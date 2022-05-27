The 3 Signs Who End A Toxic Relationship During Venus Square Pluto, May 27 - June 2 , 2022

When Venus square Pluto hits town, we can almost know that something will end permanently. This can go any number of ways. But the May 27 - June 2, 2022, we rid ourselves of the bad influences that surround us, as in 'people.'

Yep, good ol' people, once again.

And when we deal with people, we no doubt run into poisonous behavior and its influence on our lives. What's worse is when we become very honest with ourselves and discover that we actually invited those toxic people into our lives. This means that it's also up to us to rid ourselves of their influence, should their toxicity become unbearable.

Well, the week of May 27 - June 2, 2022, shows us how unbearable it can be and how smart we can be in this kind of trouble.

Venus square Pluto can transform a toxic relationship into something unexpected: freedom from that relationship.

Often, we don't realize that we can actually leave a bad situation, that we're not obligated to live this one out.

Because of Venus square Pluto, we can see what's going wrong, who's to blame, and what to do about it.

There is no point in honoring a relationship built on toxic behavior. This is a game that nobody wants to play, and should someone insist on playing, then let them by themselves. It's time to pick up and move along.

We have one life to live, signs. Why bother holding on to something that only brings us down? There is no point. Take a hint and spare yourself further pain.

The 3 zodiac signs who end a toxic relationship during Venus square Pluto on May 27 - June 2, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's that time, Aries. Time to trim the herd, as they say. Time to end the relationship that has caused you way too much grief. You have been involved with someone who has zero respect for themselves, and you know that if a person can't respect themselves, they'll never be able to respect you.

The time for games like this is over; you are way too mature to spend another minute waiting for this person to change. That's a laugh riot to you, and while you have been the butt of that joke, you are no longer available for this kind of torment. You want out, and that's all there is to it.

Your partner is someone you can't even consider as a partner anymore; they've blown it as far as you're concerned. You have way too much self-respect to allow this toxic person to exist as an important player in your life. Time to say good-bye.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh, the toxic ness of it all! You could write a book on toxic people as you seem to be surrounded by the stuff. What makes matters worse is that you are in a committed relationship with the number one most toxic person you know, which just makes you sad.

Your partner has been showing signs of deterioration for a while; they are arrogant, careless, and broody.

They take advantage of you and drain you dry of your energy. Their ego seems to know no bounds, and quite frankly, you're sick of it. Their sickness has become your sickness, and you feel suffocating in their toxic glow. It's enough.

And while you've said this many times, this is the day you call it quits. You've got the transformative power of Venus in Aries square Pluto behind you, and you can do good — for yourself — with the help of this transit.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, it's that time again, Aquarius, and that means you'll be working on getting rid of what doesn't work in your world. During Venus square Pluto, you'll know exactly what that is, and sadly enough, it's your romantic partner.

They just aren't romantic anymore. But that's not why they have to go. They are starting to show signs of abusive behavior as if they have some sort of 'right' to behave like a monster.

They speak ill of everyone they know, and you know they're doing it behind your back, too.

You'll overhear them say something nasty about you, and it will wake you up so violently that you'll have no choice but to show them the exit. You work way too hard on your inner peace to have such an awful presence by your side, bringing you down like this.

You are strong enough to sever the ties, and thankfully, you will do just that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.