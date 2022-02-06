3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting February 7 - 13, 2022

With our Moon in Taurus, where she is exalted, we may very well experience a great week ahead, especially in terms of love and the stability of one's romantic relationship since Taurus is ruled by Venus who stationed direct at the end of January.

If you are single, the love bug will still be able to hit you, and it will take the form of self-love and self-respect. What could be better?

We're also looking at the Moon square Mercury transit. Last week, Mercury stationed direct last week, which might give us the 'gift of gab' so to speak, meaning that we will feel at ease with our own words, and we won't fear offending someone, simply because we phrased something the wrong way.

All in all, certain signs of the Zodiac stand to do well during this week, and while it's not going to be an "I won the lottery!" kind of week, it will definitely bring its own kind of riches.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week February 7 - 13, 2022:



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While it seems obvious that you'd do well during a Moon in Taurus, what's not automatically assumed is just how well you'll do in your love life.

Because you and your mate have decided to take the relationship to a new and better level, it would appear that all of your efforts start to pay off big time, during this week.

You like the idea of telling the truth and expressing true feelings, and now that you're getting to hear 'their' side of the story too, it feels warm and promising, as if the two of you have crossed some kind of magical threshold where the future looks bright, and you're both willing to go there, together.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week is looking good for you, Libra, and if you can get your mind off your financial woes. That's always a difficult one, then you'll be able to be more present and in the moment, for your loved ones.

You have a way of compartmentalizing the things of your life, and you know that if you put effort into your relationship, then you'll see the fruits of that labor unfold before your eyes.

Money problems will just have to wait, and you'll find that if you do put them aside, for at least this week, you'll be very present for all the beauty and love that is available to you. You are surrounded by good people, so open your eyes and take a good look at them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon square Mercury is going to unleash your tongue this week, and by that, what is meant is that you are going to tell someone you love, that you love them.

This new expression of love will open the doors to new and amazing things for you. You have so much to offer, yet you've held back, not wanting to overdo it.

You know from the past that you can be intimidating, even if it's just about giving love. Yes, you can overdo it. But the transits have you moving on an even keel, and so you are able to say what's on your mind without the fear of recrimination.

Your words will not only 'make things real' for you, but they will also comfort and excite the person you speak with.

