing an older person dressed up as a young fool. It's OK to love yourself as you are, today. You don't have to try too hard and you don't have to make a fool of yourself while trying.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You try so hard to get someone to love you that you've retreated into your mind to find that love. You simply cannot stand the world anymore; they are all liars.

You've tried this chat room and that party, you've done this Zoom meeting and that local meet-up, and you're starting to feel as though maybe you're trying too hard.

You are, and today is when you come to realize that it's so much safer to just stay home and fantasize.

While this day, in particular, doesn't have you trying too hard for love, it has you realizing that you've given way too much, and all for nothing.

You may be tempted to have one more go at it, but you know what that will look like: you, being desperate and lonely. You don't want that image. You just want to be loved, but you are also smarter than the person who wants to stick around for more punishment, so you will take yourself off the market.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.