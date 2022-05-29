The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes The Week Of May 30 - June 4, 2022

There's cause for joy this week. Mercury direct starts June 3, which means we finally get a chance to screw our heads back on after being whipped around.

(Thanks to Mercury retrograde for all we've endured.)

It will sure feel nice not to make mistakes every minute of the day, not to mention how many times we've had to clean up for someone else's mistakes.

And while we still have a few days of that retrograde to escort ourselves through, we're finally at the place where we can at least SEE a clearing ahead.

Our second biggest influence this week will happen on May 30, and its effects will last several days. That would be the New Moon in Gemini. While this is a transit that only occurs during one night, its influence has the potential to last several days.

We think that the New Moon in Gemini is what shapes the rest of the week. This transit is like a magnifying glass to our inner selves. How we feel about ourselves for the rest of the week depends on what we experience at this time.

Towards the end of the week, we'll rid ourselves of Mercury retrograde and welcome the stoic and frustrating Saturn retrograde, which occurs on June 4. While all retrogrades have their own special effect on us, Saturn transits tend to make us feel caged, or imprisoned, one way or another. Prepare to free your mind if you can.

Here's what to expect for the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes the week of May 30 - June 4, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will happily bypass the negativity associated with the New Moon in Gemini because you've already figured out something important in your life.

It cancels out any potential opportunity for negativity to enter your world.

You are absolutely certain of yourself this week, and you mean to get things done and see success by the week's end.

You remain kind and calm through it all, though you are hair-triggered to some degree; still, you keep your cool, knowing that you have a goal. You also need people to work with you so you recognize that slamming them for their inabilities would work in your favor.

You will, however, come to know that it's much easier to be nice to people than you thought. Not to mention that people respond well to you when you're nice to them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you can just get through the week, or at least keep your cool until June 3, when Mercury goes direct, you can rest assured that every project and endeavor you have planned for the week will get finished and put aside.

Yes, it's been tough, and you are just about ready to take a five-year vacation. Too bad that's impossible. However, what is possible is the idea that this week lets you see that you can take a good long break if you need one.

This week is about for you, Scorpio: seeing the future and planning for it in big, bold, beautiful ways.

You may get off to a rocky start with Saturn retrograde coming in on the 4th, but your future vision is so great that you won't be able to suppress a smile when you think of all the things you'll be able to do ... very, very soon.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Wow, who knew you'd be having such a great week, Sagittarius? Your Mercury retrograde experience wasn't tragic, just frustrating.

You look forward to it going away, and you can deal with Saturn retrograde, as it doesn't seem to affect you all that terribly. What you do have on your side this week is the ability to focus on a goal and achieve it easily.

That's how you own the New Moon in Gemini, a feat that not everyone can claim as doable.

And yet, you can work with the New Moon's energy in so much as you can envision exactly what you want out of the week — and magically produce it to your liking.

You will receive good news this week regarding your home situation and the future of where you'll be living. Security is here, and you are safe and sound.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.