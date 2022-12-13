6 Zodiac Signs Who Give Off Negative Energy (And Why It's Not A Bad Thing)

While there are six zodiac signs described as being 'negative,' it's not necessarily a bad thing.

According to astrology, there are both negative and positive zodiac signs. This doesn't describe a zodiac sign's traits, however (every zodiac sign has both positive and negative traits), but rather the energy they embody.

The 12 zodiac signs exist on polarities. The water and earth signs are negative, with water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces being passive and earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn receptive. These signs tend to be more introverted, grounded, and responsive to outside influences as opposed to the positive zodiac signs that are more outgoing and expressive.

The six negative zodiac signs

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios feel things very intensely, and there are times when they have difficulty controlling their feelings. It's as if their emotions are right on the surface and any little thing can set off an explosion.

Their negative energy is clear by their mood swings and their inability to stay calm when everything is going wrong.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When Capricorn is giving off negative energy, they tend to find interacting with people very tiring and difficult. This is because Capricorn is so wrapped up in their own drama and negative feelings that they don't have the energy to be there for someone else.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer's negative energy is self-directed, and they tend to think of themselves as not being worthy of good things happening. They wonder if they'll ever be happy or successful.

When Cancers are giving off negative energy, they may question the actions they took and their responsibility for a relationship gone bad.

4. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When Pisces is caught up in a negative energy cycle, they tend to want to be by themselves and limit interactions with loved ones.

Being by one's self isn't necessarily a bad thing, but when it goes on for an extended amount of time, it's not healthy.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We know that Virgos tend to be self-critical, but when they're in a negative energy cycle, their critical eye can be focused on other people as well as themselves. Virgos can be hypercritical and lash out, which isn't good for anybody.

If they can recognize what they're doing, they will be able to stop engaging in unhelpful negative thoughts; if not, they may keep going and damage not just their self-esteem but their relationships as well.

6. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When Taurus gets in a negative energy cycle, they tend to pass it off as being "realistic" and "seeing things as they are." They don't seem to understand that negative energy is self-perpetuating and will keep going and feeding off itself.

In other words, Taureans get very cynical and can behave in a toxic way.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.