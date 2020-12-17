Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction: How The 'Great Conjunction' Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

We can really never go back, and this will never be more true once we experience the Great Conjunction, a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, on December 21st, changing our lives and our paths forever.

Every astrology event matters, but not all will change the course of your life from this point on.

So, it’s important to reflect and take notice of what you have already focused on this year. Within that are the answers you’ll find in the remaining weeks of 2020, and onward into 2021.

What is the Great Conjunction?

In astrology, a conjunction is when two planets combine energies because they are within just a few degrees of one another, usually is five degrees or less.

In this unique conjunction, Saturn and Jupiter will be just .1 degrees from each other, magnifying and intensifying this transit. And with a square to Uranus, it strikes our lives like a lightning bolt.

What is so rare about this conjunction?

While this is a transit that only occurs usually every 20 years, this is the first time since the Middle Ages that this conjunction occurs in an Air sign, and the two planets are within less than one degree of each other.

That is 800 years of both planets moving through, Fire signs, Water signs and Earth signs to enter into this new age of Aquarius, where we’re going to get a heavy dose of Jupiter and Saturn energy, inspiring us to make those big changes lingering on the horizon.

With these two conjunctions so close on December 21st, it’s said that this is the Christmas Star that many religious stories are based on, adding to the meaning and significance of the Great Conjunction of 2020.

Adding more to the intensity is that, this year, it occurs on the eve of the Solstices, creating an air of auspiciousness that this might a moment where our life changes so dramatically that there is no going back, because back no longer exists.

Your Zodiac Sign's Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction Horoscopes

The energy these two conjunctions create will last until 2023, once they both have moved into other signs; however, beginning in 2021 and lasting until 2156, all Great Conjunctions will be occurring within Air signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think bigger, Aries. Throw out the plan and start again.

Take the time to reflect. Learn what went wrong before and be prepared to no longer hold that over your future. Release the idea that somehow, because life doesn’t go according to plan, you’re doing it wrong.

This transit specifically relates to how you communicate and the tribe you build. Release yourself from the promises you made when you didn’t know any better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Newness is all about getting up, dusting yourself off, and looking around seeing what is truly there, Taurus.

Staying where you are because it’s comfortable isn’t really a reason to stay. Look at why that comfort zone was so alluring and then go in search of the way out. Give up the idea that it has to be hard.

This transit for you is all about realizing there is something better out there than what you’ve been settling for. Release yourself from the avoidance of the uncomfortableness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have a lot of great ideas, but you can’t run away at the first sight of realness.

Now is the time to look at how you’ve been living in polarities, thinking that you had to be one thing or another; limiting yourself, your life and your future. Reflect on why staying in one place has scared you so much, making one choice.

This transit is about learning from your past so you don’t have to uproot your entire life every time you get triggered. Release yourself from thinking somewhere else is better than where you are right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home is where the heart is, but where is yours, Cancer?

Home is your greatest joy, but that is only if you haven’t let it become your prison. This is the time when all the beliefs you’ve held about yourself, your family and your obligation to them come up for review.

What isn’t working is painfully obvious now. Staying, continuing on just because it’s what you’ve always done is no longer an option.

This transit is about cementing the changes this year has brought, and will help usher you into the next chapter. Release what you no longer love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your words matter, Leo — not just the words you use, but how you say them. What you choose to write down. What you commit to and what you manifest.

Yes, life is about action, but you also need to speak up, to express yourself, and to not be afraid of what might happen. Speaking our heart is our greatest joy. Communication isn’t just words, but in the language of understanding.

This transit is about getting clear on how you express yourself, and developing a different understanding to your own life and the world around you. Release the belief that you always know best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If it’s holding you back, Virgo, it’s not holding you up.

There is a difference between security and conformity. A space between stability and originality. This is the time for you to find that space, for yourself.

Now is the time to reflect on what is really holding you back. Think on what feels like it’s holding you from moving forward or souring your taste of possibility.

This transit for you is about realizing that something or someone being consistent means it’s good for you. Release the fear that you need a plan, and just jump.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Truth actually can be subjective, Libra.

Truth is situational sometimes, and the more we grow, there is a greater likelihood that our truth will evolve. The problem isn’t this, but when we fail to rebalance our lives because of it.

We can’t grow to the next level of our life but still expect that previous life to fit us. Know when to call it quits. Know when to step away before destruction occurs.

This transit is about you realizing what you’ve outgrown and letting it go. Not to replace it with something, just simply because it no longer fits. Release the belief that you owe anyone anything but the truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s not just about feeling, but what you’re going to do with it, Scorpio.

Leaning into our feelings, exploring the depths of our subconscious, and walking that line of darkness is intoxicating, even valuable. But we have to also know what to do with it. We can’t live in our feelings forever, because then we let life pass us by while others act.

This transit for you is about building a bridge to those deep transformational lessons with inspired action in the years ahead. Everything is just about to change. Release the idea that, somehow, you’re not ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The future is waiting, Sagittarius.

To step into it, you have to stop looking over your shoulder. Your past matters. Your past made you who you are, and those roots will always run deep.

But the Sun is dawning on a new age. An entirely brand-new chapter that is one you’ve been taking steps towards ever since you first came into this life.

This transit for you is about realizing that the past is the past; your only decision is to choose to no longer live there. Release the idea that getting everything you want is something to fear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tears won’t save you now, Capricorn.

You’ve tried so hard to do it your way, but isn’t it time to realize that it’s just simply not working?

And while you deserve a few well-chosen tears, don’t let yourself sink into a pity party just because life didn’t go the way you had planned. It’s like that for everyone. So, get on with it already.

This transit for you is about loosening your grip on the life you’ve already lost. Release the idea that you can control everything that happens, including the actions and choices of others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take a deep breath, Aquarius, because this is your time.

But it doesn’t mean it’s going to be all roses and sunshine. In many ways, even though you’re prepared, these next few years will be especially life-changing for you.

Remember all the things that you swore you’d never do? Well, get ready to likely see them happen.

This transit is about realizing that not even you can predict the path that life goes, and no matter how much you swear it's impossible, life is about to show you it is. Release the idea that just because you were wrong means your decision is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love looks different now, Pisces.

Those beautiful rose-colored glasses you’ve worn have now been washed clear with the truth. Life looks different now. You look different and so does love.

Get ready to welcome in an entirely new chapter of abundance in your life within the next few years. This is about enjoying the fruits of lessons learned. And you’ve earned this.

This transit for you is about believing in yourself to take that next new step. Release the idea that you have to have it all figured out, and just go with it.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.