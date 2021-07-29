Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For August 2 - 8, 2021

Your weekly one card tarot reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs starting August 2 - 8, 2021.

Welcome to the Tarot read for the week of Aug 2nd, 2021.

We're looking at a very intelligent read out this time around, as the cards we've thrown today all seem to be about being "not quite there yet."

What will this week's one card tarot reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

Several cards show us our laziness, and how if we let too much go slack, we really will suffer our foolishness.

There's an implication here that we take things just so far, and then we falter due to whatever individual issues we have.

Those issues can be about living in the past, or wanting too much control...we may even be challenged by the idea of the future being too much to deal with.

Perhaps the cards are telling us, as a race, as a species, that we need to concentrate on our mental health and our physical effort.

If we are the sum of our experience, then we must understand that our experience is now, present - what we create now is what we will live with in the future.

Revelations for the week, as per our Zodiac signs, are...

Weekly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs, August 2 to August 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Three of Pentacles

This is an interesting card in so much as it brings up the point of seeing something through two different perspectives.

While, on one had, it could mean progress and the ability to stay afloat - on the other hand, it's about knowing there's still so much work to do in order to keep yourself afloat, metaphorically.

This week, Aries, you will experience a success; it will make you happy - but the work is not done, and so this card is here to tell you to stay the course, and to not give in to sloth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seven of Cups, reversed

You can anticipate some reminiscing during this week, Taurus, and this may revolve around an old love or someone you still pine for - perhaps even someone you never realized how much they meant to you.

Your mind is on love; you don't have the head for business or work this week - you're lost in a reverie of the past, in fact, you may be glamorizing it, making it more romantic than it ever was.

You'd be best advised to think of this as an indulgence rather than a lifestyle - which also implies that you can only live this memory out just so many times before it becomes officially obsolete.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Three of Cups

Once again, that reliable 'lack of trust' comes up for you, Gemini, and this time it's going to affect your love life.

Nobody is hurting you, yet, you can't help but anticipate this heartache that your gut is telling you is on its way.

This probably means that you're involved with someone, and on the verge of discovering something wonderful...and that positivity, believe it or not, triggers your lack of trust.

You just can't believe anyone would love you, and so you set yourself up to self-sabotage with distrust and the anticipation of pain.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Pentacles

Your week is going to be quite different than our friends above.

The Queen of Pentacles is a promise of material abundance, and in this case, your good fortune comes as a result of organized effort and discipline.

In other words, Cancer, you've done a very good job getting to the place where you are at, right now, and it's finally starting to pay off.

This card also depicts the love of animals and their welfare. This is a week where you are able to show those you love, including animals, that they are safe, secure and protected by you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Six of Pentacles

I'd say your week is about success. It's not over the top, nor is it about something typically Leo, like a victory or winning; it's more along the lines of doing the right thing and getting the reward for your efforts.

You are used to doing everything in an extreme way - yet, this week you will get the chance to experience a different kind of success; the kind that is not about showing off or getting your way.

Your home is in order, and your family life is thriving. These are the comforts that await you, this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Seven of Wands

You'd benefit by allowing friends into your life, this week, Virgo.

What you may notice is that you've become stuck in a rut; for some, this could be about living in the past, and for others it may be about looking in the wrong directions for answers.

What's optimistic here is that all you really need is a different perspective, and this is something that a friend could offer you, to offset whatever it is that's keeping you glued to the past.

You are becoming stagnant, and while this isn't hurting you, per se, it's not allowing you to progress further. Try to experience the 'now' moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Swords, reversed

It looks like you just dodged a bullet, Libra.

This reversed card could mean danger, but it's more along the lines of danger that was avoided - this card is better reversed than it is upright, and that makes you lucky.

However, there is a warning here: don't stay too long in negative thinking, as it will do you in.

The 'danger' here is in what you do to your own mind by thinking too many negative thoughts.

You're becoming a slave to your mind, and often times that mind of yours leads you to dark places. Honor your thoughts, but do not make them into realities. Stick with the fantasy, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): King of Swords, reversed

You may not win any popularity contests this week, Scorpio, as it looks like you're going to let your cruel side out, much to everyone's dread.

Yes, it's true - you are smart, but you are also insistent and at times, sadistic.

I wouldn't say you take joy in the pain of others, but you don't prevent this pain from happening either - especially when it's you who is causing it.

This week is going to bring out the taskmaster in you, and the way you boss people around may be cause for resentment; you might be beautiful, strong, amazing, accomplished...but 'well-liked'? Not this week, friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): King of Pentacles

Let's jump right to the point: You're about to receive some money. You've been wanting upgrades here and there, the house, your wardrobe...'things'.

You want 'em, and you'll get 'em, and why? Because this week is about the money rolling on in, Sagittarius, and how good does that sound?

Damn good, if you ask me. This week is going to stand out too, which may imply that your situation is unique and may not always be this grand.

That's a good sign for you to cherish what you have and be grateful that good things have come your way. It's all in the gratitude, Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Four of Cups

Every now and then, the world calms down and you're able to settle into some semblance of peace and security.

That's how you're going to spend this week, Capricorn - at peace, with loved ones around, content.

There's a good chance gifts will be exchanged, and the appreciation you have for friends - and they, for you - will be expressed.

It's a gentle week, one that isn't going to try your patience in any way.

This also comes as a result of your own inner work; you knew you had to change certain things in your life, and when you did, you grew into a new and better version of yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ace of Pentacles, reversed

This is another of those 'so close yet so far' cards. It's a good card and it implies inspiration and effort...and in its reversed state it suggest unfinished business.

This business, however, is slated for success - it just hasn't happened yet.

You are on the right track with your life in terms of money and career...but you're not at the goal, and that is what you need to focus on.

You are so close - yet so far from the actual goal, that you need to rethink a few things before you can direct your focus to the success that is inevitable for you.

It's about patience and drive, both of which you have in abundance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Seven of Pentacles, reversed

This card, reversed, is indicative of unfinished work and distraction. What's distracting you this week, Pisces, is fun and the pursuit of it.

It's like a 'cheat' week...say you've been on a diet for months and you really want to go all out nuts - that's what this week presents.

It's about rebellion, or proving to yourself that you're the one who decides what you do with your own life - even if your choices are detrimental or self-destructive.

This week is about control and insistence; you've been so 'good' and now all you want is baaaaaad! Heads up, Pisces: Moderation in all things is a good maxim to live by.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda