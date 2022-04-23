Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign, April 25 - May 1, 2022

As this week marks the last in April, you begin an important transformation process to usher you into not just a deeper love but a more meaningful connection with your partner.

Beginning the week, it may feel like a lot of the energy from the previous astrology is still coursing through your life as many of the transits are still in effect and will be built upon in the coming days.

What's happening for your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope starting April 25, 2022?

The most major event is the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse occurring within the loving and earthy sign of Taurus, one of the rulers of Venus.

This lunar and solar event represents new beginnings on an intense level and one that represents complete transformation and change.

Black Moons signify new beginnings on a grand scale and solar eclipses, the external changes that you feel called to make in your life.

But this week it is all done in the name of love.

Edging you even deeper into truth, Pluto, the lord of the underworld, turns retrograde in Capricorn just a day before the eclipse occurs.

Pluto governs all that is unconscious which means that during retrograde it is a time to embrace your deeper truth about yourself, what love means to you and of course, how will you choose to change your life because of both of those things.

This is not a forced decision but one that you are going to be guided into lovingly but without hesitation.

Pluto may bring back up choices or decisions that occurred around October of 2021.

Reflect on that time and whether you chose to embrace your truth and all that it would mean or if instead you chose another path.

Now is the time to not just look at what needs to transform within your relationship, but more importantly, within yourself.

Because the deeper you do with yourself, the deeper you will be able to ascend into love.

Here's what the planets are doing this week that affect your love horoscope this week.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Today is a burst of positive energy for love relationships as Mercury enters Gemini and Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn. Mercury is the sign that rules our thoughts and communication so in Gemini you are more able to talk through things and see your partner’s perspective as well as yours.

Do not be afraid of changing your mind, especially if it relates to any decision made last May as things will be coming up for review. Pluto turning retrograde means that if there have been any blocks within your relationship or in even being together, that those should be removed allowing love to flow more freely.

Saturday, April 30, 2022

The main event today is the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus. New Moons are a time for new beginnings, especially in relationships which often go through many cycles of growth. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love.

This makes today especially beneficial for important conversations or even in starting over. This is about a big action taken in your life for the sake of love.

Adding to this vibe Pallas, the asteroid that governs intuition will be making its way into Taurus as well strengthening your inner knowledge and showing you the path forward.

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign starting April 25 - May 1, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week will bring up a lot of aspects involving truth for you. Not only are you living yours, but if you have been fully honest about your feelings.

It is admirable to want to protect someone or do the right thing, but it can never come at the expense of hurting yourself. The hardest choices are often the ones you most need to make. This week may provide you with a realization that there really is no going back anymore, but only forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Thanks to a lot of action within your zodiac sign this week, it will be one of the big moves and deeper truths. You don’t always listen to yourself as much as you should.

Use this week to remind yourself that not everything needs to be based on logic, it is enough to simply feel it is right. This should be your compass in any big life changes that you are making, especially as it relates to love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everyone has two sides to themselves, but you really do have completely separate ways of looking at things which can often change on a dime.

This week may bring about a tremendous change in feelings that you don’t expect. Regardless of the specifics of them, make sure that you don’t decide too quickly. Give yourself a little bit of time and make sure that what you are feeling really is worth changing your whole life for.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Do not be afraid to let things fall apart so you can have your new beginning. As much as stability in your relationship and home matters to you, this may be a week to just let the chips fall where they may.

The more you try to control things, the less happy you will be. In this you will also be delaying those changes that could bring more joy and love into your life, so don’t be afraid to simply let go.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Think about the relationship you have with yourself and how it directly affects your relationships. Whether it is ego or the idea of who you think you will be with romantically, there is something within the internal part of yourself that needs to be put to rest so that you can fully open to love.

Even if you are happy with your current situation, if you are honest with yourself, there is something that you know that is in your control to make it better. Do not be afraid of what may be on the other side.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Relationships may not have been what you wanted to focus on but that does not mean the universe is not showing you something different.

Even if you had professed at one point that you were done with love or even second chances, you have been being guided to reevaluate your decision. This week brings an important moment for you to decide whether you are going to be brave enough to go all in, or only wish you did.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you make a choice to change something you always go through with it. This week you will reap the benefits of that, especially those that were made in reference to doing things differently in love.

Because of that you will not have any old hearts hanging over you this week which means that you will be able to enjoy just how sweet new beginnings are, especially in love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week expect the unexpected or at the very least remain open to things going very differently than you had imagined they would. The New Moon eclipse in Taurus lights up your romantic life in the best way possible.

Whether it is a chance encounter or the start of something better than you couple have ever imagined, this week truly represents an entirely new chapter in your romantic life. The best part is it is only the beginning.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is only a matter of time before those changes you have been dreaming of can be put into place. For you, it is all about where you call home and who feels like family to you. Of course, this includes romance and love, but it is bigger than that.

This is something that deeply affects the person that you are and that you will continue to grow into. Do not be afraid of what you need to do for yourself solely for that reason. Growth in love is everything.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Life often moves at its own pace. Sometimes it is slower than you would like and at others it is faster, which is what the case will be this week.

There may be flood of realizations that come in around the time Pluto turns retrograde which may feel overwhelming especially if you are digging your heels into the past still. But try to remain open to your own thoughts, this will enable you to make sure you end up exactly where you are meant to.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is a simple joy that comes from just being loved well. This is the week to focus on just that. While there is always another mountain to climb and another challenge to overcome, it is enough to also just take a break from life and make your relationship your priority.

Do not be afraid to be a hopeful romantic this week and give more time to this area of your life than any other. Your heart, and your partner, will be grateful for what you did.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Time means nothing to the heart. For you, this hits an even deeper truth. All along your heart has known who was meant for you and even more importantly what you were destined for. No matter what, you never give up hope.

Now is the time to call those blessings back to yourself as things may move very quickly this week. Just as your heart never gave up hope, don’t be afraid by how fast it all is coming together. That is how fate works.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.