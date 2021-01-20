February 2021 Monthly Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Your monthly tarot card reading for February is here for all zodiac signs.

So, what does your February 2021 monthly tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

It's always been this way, throughout history; we get ready to implement some grand resolution at the end of the year, and come January 1, we begin our procrastination.

Diets never really catch hold in January - but in February, ah, now we're talking.

There's something about February that means business; what are we waiting for? March? April?

Are we waiting to start our lives 'officially' in the future, or are we just about ready to make it all happen during the month of February?

We are ready to go now, and that's because there's a certain kind of productive energy that occurs during this month.

The tarot will give us each a clue as to how the month will go.

According to your sign of the zodiac, you will receive a special card, meant only for you.

Make sure you take heed to the lessons, warnings, and insights coming your way.

Here's what your monthly tarot card reading has in store for you for February 1-28, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

This isn't always the number choice of cards, but for someone like you, Aries, it's the card you need to learn from.

What's going on here is that you are about to experience a setback, and that may have the power to thwart all of your newfound energy.

You have all the right intentions, and you want to do your very best - but there's something in your way, and it may very well be you.

How this works in the real world is that there's something about your plan that wasn't fully worked out - you need to iron out the kinks here, and if there's a lesson to learn from, it's that lesson of preparation.

You are sometimes impatient, and you've learned the tricks to get around the things that take too long or are too arduous to tend to; here, in February, you're going to have to take the long road.

You may not like it, but it's part of the change you must accept if you want things to work out for you.

You have an opportunity set up for you, what's needed now is your attention.

Focus and try to understand that doing the work is what will get you the results you are looking for.

No shortcuts here, no 'easy way out'.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): King of Wands, reversed

You may be on the verge of taking on a new opportunity, as in a new job.

You may even be very excited about this new state of affairs, but it's hitting you: you don't really want this work - and you may also be feeling a sense of panic, a desire to get away from obligations that loom before you.

There's also a feeling that travels with you, this month, and that is about uncertainty and a bit of hostility.

You may feel the desire to lash out at those who get in your way or to unjustly accuse someone of trying to ruin your good time.

It's a reflection that comes to haunt you; your intolerance of others is a bold projection of the intolerance you feel towards your own self.

You know there are changes to be made - personal changes, and because you haven't begun the process, you start to blame others for your own condition.

It's going to be a trying month, Taurus, and your best bet is to take a breath, stand back and think before you act - but yes - think hard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Page of Wands

This minor arcana card is here to let you know that you're on the right path.

This month has great potential for you, Gemini.

You've had ideas in your head for quite a while - in fact, you feel you've been cheated out of an entire year and now you're raring to go.

Your inspiration will open the next door for you.

Hold on to that passion this month, and use 'stick-to-it-ive-ness' to get what you want and need.

Don't give up too quickly, as you are used to doing.

Don't let minor upsets get in your way.

Kick open the door to discovery and do what you do best, Gemini - learn!

You are so good at gathering info and processing it - you could be a human-computer, you're so smart.

But now is the time to learn about your passions, your crafts, your abilities.

Now is the time to make something of yourself by believing that you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Knight of Cups

You've received this card because you are getting the heads up on love - and on creativity.

If love is what you seek, you'll get it this month, Cancer.

And if you are feeling creative, this is the time to make good on that feeling.

You've had plans in mind for a while; it's time to set them in motion.

A Knight is a person on a mission - that means you have a purpose, which also implies action - momentum.

You are not supposed to sit home with your dreams.

It's time to set a course and begin it - no more procrastination.

You're lucky too; people believe in you and in your dream, so share it.

If love is your goal, then know that it's all falling into place.

You are a person of great love and ambition, and this is the month to make your dreams come true.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The High Priestess

Generally, you know yourself as a person of insight and perception - yet doubt seems to be entering into the picture this month, Leo, with the presentation of this major arcana card.

You've always had a handle on things - and this month is no different; the only thing you need to rid yourself of is the idea that...maybe you're not as good as you once were.

That's nonsense. It's not that you'll be feeling depressed or doubtful this month, it's that you somehow sold yourself a lie.

You've come to actually believe that you're not as wonderful as you once thought.

Of course, this is all nonsense; you're as wonderful as you've ever been, which means you need to analyze what it is that's got you so upset.

If you've been hurt recently, you need to let it go.

And if you feel like your world is being uprooted, then that too must be something you pay little attention to.

Get back to your good ol' Leo self, even if it takes work. It's well worth the payment, Leo. Work on yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Cups, reversed

Ordinarily, you don't second guess yourself - not when it comes to reaching out to others for help, or simply to satisfy the need for attention.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This month is one where you will need attention, and it's probably got something to do with your love interest.

What's happening, Virgo is that you're falling back on your old friend: overthinking.

You are out of touch with a peaceful mind, and it's not allowing you to see what's right before you: an opportunity for love, for peace, and for friendship.

It's apparent that someone in your life means more to you than you gave them credit for - and thinking about them has made you somewhat neurotic; you're nervous and doubtful, imagining bad endings, where there are none.

You simply have to stop second-guessing everything and trust in the universe that what you intend for, will manifest as such.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

Right now and for the rest of this month, you will experience what we call 'an embarrassment of riches' and what is meant by that, in your case, is that you will have too many choices, too many decisions to make, and your original focal point will be obscured in all the mayhem.

This could very well mean that you'll be spending way too much more than you can afford, and all because you can't concentrate on anything important; your month will be spent on frivolities, and this could lead to your losing out on some prime opportunities.

What's essentially happening here, Libra, is that you are stalling the big, important decisions and filling your time and space up with petty acts and non-essential fluff.

Search your soul for what you think you're missing, and go find it; you needn't waste an entire month pretending something doesn't exist, and you may feel joy in overspending, but it's not going to make your main issues go away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Seven of Swords

You've gotten yourself into a typical Scorpio scenario, this month, and it's going to look like betrayal, backstabbing, and a whole bunch of negative energy.

What's worse is that you'll come to know that you caused it all, which is why it's a typical Scorpio scene in the making.

You've lied, and now you're being lied to - and you do not like it.

You're going to get a taste of your own medicine, so to speak, and if you're as smart as Scorpios tend to be, then you will learn from it.

February's lessons are going to be hardcore, and there will be an embarrassment; you are prideful, and that's OK to a point, but don't hold so tightly to your lies that you start to lose friends and loved ones over it.

Your pride is not worth that kind of loss, and if you're caught in a lie - admit it.

Own your actions and gain the respect of those around you.

You have the power to turn a negative situation into a brilliant positive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Three of Swords, reversed

Just looking at the severe appearance of this card is enough to run and hide your head, but to see it reversed is even more curious; three swords stabbing a single heart, upside down.

What could this mean? It means that you need to tend to the matters of your own heart, Sagittarius and that you need to stop believing the lies you've told yourself.

Perhaps you've spent a little too much time self-analyzing and deciding that you're some kind of awful creature.

Well, that's not too Sagittarius, is it?

You're the people who love life and freedom - not to mention that you're good at just about anything you put your mind to.

Why, after all this time would you listen to the opinion of someone who can't deliver their words in a kind way?

You need to get rid of the people in your life who can't show respect, and you need to use the power of February to reinstate yourself, in your mind, as a superpower.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Two of Cups, reversed

February is about returning to self-love, Capricorn.

You've more than likely spent a little too much time at home; you're not used to the drag of working at home and you need to express yourself - as a boss, doing what bosses do.

When you're not in your element, you start to fade - and then you begin to blame yourself.

This is because you have such a high standard of living; you believe in hard work - but you hold yourself to that standard in unrealistic ways.

If you're not working hard - and you haven't been - then you start to believe you're worthless, which is the farthest thing from the truth.

You will see this play out in your relationships.

You need to get in touch with your good ol' self-love so that you can love the ones who are in your life.

You may feel that your relationship is slipping away, or fading into something different - you can stop that if you begin the process of restoring your faith...in your own self.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The Chariot, reversed

An interesting card for an interesting sign of the zodiac, Aquarius.

You will be self-sabotaging this month, which means that you're going to let things slip away, unnecessarily.

Either you've gotten bored or you are simply too tired to fight, but the truth is - you're the one standing in the way of your own progress.

You've got a clear path ahead of you, yet you won't budge.

You blame this person or that person, but nobody but you can make you act.

You have a goal in mind but can't seem to make the time for it.

Your dedication is only mental, not physical, and you need to start acting on your ideas.

Understand this - and this is the lesson here:

You have nothing in your way, so whatever is preventing you from 'going for it' is completely in your mind, and up to you to remove.

Move it. Stop dawdling, stop pretending you can't move forward - you can.

The world is waiting for you, get on board.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ace of Pentacles

Well, at least someone's going places this month, Pisces.

Good for you - opportunity awaits.

You've worked hard to get to this point, and now the floodgates are open.

What's going on now is that you are coming into your own power.

You're able to not only believe in yourself, but you're now able to solidly manifest that which you desire.

What's in your mind becomes reality, and you're able to handle it - because it's just as you pictured it.

This is a fantastic month for you in terms of investment and finance.

It's all go when it comes to wealth and security, and you may feel the desire to get lost in all the goodness that's coming your way.

Go for it - you're on a roll now, and this roll could last well into the year.

It's also a good time for you to try out something new.

Take advantage of the great and successful good fortune as it's there to support you all the way.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.