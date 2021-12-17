Your horoscope for the week of December 20 - 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs just in time for the holidays and the Half Moon in Libra.

What will your weekly horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign this week?

We open the week with:

Moon Opposition Pluto

We spend some time with Moon Opposition Venus

We also walk into Moon Trine Mars

The Moon Square Uranus will also take place this week.

And, we end the week with the Half Moon in Libra, Mercury Sextile Neptune, and Moon Trine Pluto.

And all while the Sun is in Capricorn. How 'bout that?

(It's a good thing that Jupiter enters Pisces next week, and not this week!)

And while those astrological transits may imply some dark times ahead, it looks like our main adversary this week is our mind.

There's a lot of Pluto energy flitting about, and it may have us doing way too much overthinking — the kind that is both unnecessary and time-wasting.

There are much better things that we can devote our energy to this week, yet there's a definite push towards the negative.

It's nothing we can't get past but don't be surprised if out of nowhere, you find yourself in a bad mood.

What really saves us this week is the presence of Capricorn Sun — our 'season of the month'.

What may blow our minds is that one day we will be soothed with the practical thinking of Capricorn's influence. In this way whatever we do or think about takes on less fire and fury thanks to the sturdy presence of Capricorn in our astrological sky.

Horoscope For All Signs During the Week of December 20 - 26, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your week is going to feel like a roller coaster ride — up at the top, down in the middle, and then back up again, around Christmas time, on the 25th.

Expect bursts of positive energy. Your mind will be set for 'go-go go' during this week. You'll have plenty of focus and good intentions.

Try not to get distracted with trivialities, as they will take you down. Enjoy the week, it is revealed to be a fairly easy one for you, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may start the week out in a rather foul mood and you'll passive-aggressively wait around for someone to cheer you up. Guess what?

There is someone in your life who is there for that, and they want to be. And what's better is that you wanted this person to cheer you, proving that they are the best person in your life and that you're glad to know them.

This week brings the appreciation of family, friends, and romantic connections.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You simply won't give up, even though all the odds 'feel' like they're against you. You know better; life's experience has taught you that nothing lasts forever — not even bad moods or funky head-spaces.

As the years rounds out, you take this week to refresh your goals.

If you didn't get what you wanted this year, there's always next year. Stay positive, Gemini — it suits you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With so many lunar transits taking place this week, you'll be deep in thought and hunkered down, at home, taking a nice, long break from the world.

If you DO have to work (as we all do) you'll be sending in your imposter self, so to speak, as your heart will be at home, while your body is doing its expected chore.

This is also the week where you put two and two together; what once didn't make sense, now reveals its true nature to you. Now, you understand.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ego's flare and die down this week, Leo, as you engage in light-hearted battles and conversation that feels a little too witty and pretentious.

Expect to argue heavily — all with a laugh in your voice and a concession in your heart. You don't care if you 'win' this week, because your mood is light and spirited.

If someone pushes you too hard, you may get testy and rude so try to keep it sweet, if possible.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week brings a defeated resignation to your world as you realize certain things are just not going to change. What's best this week is that you do not project disasters.

You've been going through a rough patch but that doesn't mean you need to throw in the towel. You're tired of being 'the strong one' and you need a break. Do just that. Take a break, but don't let yourself go so far down that you can't find your way back.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week may prove to be a very good one for you, Libra, as it seems that you'll finish up something you've started, and knowing that this is now out of the way frees you up mentally and physically.

It feels good to know something in your life is complete. It creates space for new dreams to reach. Your mind will be consumed with thoughts and creative endeavors from mid-week onwards.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week is going to have you in a such a fiery and scary mood that you'll more than likely scare everyone away from you.

You like being in your dark place, and you don't want to be disturbed. It's not like you're on a murder spree — heck, you're just in your head, giddily laughing at some of the sick things that float around in there.

Hey, it's your end-of-year vacation time. You do you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let it be known that you're in the holiday spirit, and you, yourself can hardly believe it. As a dyed-in-the-wool skeptic, you rarely give in to the commercial expectations of the holidays and yet, this week you seem to be...touched by the kindness shown by other people.

Is this human race really worth it, after all? The questions that have plagued you over the years come back with an answer this week: Yes, we are worth it. Yes, have faith in the human race. They're not as bad as you once thought.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're in the groove this week, Capricorn as all is well in your world. You've got your Sun sign dominating the season, and truly — what could be better?

There's always been a good vibe during this week in the past, and it seems it's still good in the Capricorn hood. Time off from hard work will rejuvenate you for harder work in the future — just what you want!

(Totally serious, you always want work!)

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Old memories haunt you, but you have a way of taking things like this and making them into creative projects.

If you are a writer, you'll be hunkering down with your thoughts, journaling your way through the week. It's a good week for Aquarius parents, as well.

Your children will be especially attentive to you, and what parent doesn't love that!?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

No rest for the weary Pisces this week, but hey, you signed on for this kind of work, and it's the kind that says, "no break for you!"

Still in all, being involved is what makes you happy and there will be plenty of involvement this week. By Thursday, you may find yourself feeling a little defensive and broken down, but it's nothing a good night's sleep won't cure.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.