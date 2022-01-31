Your one card tarot reading for the month of February for 2022, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

This month holds so much in store for us. There's something about February that makes us feel like we're in hibernation mode; while we experience the retreating spirit of Winter, we can't help but feel there's a ray of sunshine ahead.

During these dark months, we begin to sense the early yawning of springtime. We are similar to the buds that will break the surface of the soil, once the sun hits them.

We lay in wait, right now, we are dormant, waiting for our opportunity to grow. We are, right now, life in potential. We are energy, burning at a low level, waiting our turn.

The cards reveal a very prosperous month for many of us. We should also look forward to family reunions and the sharing of good intentions.

What may be 'technically' one of the darkest months, proves that it brings with it light, love, and hope.

Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For February 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You can expect to travel during this month, as it looks as though you'll be the one chosen to do the work involved with this trip. This isn't a pleasure cruise, but you certainly can gain experience by doing this work.

You will be able to spend time away from your home base, which should actually be quite refreshing for you, and for the people you live with.

It's not that anyone's waiting for you to leave, but it's always nice to get a chance to explore new sights, and that is one thing you'll definitely get to do in February.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

This month proves to be solid, meaning your experience this month will revolve around security, intelligent decisions, and your own ability to stay true to yourself.

This is a personal growth month, and you'll notice the changes within yourself.

You've been dedicated to spiritual growth as well as to personal health goals and during this time you'll be able to notice how well you've been doing.

You will use this month to grow even further, and your spiritual life will give you plenty of satisfaction.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

By this point, everyone has to know that the Death tarot card doesn't mean death, necessarily, but it can involve grief due to loss. When Death shows up in a reading such as this one, it refers to the idea of making firm decisions to let go of the things in one's life that must end.

February is the death of something in your life, and that 'something' is not a person, nor is it yourself. It's a bad habit, a false self-belief, or it could be a person in your life that you've come to know as an enemy of sorts.

This is a great tarot card and absolutely tells you, Gemini, that you'll be 'cleaning house' soon enough, and much to your success.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may think of February as a month that doesn't really ask much of you, and with this thinking, you could possibly do yourself a disservice.

You'll want to sink back a little during the month, and what would be advised during this is that you take this 'time off' to recoup and come to terms with what you want to do as the month ends.

You may be in between jobs, but you have to understand that in-between is a flux state which demands action towards the end.

You need to get your head focused on the work that is to come, Cancer. Time off is good, but time ON is great.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You're the moneymaker this month, Leo, as all people involved in your life are right on track with making progress. You like to be with people and so you choose to be with them throughout the month of February.

This leads to connections being made and opportunities opening up for you.

What's even better is that the money you make this month is going to be as a result of you doing what you love to do.

There is no toil here, only satisfying work. One might think Leo would hibernate with all the big, lazy animals, but not this time! Now is the time to bring home the bacon.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

With the darkness of the season comes the darkness of your mood, but that's not so new, Virgo.

The darkness becomes you, in a way, and even though you'll feel doubt and suspicion over this person or that situation, you'll still feel a sense of power, despite the negative context.

Work will be the same, though you will come to terms with the idea that if you want things to go well, you have to present yourself as strong and determined, as opposed to a doormat that one can just walk on. February provides self-confidence and the ability to fend for yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

This may be the month where something comes back to bite you, and what's meant by this is that in the recent past you attempted to get away with something.

You had a gut feeling that this 'thing' may not be right or able to succeed, yet you went ahead with it anyway.

Now, you get to kick yourself for that move, because it's not going to pan out, nor is it going to reflect well on you.

However, you are Libra, and you know how to turn a rotten situation into a brilliant one, and that is exactly how you're going to handle it. No worries here.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is basically the best tarot card in the deck, Scorpio, and it's yours for the entire month of February. What the Ace of Cups tarot card implies is that during this month you will hit the love jackpot, and the winnings will be all that and more.

Your love life will soar to the sky with promise and good feeling, while your health will improve enough to make you believe in yourself again, as a physical being.

You've kept yourself out of certain activities, thinking that you're either too old or too out of shape, and this month changes that altogether. You're in great shape and you are ready, willing, and able to take this month by storm.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Ah, this tarot card. One look at it and all you want to do is hide under the bed. Well, it's not really that bad, Sagittarius. It depends on how you look at it, and today, we're going to put a positive spin on a tarot card that generally symbolizes bad dreams and hard times.

Your saving grace here is that the Ten of Swords is in its reversed position, which means that you'll be receiving money and opportunity.

You can look for success to happen this month, and you'll no doubt be experiencing the advantage of being the creative force in your field of expertise. Stand tall in your authority, Sagittarius, and do not worry about a thing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

What you'll experience during February, according to the Page of Swords tarot card, is the feeling of being 'behind the scenes', as if you're some god in the Pantheon, making choices and delivering destinies.

You are that person. You're in charge and you're part of the design of success here. You make the rules for others, though they do not know it's you who is in charge.

You are part of the superhero power team of people who are invisible, yet all-powerful. You are the Illuminati of your personal circle this February, Capricorn. Feels good, doesn't it?

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You may end up spending a little too much time looking at yourself in the mirror this month, Aquarius. Why? Because you feel insecure, or you need that self-reflection to figure out what's been holding you back.

You might have received an insult on your looks in the recent past and it's bothered you so much that it's become somewhat of an obsession.

You cannot possibly give the entire month to this kind of neurotic behavior, though you will spend a good portion of it wallowing in self-pity and self-doubt.

You apparently need this time to think, so remember to cap it off when you're finished.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Temperance

Perfect timing for you, Pisces, because to receive the Temperance tarot card during February means that you are starting the year off in a very practical way.

Yes, January may have been a bust, isn't it always? But February means you're back to business.

That means you're going to be aware of your eating habits, you'll get more sleep, and you'll spend wisely, instead of blowing the bank up as you've been doing over the last few months.

Temperance means exactly that: tempering your choices, making the right moves based on the reality of whatever the situation is. Good on ya, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.