How The Quarter Moon In Taurus Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting February 8, 2022

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings with it hope, dreams, inspired fantasies ... and a whole lot of laziness. This is the beginning of a lunar phase that directly influences all of us.

During the Quarter Moon, we come up with some of our best ideas. By the time our Moon is Full, we are ready to release those ideas into the universe for manifestation.

As for now, though, we are concentrating on this early crescent. So let's look up into the night sky. We can see its brilliant light show — what elegance, what loveliness...there is no wonder as to why we are so enamored by the beautiful crescent Moon phase.

In the same way that the Moon influences us every day of our lives, it becomes even more specific about how that influence plays out in our lives during a Quarter Moon phase. It is now February 8, 2022, and this is how the Quarter Moon in Taurus shows up in our lives.

Here's how the Quarter Moon in Taurus affects your zodiac sign's horoscope starting February 8, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Great ideas come out of the Aries mind during the Quarter Moon in Taurus, and you'll find that you really enjoy being inspired once again. As a result, you may start out slowly during this transit.

Still, surely enough, you'll be gathering together everything you need to make your newest project come into being. You are excited, and you feel like you are up to the task. So get involved, Aries — throw yourself into it!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings out a side of you that is both creative and lazy. What you'll be experiencing is that rush of "I know what to do with my life" accompanied by "maybe later...".

Of course, no one can ever accuse you of not dreaming big, and your ideas make you really excited. Still, you may end up waiting until the Full Moon before you start taking your own dreams seriously.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll do fine during this transit. The Quarter Moon in Taurus gives you a particular perspective on work. Things are changing in your life in this regard, and you want it to work out your way.

You'll find logic and inspiration during this time, and you'll be able to parlay your curious new ideas at the workplace, which will do you good. You'll also be enjoying the respect of others during this time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Keeping to yourself is the way to go for you, during Quarter Moon in Taurus, as you feel you are in the beginning phases of something new in your life.

You like to keep your thoughts to yourself, where you can develop new ideas; you feel best when you work things out on your own, and during this early lunation, you feel like you can create magic. Trust your instincts here — you are always right.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon in Taurus gives you the feeling that it's worth your while to start again. If things haven't been going according to plan over the last few weeks, it's OK — you haven't given up.

Instead, this Moon inspires you to take command again. And while it may take some time to get up and running, it's a guarantee that you won't let yourself down this time. There's so much good heading your way, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might get a lazy start to Quarter Moon in Taurus, but that's what happens during this time. You're naturally lazy as it is, but that doesn't mean you don't eventually get around to doing everything necessary.

In fact, you're a true go-getter. You just prefer doing it on your own time, at your own pace. So this transit lets you kick back and dream a bit more before you head-on into the rat race.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon in Taurus is when you act upon a thought you had only recently. This concerns another person. You wanted to gift them with something, and now this idea burns in your mind and won't let go until you do something about it.

You may not get around to sharing this gift with this person until the Half Moon, but the inspiration is here and now. So get ready to do something nice for someone...in a few days.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You like to think of yourself as a Full Moon Worshipper, but anyone who knows the Moon — as you do — knows that it's all about the phases and that Quarter Moon in Taurus is a phase to be reckoned with.

You'll be feeling like a genius during this time, as inspired ideas seem to come to you rapid-fire. This is also an excellent time for Scorpios to make lists and set goal dates.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've proven to yourself that you can create at will, even though your creative juices haven't been flowing as quickly as they used to.

That all changes with the Quarter Moon in Taurus, as inspiration practically pushes you out the door and into some arena where you will feel compelled to create your most refined work to date. Get ready for heavy-duty creative thinking, Sagittarius. It's coming.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Here's where you stand out from the pack: The Quarter Moon in Taurus encourages lazy behavior, and while it might seem like you are impervious to procrastination, others around are not, and will show you in undeniable ways how lazy THEY are.

Oh, you are just as clever and creative as anyone, but you do have a hard time dealing with people who 'move too slowly.' This transit will rob you of your patience.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This may be your big op, Aquarius, as the Quarter Moon in Taurus takes your bold thinking and gives you an idea of what you can do with it.

If you are a creative person, this is a good time to do your research and get your plans settled and straightened out.

Whatever you have in mind, take your time with it, but do not fall prey to excessive laziness. That will blow your big opportunity. Stay on target.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Whenever there's a crescent Moon above you, Pisces, there's hope for the future. You are an ever-renewing fount of hope and positivity.

During Quarter Moon in Taurus, you'll find new inspiration — the kind you'll want to invest more time into as the lunation progresses.

So, take this energy and commit to something you know will bring you pleasure and satisfaction.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.