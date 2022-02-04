This week brings a plethora of substantial transits, all bound to affect us one way or another.

We should take a look at transits like Moon square Pluto, which can heavily mess with our moods, while we'll also be influenced by Moon conjunction Uranus, which acts as a guarantee that our dark moods may veer towards the hostile and unruly.

With Moon trine Pluto coming in midweek, accompanied by Moon sextile Neptune, many of us should be retreating into our own minds for comfort, while the Quarter Moon in Taurus may just about be the transit that has the power to pull us out of our collective funk.

What's really at the heart of it all, this week is the depressing call of Pluto, and the only way we'll be able to battle this dark pull is by accepting it, giving it to it, and then … letting it pass.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week February 7 - 13, 2022:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'd think that when Pluto takes over the sky in the way that it's about to this week, all Scorpios would rejoice in the dark power, but what really happens is that it brings about depression and anger in your zodiac sign, rather than release.

As much as you are associated with dark, vicious moves, you're really much happier when you don't have to live up to some villainous point-list simply because you're Scorpio.

This week has you feeling torn: on one hand, you like being in your dark mindset. It helps you feel creative and productive.

On the other hand, you let yourself get carried away with those thoughts, and that starts making you look and feel like a mad scientist who can never be anything but isolated from the rest of the world.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As an individualist, you usually do not mind transits that plunge you into your darkest moods; you're able to take negativity and make creativity out of it.

You always have been able to do this. The bummer of this week will be in the idea that you won't be able to parlay your dark thoughts into anything but self-doubt and amplified low self-esteem.

What the! That's so not you. And yet, Moon square Pluto may have you convinced that you're not all that and a bag of chips like you thought you were. Do not worry, you still are a bag of chips, though today you might present as soggy and inedible. It will pass!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It seriously does not take much for you to plummet into despair, and given the fact that there is so much Pluto energy out there this week, you'll be deep-diving into all the depression you can sink your teeth into. Moon square Pluto is just the beginning of your journey into self-pity and dark viewpoints.

You're susceptible to Moon sextile Uranus energy as well, and this is what's really going to mess up your week. It will feel as though doors keep opening to new mysteries within your mind, yet you cannot solve a single one of them, which produces in you frustration and impatience. If possible, put this energy into creativity, and you'll be able to channel this well if you try.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.