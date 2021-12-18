Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, December 20 - December 26, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs for December 20 to December 26, 2021.

What seems apparent is that this week — the week where many families will come together to celebrate Christmas is also the week where we fight, defend ourselves, make rash statements, and give up in sheer exasperation.

What will your one card tarot reading predict for your zodiac sign this week?

The Tarot does not lie and what we're looking at for the week seems to be a whole lot of tension and very little relief.

Between the lies that we will have to sift through, and the towering set of expectations that we have to live up to, we may just want to get into that cryogenic chamber right now to avoid having to deal with the truly demanding week we have ahead of us.

So, welcome to the Tarot reading of the week. Let's hope for the best, try as hard as we can to not set the world on fire, and have ourselves a merry little Christmas, now.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, December 20 - 26, 2021:

Aries

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

This is a good week for you to watch your back, especially if you catch wind of someone's bad behavior; you don't need to get involved, but there's a good chance you will.

This card represents trickery, doubt — the possibility of being lied to, or of lying to someone. Watch out for fake people this week, and do not listen to those who mean to swindle you out of your possessions.

Taurus

Tarot card: King of Wands

You will be fortunate this week as you'll be receiving the help you need, in matters financial. There is someone, a father figure type who is both stoic and generous, and he will help you to understand what you must do, and he will guide your efforts.

He may be a father or a friendly associate, but he is helpful and there for you. You're lucky to have this person in your life, but don't expect warmth. He's a helper, not a friend.

Gemini

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It looks like a very good week for you — one where you dodge a bullet and end up benefitting greatly from your efforts.

This week brings you success and profit; if you are selling something, someone will buy your offerings. If you've been waiting on a promotion or a raise, this is the week where that will come through for you.

Cancer

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Strange that during a holiday week you seem to be all business, and good for you, because the work-related hours you put in this week are about to give you the total advantage; you're going to get what you want, and while it may not come easily, it WILL come because you spent time getting it right.

Your past efforts will pay up during this week. You can pat yourself on the back for being so good at what you do.

Leo

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Interestingly enough, this tarot card represents seduction, which implies not only the obvious but the idea of game playing.

The hunt is on, so to speak, and in order to achieve your goal, you will feel like you have to go through a series of tests.

This week proves to be both exciting and strenuous as you will have to jump over many hurdles until you arrive at the place where you wish to be.

Virgo

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Your week will be solely dedicated to the holiday spirit, and that doesn't necessarily mean a positive experience for you.

This week, you'll be doing exactly what's expected of you, and it will feel like hard work at times.

You are expected to be the life of the party and the provider of good sense and advice. You'll live up to your part, but you will find it uninspiring this year.

Libra

Tarot card: The High Priestess

All the right moves are to take place this week, Libra, as this very special card, The High Priestess, who is about stealth, wisdom, and insight.

There is a very smart woman in your life, and you may actually BE that woman. If you are she, then you will find yourself at the center of attention for all the right reasons. During family gatherings, it will be you who everyone turns to for deep conversation and interesting shares.

Scorpio

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You will definitely be standing your ground this week, as you'll find challenges left and right, all heading your way.

It's OK, you're strong enough to handle it, and if it's family, you may just have to be a little more discreet with your responses.

Nonetheless, you know who you are, what you want, and what you won't put up with. Expect dissension AND approval — an odd couple, indeed.

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

What you aren't expecting this week is exactly what you will be getting, Sagittarius. This means you should prepare your mind for whatever comes your way by staying open and somewhat detached.

You will also grow very bored of something that at one point felt fresh and exciting, and this could be a person or a hobby. You will accept that something is over, and you will move on confidently.

Capricorn

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Perhaps it's because this is such a big week for family gatherings, but this card here implies that you are not only going to be 'on your best behavior', you're also going to be guarded and withdrawn.

You know what's expected of you, and you'll give just so much but you are not about to let anyone into your sanctum. Good tidings are just fine, but this week is about family not about what's going on in your private life.

Aquarius

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You may be attending a wedding this week - or you may be getting married. This card in its present state represents an official act, and it puts you right in the middle of this act.

It is a card of joy, but more importantly, it's the beginning of something new, and it definitely refers to the 'official'. So, an announcement will be made, a proposal will be delivered and good news will be revealed.

Pisces

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

To look at this card, one would automatically jump up and down for joy, as it depicts a woman who is blindfolded, surrounded by swords.

Yikes! What this means is that there is news coming your way, and it might be less than wonderful, so to speak. It makes sense as there are many people flitting in and out of your life these days. Expect trouble from one of them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda