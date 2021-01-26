Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 27, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 27, 2021.

There's a lot of reasons to see Wednesday as a great day for love and relationships.

The numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the mother who is also considered the nurturer.

And, in astrology, the Moon is in its natural home - the Cancer zodiac sign - which encourages the nurture of dreams and stability.

The Sun is also in positive energy while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, who is the humanitarian of astrology.

Aquarius brings attention to people and how we can be of service to others.

Whatever it is that you have planned for Wednesday, aim to do one thing for someone you care about.

And, don't forget to do one loving act of kindness for yourself too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Four of Swords, Reversed

Try not to think too deeply into this situation. Reflect on it but after you get to a point where your mind stays stuck reviewing every detail, then let it go.

Everything happens for a reason.

You can only control your part, and then you have to let things happen on their own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Cups

A new beginning and a fresh idea are exactly what you need.

You are tired of things being stale and not working out the way that you want.

So wipe the slate clean and start over again.

You don't have to stick with something just because you don't want to look bad.

There's more to life than what meets the eye.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Fool, Reversed

Slow it down. Right now you don't need to go rushing toward the next adventure.

Finish what you started.

You don't need to rush toward the next shiny thing when you've not completed what you are doing now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The World

You are rising to the top and pretty soon you'll be able to say you made it.

You have been working hard at your goal. Even when you are not sure if things are going to pan out for you, remember how far you've gotten.

The finish line is so close. Don't stop until you've crossed it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Four of Wands

Success involves good habits. When you want to get somewhere it's really important to manage your resources.

Money and time are both limited resources. Try not to waste what you have with either. Invest both wisely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Page of Wands, Reversed

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

There's no news right now. It may even feel like your prayers aren't being answered.

But the silence doesn't mean that your higher power doesn't hear you or that the answer is no.

It simply means you need to wait a little bit longer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Knight of Wands, Reversed

Pull back a little bit. You have been going full force forward and now it's time to let others do some of the work.

You may be trying to fix a problem that really you need to take a hands-off approach in.

It can be difficult to release control but you'll be glad that you did.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ace of Pentacles, Reversed

Right now, opportunities seem to be hard to find. Don't be afraid to venture into uncharted waters.

There's a struggle going on and it is difficult and hard on your ego.

You may need to think about new ways to handle this situation. If what you've always done isn't working, it's time to change.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Star, Reversed

Your life experiences are yours, and you don't have to share all your experiences with the world.

Some things are best when you let them remain private. You don't have to be an open book to everyone you meet.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun, Reversed

Things may not look great right now, but even when the light refuses to shine there is hope.

You may not understand all that you're going through. Times can be confusing.

But, you will get through this. You just have to be persistent and consistent.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Five of Pentacles, Reversed

Thankfully, the trouble and all the changes you've experienced are over.

Breathe in a sigh of relief and give thanks that somehow you made it past this storm.

Now you can start enjoying a little more stability and consistency in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ten of Pentacles, Reversed

Sometimes you don't get the support you want, and it hurts.

You may feel like the people you thought would be there for you aren't and it's not an easy thing to accept.

Try not to let yourself become bitter.

You are learning to be self-sufficient the hard way, but it's a good lesson to master.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.