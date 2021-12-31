If math is the language of the universe, then everything we know or do not know has its answer and its question in numbers.

Numbers are not only something that geeky genius kid in school loves to work with, but they are also literally the digital tracker for all that exists, all that ever did exist, and all that ever will exist.

2022 has some interesting numerology predictions that bring together real scientific elements: the planets, their transits through the galaxy, and their cosmic meaning.

Everything is numbered, including your zodiac sign.

Every point, every molecule, every atom could potentially be 'named' with a number to represent it.

Numerology gives us the idea of numerical paths, and the predictions that come with 2022 for your zodiac sign can be found when we examine what the sequential arrangement of this new year means.

Numbers don't lie. That's their entire purpose: to mark the reality, to number the place, time, occasion.

So, what insight does 2022 reveal for your zodiac sign?

2022 brings hope. Yes, hope. The entire year is built on the idea and practice of hope.

Here's what this new year predicts for your zodiac sign.

2022 Numerology Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Everything that you are already good at (talents, diplomacy, higher learning) will be called forth during 2022, and that is mainly because you are going to play the part of 'helper' in this new year.

This doesn't mean there won't be downtimes but the majority of your focus will be on listening to your intuition and helping others get through their own difficult times.

While your ego may be stroked by all the good-deed-doing, in the long run, you'll know that all you bring forth this year is both necessary and part of the great healing we need.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

2022 works with Taurus in the way of assisting you in the belief of yourself, so that you may better serve the world. And, if serving the world wasn't part of your plan, don't be surprised when you find yourself wanting to chip in, in big ways.

2022 stimulates your need to dig deep and share the wealth. You will be part of a community project at some point this year, and you will not only take its purpose to heart, but you will also be a well-needed leader in the process.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This year's numerology is going to have you leaving your skepticism behind; this idea of hope. It beckons, and in spite of your own natural tendency to doubt, you'll veer towards wanting to believe.

In the past, you've prided yourself on your discretion and rational ability to second-guess things, yet all it's brought you is isolation and negativity.

2022 extracts you from this locked-in stubbornness and allows you the fresh air of hope and positivity.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your talents will be called upon this year, as 2022 incorporates all of our best traits and promotes them to a new level.

What you do best, you do alone, at home, with your head screwed on and your distractions to a minimum.

This year will have you doubling down on this work, all the while letting you know that you are doing the right thing.

2022 will bring forth the idea that you are perfect, exactly the way you are. No need to change, only to accept.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If ever there were a year where you will shine, it is this one, Leo. 2022 will utilize your gregarious nature and talent by putting you on the path of service and hope.

This may mean that you'll be performing for charity, or volunteering your time to assist in some great endeavor.

2022 is a bit of a lucky number for you, as you may also see great fortune and even greater opportunities ahead.

Expect to be engaged in several projects all at once, all with the purpose of making people happy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This year will bring you much acceptance, both personally and professionally. 2022 works with you, not against you.

Your moods will be much more stable than in the past, and this is mainly because 2022 allows you a vision of yourself as happy.

In the past, you've spent time envisioning 'all the bad things' happening to you.

You've made yourself miserable. 2022 wants you to be happy, and there will be many paths along the way that you can take, where you will find peace, satisfaction, completion.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes the most sense about how 2022 affects your sign is the simple idea of balance.

In order for someone like you to keep hope alive, and that is exactly what you'll be doing this year, and you need balance.

This means that you'll be much more aware this year of what needs attention, and what needs to be left alone.

You are at your best when you're cruising on your own, left to your own devices, and you'll have many opportunities this year to put your talents to very good use.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

2022 is so radically different than last year's numerology, which implied imbalance, sadness, confusion, and denial.

2022 wants nothing to do with that negativity and will lift you into a new perspective, Scorpio.

It seems you no longer wish to continue on with a defensive or abrasive attitude towards life. 2022 inspires you to seek higher ground, so to speak.

Your spiritual life will take on a new dimension, and your outlook towards your fellow human beings will be one of compassion and care.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You felt the pain of 2020 and 2021. Two paths that were destined to bring harm and confusion, and yet, here we are, walking into the bold and brilliant year of 2022, where 2022 promises hope and optimism.

While you haven't become cynical, you have become wary; your trust in the system is gone. 2022 introduces the idea of a new path, and a new system, and whatever that means, you'll play a part in its design.

This is the year where your creativity is called upon for the purpose of uplifting and healing the hearts of human beings.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

2022 ignites your excellence, and while you did well during the hard times, you can only imagine how well you'll do when numerology opens the gates of hope and positivity for you.

Your creative efforts this year will blow people away. It's as if you're about to step into the center position, where many people will turn to you because they know only you can help.

2022 is like a train to happiness, and you're not only the conductor. You're the passengers and the train, itself. 2022 turns you into a creative machine, destined for massive success.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's good for you to know is that during 2022, you will be challenged and stimulated and that every single one of your efforts will be successful.

Your home life will be restored if there was ever a problem, and you'll have a chance to really bring beauty into your life. What you neglected in 2021, will take priority and become your focus in 2022.

Know that your talent will be recognized as well, this year and that you may be asked to take it a step further. You will have many opportunities to make bundles of money this year, and while it all happens due to good, hard work. It's work that you love doing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

2022 is the year where you come out of your shell. 2022 exposes your talent and lets people know just how excellent you are at what you do.

While you cherish your moments alone, you really do well when you're in the company of like-minded folks, and this year will put you in touch with many people who think just like you.

You and your people will work together to create something magical. This is the year where no one says 'no' to you because everything you come up with is brilliant and helpful.

You are one hundred percent into being helpful and you may see this shine best with animals and children.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda