Today brings us the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, and being that we are so very influenced by lunar transits, this final phase of the Moon in Aquarius should be noted for its effect on us.

Each sign of the Zodiac here today will be affected in its own way, whether it touches upon business, love, health or family. Lunar transits work on our nerves, as we've all seen during Full Moon events; we become aware during the phases of the Moon, and whatever becomes part of our awareness is what we act on, during the transit.

Because we are on the waning side of the lunation, some of us will feel a bit drained; energy levels will be down — but not out of service. We may have to deal with inconvenient circumstances ahead, things that will make us feel put out, distracted.

Aquarius energy often times leads to us consciously taking ourselves out of comfortable situations and putting ourselves at risk. This is because we crave excitement, and this could also result in us taking risks during this time.

We may also find that we're second-guessing ourselves; that's the mental head trip that comes with Moon in Aquarius, and with the Moon being in its waning Quarter phase, the second guessing that we do may lead to spontaneous actions. This is not exactly one of those transits where things go smoothly; oh, they will 'go' but there is no way to predict 'how' they will go.

How The 'Spontaneous' Last Quarter Moon In Aquarius Affects Each Zodiac Sign For The Rest Of April 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is the day where you make the big decision, and of course, only you know what that might possibly be. With the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius as your guide today, you will instantly distrust your environment and demand big changes.

You may not feel up to the task, and so you will probably employ someone else to do the work for you. You are lazy but committed, which is an odd combo for getting things done. You will do what's necessary, but you'll do it with the help of those you ask.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all about the money today, Taurus, and money is exactly what's on your mind...in all the right ways. You've come to terms with the idea that it's not going to rain down from the heavens; while the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius inspires all the laziness you have in your soul, your mind will be working overtime, thinking of ways to bring in better income. This, in itself, will bring you success. Show the universe that you are putting in the effort and it will meet you half way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Plans change today and certain events will be called off. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius has a way with messing around when it comes to travel or appointments; there WAS something you were about to do today but it has been cancelled.

That's just par for the course, and it's something you easily accept — although it does bring you a certain amount of disappointment and stress. It's no big deal, however, and you will get your chance to travel or visit someone again, in the near future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The waning energy of the Moon always takes you down a notch, and your day will revolve around the work you do, and just how much you really don't want to do it. Whether you're working today or not, you can't help but dread the next time you have to put your mind to working, and this could lead to you wanting to quit your job.

Today will be spent worrying and wondering as to whether you'll keep this job or not. You've come to realize that whatever you got yourself into, it's just not 'you' — and that's troubling.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can look forward to having an argument with someone today who is so seriously NOT on your side that you'll want to run screaming from them after the argument is over. You just can't win with this person, and that's not because you don't try; it's just that they are obstinate and will not move off their position.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius affects everyone, and so when we engage with others, we have to keep in mind that this energy may not be as beneficial to them as it might be to us.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is your holier-than-thou day, and what's meant by that is the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius has its clutches on you and will make you believe that, no matter what, you're the genius, the scholar and the enlightened master of the day.

You have had enough with hearing other people out; today is the day where you feel the need to expound your brilliance all over everyone's opinion. You will come off as snobbish and ignorant, but in your mind, you'll know yourself as the Grand Poobah — always better than everyone else.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your day is stuck in the business mindset, and even though it's a Saturday, you know nothing of the concept of time off; you work and you make money, even though today will be quite frustrating in that regard.

Perhaps you thought you'd do a little extra work on this day, but all that the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius has in store for you are setbacks and hesitations. It's a 'one step forward, two steps backwards' kind of day. You'll try, you'll believe you're gaining momentum, and then you'll be flung back to start it all over again.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may think of this day as one where you begin your Spring cleaning. You'll feel ambitious and ready to dig in; there are things that require your attention, and what better day than today to jump right in?

While you may not hit everything you had in mind, today will bring you a burst of inspired energy, which will help you achieve your daily goal. You are clearheaded despite the confusing energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, and you mean to get the job done — and you will.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love and friendship seem to be the items on the menu for you today, Sagittarius, and this is mainly because the energy given off by the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius tends to work in your house of romance. While this day may not provide any 'new' news, you will feel warm and comfortable in whatever relationships you are in, be they romantic or platonic.

The day is generally a good one for you, Sagittarius, and you'd be best suited to spend quality time with someone you really enjoy being with.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Bad dreams start your day off, and you can't help but feel as though something 'bad' is going to happen today. As you know, thought is creative, so watch where your mind goes — don't fall into the pit of despair, as it's all in your head.

Nothing is 'out there' threatening you, but the waning energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius can make Capricorn paranoid. Your biggest 'fear' on this day is that you aren't doing enough. For some reason, you've got it in your head that you aren't coming up with your end of the deal. Relax, take a breath. You're OK.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You love this transit and it shows. Everything about your day is wicked fun, and that's exactly as you like it. You're not really into being 'normal' and today's transit, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, really works your freak flag.

You want to show off and be the brat, and you're fully prepared to be both disliked and adored. You are the center of attention today, and that is because you put yourself in that position. You are happy to be known as the rebel, today. It's your monkey and your circus.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today is one where you take off from work and make up for lost sleep. You are beat; you just don't have the energy for anything more than being the worlds biggest blob. And you mean to take that slobbery all the way...to the bed.

The waning lunar energy has taken all it can from you, and in a way, this is good; it recharges your batteries. Once rested, you can start it all up once again. This is a self-care, mental health day for you. It will do you well, and you'll feel ultimately refreshed by it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.