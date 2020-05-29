6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Lie, According To Astrology

Pants on fire!

We all tell lies. Whether we lie to avoid trouble, to make ourselves look far more awesome than we actually are, or simply because it’s an addiction we can’t get enough of, everyone has lied at some point in their life.

But while that’s absolutely true, no matter how much you might be screaming into the void right now saying that you’ve never lied, we can all agree that some people lie more than others. And as to whom is telling the most lies, it has a lot to do with astrology.

Who are the zodiac signs most likely to lie?

While no sign is completely free of telling the occasional lie, it’s these six who are the most likely to never tell the truth.

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Wait, Scorpio is at the top of the list for the zodiac signs who lie the most? What? Well, honestly, is anyone surprised? I’m sure you, Scorpio, aren’t even remotely surprised.

As the most manipulative and deceitful sign out there, it isn’t exactly breaking news that, when it comes to lying, Scorpio excels in ways that no other sign can even rival.

But the thing with Scorpio is that they’re so good at lying that even they have a hard time telling fact from fiction after a while.

2. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

While Gemini will never be as deceitful as Scorpio, when it comes to manipulation and lies, they definitely have a talent for it.

But, also similarly to Scorpio, people know that Gemini is a liar. However, because Gemini is so fun and creative, it’s just an accepted part of their personality.

Sadly, Gemini doesn’t get off so easy when it comes to their penchant for lying.

3. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Although it may be easy to dismiss Pisces as just an artsy, sensitive soul, the reality is that underneath that is a bit of a devil who will lie to get what they want.

With their ability to be far more intuitive than most of the signs, Pisces knows exactly what lies to tell and how to tell them to get what they want out of almost every situation.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra’s combination of being both charming and manipulative makes them great liars.

They lie to get out of trouble, they lie to make themselves look better than they are, and they lie to get what they want. Basically, they’re always lying.

But while they’re pretty much a walking lie unto themselves, their indecisiveness makes it difficult for them to keep track of their lies and commit to them without trying to change a lie they already told! Before they know it, they have a series of different lies out there, but each one is just as believable as the next.

5. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Yes, Cancer is an absolute liar, but unlike the other signs on this list so far, their lies aren’t meant to hurt or get what they want.

When it comes to Cancer’s lies, it’s more about exaggeration and their inability to see the true version of events. So, while they’re still one of the biggest liars in the zodiac, at least their lies are harmless... usually.

6. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Like Cancer, Aquarius’ lies aren’t out to cause any major damage.

For the most part, Aquarius lies to keep the peace and to avoid hurting anyone. While that’s indeed kind of them, these lies can often backfire when the truth of a situation comes to light.

So, all those lies that Aquarius constantly tells are just band-aids until someone has the backbone to be honest.

