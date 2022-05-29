If the New Moon in Gemini has but one effect on us today, it's very successful at making us second guess just about everything.

That includes relationships, family affairs, business dealings, etc. You name it, and it's up for debate; nothing is clear cut today, and if we are to err to any one side, it's the side that holds the most negative energy.

We see things as 'too hard to do' and 'not appealing enough to stay interested.' And when it comes to love, if there is a day dedicated to making us think twice, it's today.

Today is the day we avoid commitment. And while commitment itself may not have ever been our thing, today makes it religion: we do not want to commit to a person today. Point blank. Deal with it.

The New Moon in Gemini takes over and makes us think things in a stupor.

After overthinking things to such a dire degree, all we have left for ourselves is the firm idea that we don't want our energy compromised.

So, for certain zodiac signs, today is the day where we bolt. If we are in a relationship and that person wants a little more from us than we're willing to give, we up and leave them, right there.

We're not only running from commitment here; we're running from the confrontation that leads to a discussion on commitment. In truth, the New Moon in Gemini makes us impossible to talk to. We are out the door before we even arrive.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Avoid Commitment During The New Moon In Gemini On Monday, May 30, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel angry with yourself today as it feels as though you've gotten yourself in too deep. You promised something to someone that you can't uphold, and today is all about wiggling out of a prior commitment. Perhaps you spoke too soon when you offered devotion to the person you are romantically involved with.

You love the idea of the whole fairy tale romance thing, but when you actually have to live it out, well, that's a whole 'nutha story, as they say. You are not a person of your word, even though you love the idea of being that noble.

New Moon in Gemini energy makes you feel like you need to find the escape hatch. So, you signed on for commitment, and now, you regret that you opened your mouth.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are someone who demands loyalty and devotion. Commitment is a given when being involved with you; you need it, and if someone doesn't want to sign on for the full package, then you'd just as soon let them go.

They either want you all the way or no way. During the New Moon in Gemini, you'll get a taste of your own medicine, as you'll see something in your partner that makes you want to jump ship. All this talk of eternal love and commitment seems to be one-sided where you are concerned.

You feel you can throw your tantrums, and because your person has signed on for a lifetime commitment, they have to deal with it.

Now, you get a chance to feel what it's like to have someone act like a bratty, spoiled baby in front of you, and it turns you off. Yet, you're expected to stick around for more. Hmm, looks like Leo is about to flee the coop.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In general, commitment sounds like a fabulous idea to you. You love the stuff as it makes you feel safe and secure. So much for that idea and the perfect world, it was created in. During the New Moon in Gemini, you will wonder why you signed on for such a lifelong deal?

You're suddenly starting to feel trapped, and it's getting to you. Is this because you flirted with someone else, and it made you feel better than whatever you're getting out of your present partner? Or are you just looking for an excuse to get out of the relationship that never really held much for you in it, anyway?

You still love the idea of commitment, but what you're finding during New Moon in Gemini is that it really is circumstantial; commitment is an idea. Life is an experience, and your experience is now telling you that you need to be free from anything that ties you down — at this point, at least.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.