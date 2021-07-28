3 Zodiac Signs Who Learn An Important Life Lesson During The Vertex In Gemini, July 29 To August 5, 2021

This one goes out to all the great communicators: Prepare to eat your words.

Three zodiac signs will learn an important life lesson while the Vertex in Gemini enters the critical degree phase.

Starting July 28th to August 5th, 2021, Taurus, Gemini, and Libra will be effected the most.

When a Vertex, or rather, a 'third angle' seen in the Western Hemisphere, makes itself prominent within a sign of the Zodiac, especially the sign of Gemini, we'd be best to duck and take cover.

The Vertex in Gemini is a doozy of a disrupter; it's the kind of astrological event that has the power to influence people into doing all the wrong things, all the while thinking they're making the right choices. On July 29 and through August 5, we're going to see a lot of stupidity rise to the surface.

And why such a shout out to 'the great communicators'? Because Gemini rules communication, and when influenced by the Vertex, we're bound to see a lot of misinformation being passed around as truth.

Vertex in Gemini means we're going to be privy to learning some very deep life lessons - the hard way. Which signs will this transit affect the most?

Zodiac signs who learn an important life lesson during the Vertex in Gemini, July 29th to August 5th, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ready to become humbled, Taurus? Look, it's not like the universe has it in for you, it's that the Vertex in Gemini doesn't want you to go on in the same way as you've been without getting a straight up lesson, first.

The harsh part is that you're really doing well - you've worked so hard to become smart and intuitive; you've earned the right to call yourself 'an expert', until of course, you're proven wrong, publicly, and probably in a humiliating way.

An example could be: You learn a thing. You learn it well, but not 'that' well. You take your knowledge of that thing and you pretend you're the expert on it and then someone challenges your expertise and ends up making you into a fool. Hello humility lesson.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nobody knows how to mess up a communication like you, which is ironic because your ruling planet, Mercury, rules speech. Here's how it goes, Gembo... you're going to attend some sort of public gathering where a speaker gives a lecture.

Everybody ooohs's and aaah's over the speakers words, but you are way too skeptical to move with the mob and just agree to everything you hear, so you purposefully go against the grain, just to show everyone that you were right all along.

Then, boom - it all caves in on you. You were wrong, they were right, and now you've made yourself into the pariah of the group. You do like being with other people, and you do want them to like you - but this arrogant, flippant move of yours is about to get you placed on the 'people we try to avoid' list.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

That people pleasing skill of yours? It may go on the list of things you try way too hard to do. The Vertex in Gemini is going to disrupt your naturally successful way of dealing with people, by making you seem pushy, egomaniacal and off-point.

Your intentions are wonderful - but no one seems to care, because they simply don't want to be pleased by someone who seems hellbent on people pleasing. In other words, Libra, you mean well, but sometimes you push it, and in the name of keeping the peace, you may end up starting a war.

Remember, this Vertex affects communications, and you're brilliant with words...but you may be less than golden when it comes to reading social queues, and this one says, "Sit this one out, Libra."

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda