How Your February 2021 Monthly Love Horoscope Will Affect Your Relationships All Month

Your monthly love horoscope for February 2021 comes with incredible energy for change and growth in relationships.

What will your monthly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign starting February 1?

The most significant vibe of February is a major stellium in Aquarius where we will have seven planetary bodies all within the same sign.

Peaking on February 11th the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and asteroid Pallas will all be in the sign of Aquarius encouraging us to truly start an entirely brand new chapter in our lives - and this time ensuring it will be based on nothing but our authenticity and truth.

While this energy will peak towards the time of the New Moon, it will linger for the entire month transforming February not just into a month of love - but of new beginnings.

Many times, when we think of new beginnings in love it seems that it’s because we choose to act.

While that of course is part of it, the root of being able to act is a lesson learned.

Beginning with aspects that involved the North Node in late January and carrying through with the Chiron aspects this month we’re truly able to see the events of our lives clearly.

We’re not always ready to see things as they are and not what we wished them to be.

But once we do, and we can see the patterns, the reasoning, and more importantly the lessons they represented - we can’t unsee them.

We can’t go back to pretending that we don’t or that we can’t.

And so, the only thing to do is to quietly assimilate into our truth and whatever may happen next.

This is what the latter half of February is and while we won’t necessarily have to wait to act until the end of the month - we do have to be aware this month is a process.

The stellium at the beginning of February will have us stepping out and up in all sorts of ways.

But that aspect of feeling we have closure with our past and have taken care of the details of our future will something that is ongoing as we progress through the transits this month.

But as we settle into the lessons learned and the new beginnings taking root it becomes clear that while life doesn’t always happen as we think it will, it does always seem to turn out exactly as it’s meant to.

Key astrological transits for the month of February:

February 1 — Venus enters Aquarius

Relationships become more liberated, rebelling against norms, and creating our own rules, break-ups, or elopements possible

February 4 — Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio

Breakdown in relationships, adjustments, and forgiveness, getting closure in relationships

February 7, 8, and 9 — Chiron in Aries aspects Saturn in Aquarius and North Node in Gemini

Major soul lessons, healing karmic patterns, and cycles, ability to see a path forward

February 9, 10, and 11 — Major Stellium in Aquarius

New growth jumpstarts in love and relationships, beginnings quickly manifest, a new life phase takes shape

February 11 — New Moon in Aquarius

New Beginnings in creating relationships according to our needs and wants - not others

February 17 — Saturn in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus

Unexpected challenges or tests from the Universe, unplanned miraculous events

February 18 — Sun Enters Pisces (Beginning of Pisces Season)

Love, truth, and mysticism take center stage in our relationships, believing it’s not too good to be true - but exactly what we deserve

February 19 — Fist Quarter Moon in Gemini

Getting really clear on what we want to manifest - and what to move beyond, overcoming challenges, acting

February 20 — Mercury turns direct in Aquarius

Feeling like we’ve done the work necessary to move forward, confident we’re on our own path and not the one other want us to take

February 25 — Venus enters Pisces

Relationships become deeper, more committed, and romantic, possible engagements and pregnancies

February 27 — Full Moon in Virgo

Realizing love heals all, tending to the details of the new chapters began this month, tying up loose ends

Here's your monthly love horoscope for February 1-28, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There will be peace brought this month to many situations that have felt unstable or rocky.

At least if you’ve spoken your truth already.

If not, then it may feel like the Universe pushes your hand and exposes the very things you’ve been working so hard to avoid.

Sometimes in your efforts to not be impulsive, you prolong the karmic inevitable.

Freeing ourselves from the ties of our past is never easy but that’s because it separates one phase of life from another.

This month, take charge, trust yourself and address relationship issues head-on - there is no hiding from the truth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We have to feel like we’re losing control sometimes in order to end up where we’re meant to.

But it also means recognizing that our desire for stable and consistent could be clouding our judgment at what that really means.

Just because someone is there doesn’t mean their truly present.

Take off any remaining blinders of fear and be prepared to see your relationships for what they truly are - and then be ready to put what you learn into action.

Let go of logic and lean into what feels like the next best steps.

Right now, it’s about not just seeing the truth - but speaking it which will become the foundation for your dreams.

Your future is waiting, but you have to take the first steps there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sure, it’s easy to change your mind, but what about sticking with a decision long after it’s the fun or popular choice?

The very things you want could already be yours but if you’re not able to see that then it won’t matter.

Instead of always being so quick to jump ship and think of starting over someplace new - try starting over exactly where you are.

Look love in the face, see it for it is, forgive what you must, and then recognize that the next best thing isn’t always waiting on some dating app or at the corner bar, but already right beside you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every person defines love, family, and happiness differently.

And sometimes even then how we define it changes as we grow through our lives, learning and experiencing more.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It’s time to stop limiting yourself on what you had believed was the truth - or even the best that existed.

You actually are free to continually change your mind, to align more closely to what family and love mean to you.

Most importantly, you deserve to ask people to show up for you in the ways that you’re always so willing to show up for them.

Listen to all the whisperings of truth you sometimes tell yourself to ignore, they are the beginning of your new life (and love!).

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Presence is everything but there’s a difference in merely a love that looks good versus feels good.

In the coming weeks, there will be a perfect storm of truth, options, and tests from the Universe to see just how much you’ve learned and if you’re ready for what comes next.

The thing is that it’s not just about saying we’ve learned something but about putting that to use and showing that we have.

Think about what the old you would have done in a challenging situation - and now prepare to do just the opposite.

It may be a rocky path from your old relationship(s) into what awaits you, but it will be worth it - just keep going.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As someone who doles out so much care and concern to those around you, it’s also important to remember that you deserve that too.

You tend to know what everyone else needs and you not only excel but often take joy in meeting those. In going above and beyond.

But it’s time to look in a mirror. It’s time to see exactly what you’re receiving from those relationships closest to you and take inventory.

While giving and receiving is not about it ever being fifty-fifty, it is about making sure that someone is pouring into you as much as you’re pouring into them.

No love should ever drain you of yourself. Remember this as you not only see things clearly - but prepare yourself to make changes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Anything is possible this month.

But are you ready for that? Sure, it’d be easy to jump right in and say yes, but that doesn’t mean you truly are.

We can always get there though.

You have to be the one to decide that which means that you also have to heal the parts of yourself that thought love had to be difficult.

Sometimes it’s easier to believe that love is supposed to be a struggle than to accept the truth that when it’s meant to be, love arrives willingly.

Love doesn’t have to hurt. It doesn’t have to lack. It won’t even have to be persuaded or manipulated. Love will just be-if you let it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Those who have been hurt the deepest are those who also are able to feel the most intensely.

Sure, you could spend the rest of your life beating yourself up over your decisions and past, but all that means is that you don’t think you deserve your future. Or that you’re scared of getting hurt.

Once you realize that at any point in our lives, we can decide to do things differently you can start to free yourself from all the ways you’ve been hurt and that you’ve hurt others.

It’s okay to leave behind what hurts and it’s always okay to start again.

You just have to make the choice to believe that just because it’s always been doesn’t mean it always has to - and with that, you turn the key, and suddenly -you’re free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your heart can be a mysterious place, at least for those who can’t translate your soul.

You can come off as being one way to some that don’t get you - but never let yourself doubt your truth because of what they believe.

Deep down it’s taken you a lifetime to understand yourself and now is not the time to give that up just because it's inconvenient for others.

You already know there is no easy way to the incredible - but it doesn’t mean that it won’t be worthwhile.

Lean into the challenges, the uncomfortable and choose the hard path - because the easy one, will never go anywhere new.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being in charge of our destiny means there’s no one to blame when things go wrong, except us.

But it’s about changing that perception altogether.

There is no way on this new path in life and especially in love - but about what it’s teaching you.

Ask yourself the hard questions this month, dive into the lessons that you may not have wanted to learn but needed to, and trust that everything that has happened is for the greater good.

Only once you face what was can you be free to move into what will be.

Instead of trying to outrun the consequence of your choice, embrace it and with it will come that new beginning you’ve been chasing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life is about to get even bigger than you could have imagined.

We both know you’re ready for it and this time it seems you’ve actually done the work to not just show up for it - but to embrace it.

When we stop thinking that we have to choose, we allow ourselves to receive all life has to offer.

You are a multidimensional being capable of great and wonderful things, now that you’ve learned that, it’s this knowledge that will be a part of what is to come next.

But this also means that you stop waiting for the other shoe to drop so to speak. It’s okay for everything to be good.

It’s okay to feel fulfilled in every area of life.

This doesn’t mean there is impending doom but that you finally have what you deserve-happiness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s said that only once we learn the lesson can we change the outcome.

But that also means we’re ready to do things differently.

Learning the lesson means we stop touching what hurts, but it also means we stop trying to paint it differently than it is.

The truth can never be seen in a different light, no matter how many times we try.

Allow yourself to fully see the truth, which may mean things could just as likely be better than you imagine than the perceived worst.

This is part of the lessons being learned.

Sometimes it’s our belief that life won’t turn out how we want it to that actually prevents it from doing so.

Lean into those dreams that you’re known so well for and allow yourself to hope.

See the truth, but also accept that we can’t protect ourselves from what it is our hearts want.

We can’t do both. Be brave this month and let yourself grow in all the ways you’ve been too scared to.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.