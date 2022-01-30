Horoscope For Month Of February 2022, By Zodiac Sign

Your horoscope for the month of February 2022 is here, and it is a much more energetic, lighter month than we’ve previously seen. With multiple planets now direct, especially Venus, this month is a time to return to love and to start mending any relationships that have previously hit roadblocks.

For many the past month was extremely challenging.

Not only was the Cancer Full Moon a dark night of the soul moment, but with Venus and Mercury both retrograde it was a challenging time for any relationship.

While some zodiac signs may have been affected more than most in recent weeks, it was a period of introspection and growth.

January served like the cocoon that we had to wrap ourselves within so we could grow, yet now in February is the time to grow into a butterfly.

Even during Aquarius Season, this is an important analogy as it’s an air sign drawn to pursue what matters most, yet we need to first know what that is so that we can start plotting a course to be able to live it.

Even if your relationship wasn’t specifically affected by the recent Venus Rx period, it was still a time when we were asked to reflect on what we value.

This comes down to what do we prioritize in our lives so that it gets the best of us, not the pieces that are simply leftover or convenient to give.

Especially in our romantic relationships we often have to learn what it is we truly value, including the presence that someone else brings to our life.

When we do this, it enables us to actually start living our lives authentically.

With Jupiter being in Pisces for the majority of the year it’s truly a time to dream big because to dream boldly is to take a step to begin to live our life that way.

And that is exactly what the astrology of February will be asking us because we won’t ever be able to live the life that is calling to us if we’re forever afraid of taking that first step.

Important Dates: Horoscope For Month Of February 2022

February 1st, 2022 — New Moon in Aquarius

An excellent time to start making those intentions for incorporating all that we learned during the retrogrades in January.

A prime time to start living life on your terms and to prioritize yourself and your feelings. Just be wary of cutting off things that make you dig deep, being vulnerable isn’t easy but it is necessary for intimacy.

February 2nd, 2022

Today a very important energetic doorway opens between 2-2-22 and 2-22-22. In numerology, twos represent a decision that needs to be made about different life paths.

It suggests that we are being given an option of growth and change, even an energetic up level for our soul but that ultimately, we have to be the ones to choose it.

It will not be forced upon us. Look for opportunities and advances that this energy brings into your life, especially in terms of your relationships, and don’t be afraid to ask yourself if where you are right now truly feels like where you’re meant to be.

February 3rd, 2022 — Mercury turns Direct

Now with Venus, Uranus and Mercury all direct not only can we expect to feel lighter, but we also should be able to see more movement in our lives instead of all the restrictions that we felt last month.

This should open up conversations and reunions for any relationship that was strained during the recent Venus Rx phase as well as serve as a tipping point to stop just talking about something to actually doing it.

February 14th, 2022 — Mercury returns to Aquarius

Now direct we’re able to take advantage of this transit in the best way possible. Get ready to talk about future plans in relationships and what’s next for both of you.

This may be about taking that next relationship to step together or it may involve doing something that brings more inspiration and fulfillment into your lives.

February 16th, 2022 — Full Moon in Leo

Our passions and sense of self increase around this time. Leo is bold, it is the ruling sign of the Sun which encourages us to unabashedly follow our hearts.

This is not a time for backing down or for letting fear dictate the choices we’re making, especially in love, but to act with courage. Leo also usually is known for big dramatic acts of love, so proposals or surprises are in store during this lunation.

February 17th, 2022 — Jupiter in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus

This is one of the more important aspects that Jupiter in Pisces will make during her transit of this loving and romantic water zodiac sign. Together these planets will help push us towards trying new things or taking that leap into the unknown.

Don’t worry, it’s not about breaking up but coming together on a path that feels right for both of you. It may bring some unexpected twists, but with Taurus in Uranus, it’s all about greater stability.

February 22nd, 2022

Today marks the end of the energy portal that we saw open on 2-2-22 and with it, there should be some big differences in how you realize you want to live your life and what you need from your romantic relationship.

Don’t worry if the dream seems too big or even impossible, with Jupiter in Pisces this year, it’s all about making even the furthest reaching dream seem possible.

Monthly Horoscope For February 2022, By Zodiac Sign

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This month will ask you to step from your comfort zone and put plans in place for what you want to create in your relationship.

Being wary of going overboard around the time of the Full Moon, while you may be used to doing things more impulsively doesn’t mean that you should, especially if you want different results.

Use the energy of the month ahead to gain clarity on what you’re accepting versus what you’re creating and be ready to start changing it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will feel less restriction in your life especially as Uranus is now direct this month. Go back to July and August and reflect on what it felt like was changing in your life around that time. It’s likely that especially in terms of your relationship things became stagnant or like you couldn’t break through whatever it felt like was getting in your way.

Now that that has been released look for why things were delayed, make sure you have the necessary conversations, and then be ready to take a giant leap of faith this month.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With the Eclipse Nodes moved off your zodiac sign now this will be a year of greater stability and growth for you. The month ahead looks like a positive one for you with the opportunity to deepen an existing relationship. If it’s felt like the connection has faded or just isn’t as deep as you would like, try to remember that to have that you have to open up.

This means first knowing what it is you are wanting to build more of in your relationship and then taking the steps to share how you’re really feeling. You may be committed to doing things differently, just don’t forget to do the work to actually make them that way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is still just the beginning of a year of change for you. It is all positive but because Venus is now moving through the degrees she first went over in November and early December it’s bringing past relationship issues up.

Now direct though after going through the period of lessons that we did in January, it’s so that we can learn from our choices and now make different ones.

It may feel like the same issues keep coming up in your relationship but that’s only so you can resolve them once and for all.

All of the Capricorn energy has been hitting your seventh house of relationships, just make sure to face what you need to so that you can finally move on into the next chapter.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With the Full Moon this month front and center in your own zodiac sign it’s a time for you to step from any shadows you’ve been hiding within.

If you’ve been afraid to take a chance romantically, this is your sign to remember who you are and what you want. You’ll never have the relationship you want if you keep being afraid of what could go wrong.

You’re not built for that anyway. Instead, trust in yourself, believe in your feelings, and then have the courage to act on them. Everything is setting you up for success in love this month, you just have to be brave enough to take a chance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The big game-changer for you this year is Jupiter in Pisces moving through your seventh which will without a doubt affect your romantic life. The sextile with Uranus midmonth proves to be a turning point in that as it will bring some unexpected opportunities for you.

This could be meeting someone new unexpectedly or even hearing from someone that you’ve previously been in a relationship with. Even if it’s not something that you expected, make sure you stay open to what is now possible. Love will never look how we think it will, but usually, it ends up being so much better.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The month ahead will be much more open with possibilities for you. January was hard but necessary as you were asked to move through reflecting on all you’ve been through to see if you’re actually ready to move forward in the relationship sector of your life. The weeks ahead will now provide you with plenty of opportunities to do just that.

With the first half of the month in the fellow air zodiac sign of Aquarius, you will feel a burst of energy and confidence in taking new first steps. Whether it’s with an existing partner or feeling ready to meet someone new it’s finally clear that not only is there no going back, most importantly you no longer want to.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As we are near the end of the month, you’ll start to feel more supported by the Universe in pursuing love. There have been many lessons recently about what you choose to accept versus what it is you truly need. Sometimes no matter how much we accept or try to make something work it never ends up being able to take those same steps for us.

This month provides you with a choice to keep doing what you have or to decide differently. You can keep going through the same loops and never get anywhere or get off the ride completely and give yourself the freedom to actually have a fulfilling relationship, the choice will always be yours.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The universe will be asking you this month if you’ve finally learned the lessons that you’ve been meant to. Pay close attention to what you’ve learned about value over the recent retrograde periods.

While this can play a part in any area of our lives, it specifically relates to you to who you value most. Reflect on how the presence of different people plays a part in how you feel and what kind of life you lead.

This aspect of value will be one that is a longer theme, but this month many of those lessons should be reaching a peak allowing you to now start making changes so that the person that does mean the most to you feels that from your actions.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With both Mars and Venus still in your zodiac sign, you’re being given the gift of knowing the truth of your heart and also having the motivation to pursue it. The only thing that will get in your way is you so make sure that you’re still not clinging to how you think life should go or even self-sabotaging because you don’t think you deserve the best of love and a relationship.

The only thing that you need to do is get clear about the direction that your heart needs to move in, from there it’s just about not letting any self-doubt get in the way of you achieving it. Don’t be afraid to take a chance even if you don’t have every little step mapped out, part of the fun of relationships is figuring it out together.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

January was a particularly tough month for you with all of that Cappy energy. As an air sign, you don’t always do well during times when we are being bogged down in earth energy reminded to build our foundations first before we do anything else. But it did all serve a purpose.

Towards the end of the month, it likely felt like your relationship and even you have blossomed into a whole new level. This will continue throughout this month is also a solar return for you if your birthday falls as a February Aquarius. Use this time to think about what it is you really want to create in your relationship next and then start creating it. With everything you’ve learned, there is no stopping you now.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It’s almost your birthday season, a time for your own solar return. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign this year there is nothing that you won’t be able to accomplish or do in your life. The one theme this month though is patience. Something that isn’t always your strong suit as you find to be carried along by the current until you actually become the current yourself.

But in love, a big lesson for you is knowing when to be patient and when to actually swim away. You’ve been doing a lot of work in this area recently but will see why it’s been so important this month. The love you’re looking for can’t be rushed anyway, and even if things aren’t how, you need them to be at this moment, it doesn’t mean that by the end of the month things won’t change.

