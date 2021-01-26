Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The right attitude can get you far on Wednesday, but it's also important to remain sensitive to your feelings and life purpose.

We are still aiming to make things better and perhaps unique as the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon will be in Cancer for the bulk of the day until it enters the zodiac sign of Leo at 9:54 p.m. EST.

The Moon will harmonize with Neptune bringing a sense of spiritual energy to the day.

The Moon will be opposite of Venus in Capricorn.

So even though you may find pleasure and fulfillment in the work you do, you'll be happy to take breaks and do something playful fun, and creative.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 27 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are charismatic.

People find you both intriguing and intimidating.

You are open and expressive.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American actress and producer Mimi Rogers, English writer Lewis Carroll, and French YouTuber Squeezie.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of home and the family.

Aim for things that give you a strong sense of security and comfort. You may feel slightly more introspective and perhaps relish the idea of spending me-time without any interruptions at the end of the day. Try to secure a window of time where you can get some of your personal things done, distraction-free if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of communication.

If you've not been able to have an important conversation make an attempt to carve that time out before the end of the day. You are insightful now, and you may be able to relate well to sensitivities even with those who don't see eye-to-eye with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of money and personal property.

Sometimes advice is just a phone call or an email away. As you review your financial situation, don't forget that there are resources available online. This is a great time to get consulted on your overall plans especially if you're trying to save money or become more frugal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of communication.

Read between the lines and pay attention to cues that others may give off when you're talking to them.

If there are misunderstandings that take place via email or text don't let them fester. Try to speak over the phone to clear away misunderstandings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality.

Pay attention to your inner voice especially if you sense something isn't right for you.

Don't make compromises that inherently you feel uncomfortable about.

While speaking up about how you feel can be difficult, you'll not regret expressing your truth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of friendships and networking.

This is a great time to see how you can grow in your own community.

It can be overwhelming to think that you have to make an impact in the world when trying to grow a brand or a business, but you might be of service to someone who lives locally to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of career and social status.

It's never a bad idea to be more diligent and contentious about the work you do.

Aim to be your best and to provide the greatest level of service that you can when helping friends, colleagues or being a good human.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of personal philosophy.

You may feel strongly about certain things but right now the timing to speak about it could be off.

Be sure that you are paying attention to the needs of your listener.

You may still have some groundwork to do to ensure that your message is heard in the way that you intend it to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of shared resources.

You may receive a gift or gain something from a loved one that not only comes in handy but fits a need.

Be sure to practice gratitude as you anticipate this wonderful blessing coming your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of commitments.

Consider the promises that you make carefully. You may gain insight into your motives and want to improve how you relate to others.

This is a wonderful time to do things that bring your partner and you closer or to try and build stronger bonds between you and the people you work with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of daily duties.

Check your routine and see if the things you do are bringing you closer to your goals or pulling you away from them.

What's your zone of genius or where do you feel you are inhibited the most? Try to tweak those areas to make this a stronger week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon finishes its transit in Cancer inviting you to complete activities involving your sector of creativity and play.

Dabble in a hobby or try something new that you've been curious about. Don't stay stuck in the same routine.

Who knows? Maybe you'll discover a talent you had hidden but discover by happy accident.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.