Hello, and welcome to the 2022 Official Horoscope. If you've made it this far, then take a moment to pat yourself on the back. You did it! We did it. We're here and we're going to make the best out of this year no matter what.

We've been slammed to the pavement by viruses, vaccines, politics, and fear. It's enough. Thank you, 2021, for whatever it is that you taught us, but in all honesty, we're ready for some excellent news.

Will 2022 take us to that place? Will 2022 allow us to claim the positive energy that we hold inside us?

We certainly do not wish to have another drop of hope taken away from us...and so, it is up to us to build that hope, to maintain it, and manifest it as beauty and light. And so, with the promise of peace in our hearts, we voyage into this new year.

Let the games begin. And may the astrological odds be ever in your favor.

2022 Horoscopes, For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This year will start off with a heavy emphasis on work ethic and will shortly turn into a year of hard work and wonderful money-making.

This is the year you get to go on the trip you wanted to go on. Emotionally, you may have a few shaky weeks around midsummer, due to family tribulations, and physically, you'll be in better shape this year than you have been in years.

Love stays strong, though, you'll always find something wrong in your relationship. You will, however, learn to combat some of that warlike aggression. Meditation and exercise become a part of your daily regimen.

Best Months: March, April, July, September

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the year when you break some old bad habits, and they will be hard to break, that is for sure, which is all the more reason you'll be feeling quite good about yourself.

This is the year you decide to put all your efforts into taking care of yourself because you know that if you love yourself. You can love others better, and with your whole heart.

In health, you'll rank supreme and financially, this year is going to be about smart investments and keeping your ears open for intelligent money opportunities.

So much success is there to be had by you, Taurus backed with so much self-confidence and love. This may also be the year you start a family.

Best Months: April, May, November, December

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel that 2021 was an absolute waste of your talent, which makes 2022 all the more important because you will finally be able to get back into the work you love again.

Opportunities start right at the top; your worries begin to fade into the distant past around April. You'll be tending to your health, as in keeping fit and watching the kinds of food you'll eat.

You may try another kind of diet this year, like veganism, or you may take home cooking more seriously, for the purpose of health.

Love is strong, and for those who are looking for a mate, the chances are very high. This year is Gemini's work year. Right effort results in a positive outcome.

Best Months: January, June, August

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you are going to be working on this year is getting over childhood memories. You have come to know that you've held on for way too long and that if you are to make 2022 a successful one, it is you who has to get out of your own way.

Work is effort and effort is grace, and when you try to help yourself, the universe conspires to work with you.

This will cover your money issues as well. Your love life will benefit completely from your personal healing, so feel free to praise yourself for a job well done. Look for extra work come summertime. and a side gig could make you a ton of money. Creativity flows in June.

Best Months: June, July, September, October

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This year will bring you a challenge; can you get past certain character traits that might be considered childish, therefore making people take you less seriously than you want to be taken?

What's happened is that you have been bratty in the past and you've gotten away with it, until, you didn't.

You know now that you can't rely upon fit-throwing to get what you want, and you've come to understand that everyone has their own lives and cannot be bothered to take care of you all the time.

This is a personal growth year for you, Leo. You will mature, and like a fine wine, you will become extremely lovely as you mellow. Use this year to become your bold, brilliant and kind self.

Best Months: February, July, August

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What didn't work for you last year is going to be exactly what you will try to accomplish this year. This refers to your take on love and friendship, as well.

You'd like to think of yourself as a very loving person and while the potential is there, you haven't really been there for friends. This is about to change. Another 'up' is that you'll be receiving much more money for your work efforts.

You will discover that there are other options for you in terms of bringing in the big bucks, and you'll be offered several opportunities to do so. Your love life will improve simply because you are making the effort to be a more loving person to all.

Best Months: March, June, September

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You walk into this year with very little expectation, and you allow pure inspiration to lead the way. You are highly creative and this is the year when creativity meets serious commerce.

In business, you will make a move that will alter your financial path for the better. In the early months, you will make an investment that will pay off in November.

Stay keen and focused; your best moves will take place when your mind is clear. Keep your body clean and feed it healthful, nutritious foods. That's a warning that needs to be heeded. You will make a large purchase this year, more than likely around September.

Best Months: April, June, July

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have worked hard all of your life, and it will be during this year that you either retire or can plan for an outstandingly well set-up retirement — someday.

If you are a very young person and just starting out, then use that big brain of yours and start saving now.

This is a great year for you and your money, and it would be advisable for you to learn how to invest, seek out crypto coin, to read up on new financial endeavors, and explore all options.

In love, you'll do well, though there might be a big change coming in that department around March. Health remains excellent as long as you treat your body with respect.

Best Months: August, October, November, December

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This year may bring an additional member to the family, and that will mean more responsibility. In love, you are fortunate to find someone who really understands you, and in health, you learned long ago not to take anything for granted.

This is also a big spiritual year for you as you'll be seeking out truths and finding them. Revelations will occur and a sense of inner freedom will be your constant companion. Money starts to flow right at the top of the year for you as workloads increase.

What you didn't do in 2021, you will re-attempt in 2022, and this is related to creative projects.

Best Months: January, May, October, November

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What this year brings you is the knowledge that life truly is short and that we absolutely need to follow our hearts if we are to be happy.

You've spent many years doing what's expected of you, and you don't mind that at all, but you know that you've also neglected that special part of you, and you feel that if you don't act now, you'll let that part of you die out forever.

This year brings inspiration and impetus; you want to direct your life. You want what you believe you've lost and you are one hundred percent behind the idea of going for it. This is the year you take your life back, Capricorn.

Best Months: January, February, August

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

2022 rushes in like gangbusters for you. Perhaps you made a resolution and you wish to make good on it the second the ball drops. You will be showing great enthusiasm for change this year.

It's as if you feel you've been kept in a closet, and the pandemic surely didn't help that feeling of isolation. But now, you feel your own mortality and you don't want to leave this planet without making a huge statement.

This is the year you make that statement, Aquarius. Health issues arise in March but are swiftly tended to with positive thinking and creative action.

Best Months: June, July, December

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

For the first time in many years, you are going to be the one that plays the most important role in many things, like family and business.

The opportunities that are coming for Pisces are numerous and varied; you will be able to pick and choose your next positive, progressive move.

Everything about this year is there to cement your position in your field of work, and your family life will both expand and rise to new levels of financial security. Hard work means hard play in your life, as well.

Expect great events, music, festivals, and art. 2022 will see you have a lot of fun. It's not just all work and family. There's adventure and exploration coming in late September.

Best Months: May, June, September, October

