Horoscope For The Week Of March 14 - 20, 2022

Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope for All Signs of the Zodiac. Let's hope for a good week, folks — we've certainly seen a little more than our share of rough news, so come on, the universe, deliver us a good one!

It looks like we're going to run into a few financial problems during this week of ours, and while there's no real danger of massive loss, there still is the idea that nothing is as it appears to be in business and at work.

We need to be paying close attention to the state of our jobs during this week.

We are not being threatened, and no one is really looking at actually losing their job, but this week's horoscope is definitely about making sure you're doing the right thing so that you don't get in your own way when it comes to being happy at work and bringing home the bacon, so to speak.

This is mid-month, and we're going to be traveling over the famous "Ides of March" which falls on the 15th. This date is notoriously associated with betrayal and backstabbing.

And while we needn't take on this fate as if it is our own, we need to understand that 'famous' dates are famous for a reason.

Knowing this date is 'bad luck' can get into the mind and burrow there as if it's waiting to be manifested. Don't let it. Own your life. Do the right thing. Stay in the light!

So, here's what you can expect, no matter what your zodiac sign is during the week of March 14 - 20, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect a delay this week. You won't be put off for too long, and you'll still be able to claim the victory that you had in mind for this week — you're only problem is in the timing.

Success is still on the raster for you, but you may need to back off when it comes to thinking it's all going to happen this week.

You're on the right path, stick with it, and you'll be fine. Just expect a slow down in progress, nothing that will last.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are way too familiar with the world of nightmares and bad dreams, and this week will show you no different.

What's good is that you are starting to understand your own mind; you don't always have to go stark raving mad every time you're in a bad mood.

This week will have you doing some cognitive therapy; you know who you are, and having a bad week is absolutely something you can deal with. You've matured.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the week where the horoscope promises a state of 'so close, yet so far.' Not exactly what you wanted to hear, but absolutely what you're going to have to hear.

This week is about almost making the mark, but not getting what you need out of it.

This could also imply a fight that you will be losing or something that you've been left out of. It's a strong reading, but with it comes the idea of failure, or disappointment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week goes to materialism, and that means you'll be either spending money, or finding new ways to make it.

You're not altogether stoked for new ways of making money as you've grown weary of the entire money-making life, but still, you can't just give up, so this week is all about finding a new way to make money so that you can live the life you want to live. You find this boring, but necessary.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Interesting horoscope, as in your case, means that something new has taken over your life, and this could go either way, meaning up or down.

You will be face to face with a choice this week; if you choose wisely, you'll end up with great joy. If you choose poorly, then you will end up losing something you love. Not a person, but a thing or an idea.

Go for the positive; go with what your heart tells you is the right thing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You win the horoscope this week, as this is the most blissed-out reading that one can get. This week is going to bring you immense happiness.

Everyone in your life is happy today, and all the bills are paid! There are no immediate threats, and even if there were, you'd happily be able to ignore them.

This is your week in the sunshine, Virgo. Take advantage of it to its fullest. Let this week's happiness turn into next week's wonder.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be handed a firm decision this week, one that concerns your life and your lifestyle. The person who will hand this to you is someone important; an authority figure who can and will change things around.

What's important is to have a decent conversation with this person so that they 'get it right' when it comes to deciding something about your future. Talk with them, work it all out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be in 'deep planning' mode during this week. You know exactly what is needed in order to accomplish something very important in your life, and if it means you have to stay put and think things out, then so be it.

That's exactly what you'll do. You have no sense of urgency today. You are prepared to be patient, and your patience will serve you well in the long run.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Well, it looks like someone is going to be doing some traveling soon, if not today. This horoscope is all about action, adventure, and getting yourself from one place to the next.

And not only that, you'll be the one in charge this week.

If all things work in your favor, you should be feeling quite wonderful and inspired this week. And when you get inspired, the world around you changes for the better.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nobody takes control like you do, Capricorn, and your reading for this week says that you will be, once again, the person elected to clean up all the damage created by someone 'other' than you.

What's interesting here is that you don't mind this.

You like to complain about it as if that's expected of you, but in truth, you don't mind being the only one around who can right the wrongs.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll catch on really early in the week to the fact that this week is not the week where you reveal your great and most secret plan to the world.

Sometimes, you live inside your own mind, and that works for you.

But what happens is that you build a fantasy that sounds good inside your mind, but once it leaves that mind palace, it's pure chaos in the world.

This is a good week for you to simply enjoy your fantasy life, and not bother so much about sharing it with the world.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Yikes, it's heartbreak time.

And the heartbreak is familial. That means that someone in your family is about to do something you really wish they wouldn't do, and when they actually DO this dreaded thing, you'll be most disappointed at the nerve they have, even more than the actual act.

You really put your heart into this person, and you expected more from them than they are about to give you, during this week.

