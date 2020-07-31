Understand yourself on a deeper level.

If you're feeling stuck or confused about your current situation and want to know how to understand yourself better, learning how to read Tarot cards or getting a reading is a great first step.

You may be looking for answers that don’t become apparent. Or, you might find yourself repeating the same patterns and can't figure out how to stop. Whether it's about how you handle yourself at work, in relationships, or with your family, it's easy to feel as though you're living the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Sometimes, the best thing Tarot cards can do for you is help you get to know yourself better.

A professional Tarot reader, as opposed to a fortune teller or someone offering psychic readings, can help you use Tarot cards to awaken your intuition and begin seeing your blind spots and unhelpful habits.

Reading Tarot cards yourself takes a lot of practice and a deep commitment to self-honesty. Some people find it helpful to work with a Tarot reader as a guide for a while, in the process learning to read the cards for themselves.

In the giant scheme of things, you're the only one who can heal your own mind. But first, you need to know how your mind works.

Here's a quick guide on how to read Tarot cards, so you can get to know yourself better than ever before.

All Tarot card decks consists of 78 cards. Twenty-two cards per deck are archetypal cards embodying life themes and major lessons that we learn. These cards are known as the Major Arcana.

The rest of the 56 cards in a Tarot deck consist of four suits divided into 14 cards each, like those in the decks of regular playing cards, only with different names. These are sometimes known as the Minor Arcana or the Lesser Arcana.

Different Tarot decks use different names for the suits, as well as for the members of the court.

Each suit is numbered Ace through 10, plus four court cards — page (or princess), knight (or prince), queen, and king, comparable to the face cards in a typical deck. These are sometimes referred to as the Royal Arcana.

Start by getting to know the cards. Spend time looking at them and examining their details.

Every Tarot reading is basically a story about a point of time in your life, so knowing the cards well allows you to glean far more from the subtleties contained within your story.

While it's helpful to learn the traditional meanings of individual cards, it's even more important to find the story behind their collective meaning.

For example, the Devil card often means addiction and deceit, but where that particular card lands within a Tarot spread — the "method by which a Tarot card reader physically lays out or places the cards on the table" — and its relationship to the question being asked at a reading, tells a much deeper tale.

Think of a Tarot reading as a mirror reflecting back to you the influences and challenges in your present life. When you take time to know the cards and see how they relate to one another, the reading comes to life and more profound answers become apparent.

You might also find new questions emerging — and that’s a great thing! It means you’re accessing your intuition on a deeper level.

Keep in mind that self-honesty is critical when reading your Tarot cards. It's easy to see only what you want to see, and disregard the blatant truths you want to ignore.

Getting unstuck and making true, lasting changes in your life is hard work that takes time and commitment, so learning to read Tarot cards for yourself can be challenging.

The Tarot isn't magic, evil or scary. It's simply a tool for understanding and gaining insight.

The cards don't hold any power within themselves. They’re just cards. And like any tool of divination, they can be utilized to stimulate your intuition and provide you with guidance on your path.

Divination is a process of looking inward to find answers, much like prayer or meditation. As with any method of communicating with the voice inside yourself, divination can help you to determine the right actions to take at a given point in time.

Becoming aware of how your choices shape your world allows you to change limiting beliefs still holding you back.

Tarot, as a form of divination, can help show you the way.

Fortune telling and psychic reading have always sounded rigid, as these methods fail to consider the nuances and fluidity of life.

Like any other narrow form of thought, it makes us more hyper-vigilant and of a closed mind unable to see possibilities, unable to acknowledge the beauty of difference. Fundamentalism of any type is dangerous.

Tarot is an instrument for invoking intuition. It's a form of guidance that can help you look deeper within yourself for answers, assisting you in creating new possibilities moving forward.

The sacred is all around you, calling you to wake up to yourself and your possibilities. It's not always the easiest path, but it's a path to greater self-awareness and happiness.

There are many potential ways to know and understand yourself on a deeper level so you can live more in line with the good — the beauty, the kindness, and the purpose in your life. Learning who you really are, with the help of the Tarot as a guide, is one of the most special.

Ellyn Bell is an intuitive and spiritual coach who uses the tarot to help men and women overcome obstacles and reconnect with their intuition. She's co-author of the book, 'Singing with the Sirens,' as well as a social justice activist.