What A 'Black Moon' Means — And When The Next One Is Coming In 2022

Most people have heard of Blue Moons, Super Moons, Pink Moons and even Blood Moons, but Black Moons tend to get less attention.

This may be because, unlike these other types of Moons, Black Moons can't be seen and don't happen often.

What is a Black Moon?

While Black Moon is not an astronomical term, they are popular in astrology and witchcraft circles. The exact definition of a Black Moon is fairly ambiguous, and the phenomenon is actually quite rare.

A Black Moon most commonly refers to a second New Moon in any given calendar month.

Black Moons by this definition typically occur only once every 29 months or so, but depending on time zones, they may happen more or less often where you live.

A Black Moon may also mean a third New Moon in one season.

Each season (spring, summer, autumn and winter) contains three months, each with its own New Moon. However, every 33 months or so, there will be four New Moons in one season. When this happens, the third New Moon of that season is called a Black Moon.

No New Moon in February is also referred to as a Black Moon.

Due to its shorter number of days, February is the only month that sometimes has no New Moon. This phenomenon is called a lunation, and occurs about once every 19 years.

When is the next Black Moon?

As mentioned above, because of time zone differences, not all areas of the world experience Black Moons at the same time and date.

For example, in North America, cities on Central Standard Time (CST), Mountain Standard Time (MST), and Pacific Standard Time (PST) will experience the next Black Moon on January 31, 2022. People in those time zones will technically experience another Black Moon in February, as there will be no New Moon in that month, and then again on March 31, 2022, for an exceptionally rare occurrence of three consecutive Black Moons three months in a row.

For those on Eastern Standard Time (EST), however, the next New Moon technically rises in February, so the next Black Moon for people living in those areas will occur on April 30, 2022, which also coincides with a partial solar eclipse.

If you are looking for a Black Moon according to the seasonal definition, the next time there will be a third New Moon in one season of four New Moons occurs on May 19, 2023.

Does the Moon look black during a Black Moon?

No, it doesn't. In fact, you won't be able to see anything at all during a Black Moon. The dark side of the Moon is facing us during the nights of a New Moon, making the Moon impossible to see with the human eye (unless it coincides with a solar eclipse). A fortunate side effect, however, is that the extra darkness makes the stars shine much brighter.

What is the spiritual meaning of a Black Moon?

In astrology, your moon sign is indicative of your inner self, and each phase of the Moon affects your emotional responses. New Moons are associated with new beginnings and clean slates, so it stands to reason that a Black Moon is an extra opportunity to get some clarity and propel yourself forward.

Black Moons are known to foster luck, creativity, and happiness, and you can create New Moon rituals for yourself that take advantage of these virtues.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.