Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 12, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 12, 2021.

Tuesday do something for a person you love as the day comes around to the numerology and energy of the humanitarian.

Life Path 9 is about others, and even though you may feel crunched for time there are lots of little things that can be done to show you care.

From opening the door for someone entering a store to saying hello to a stranger when you pass by, being nice is a small way to make life nicer for us all.

We are also on the edge of a new lunar phase and this is a great time to recalibrate your life purpose.

The New Moon will perfectly align with the Sun just shy of midnight.

So, if you have time, set your intentions for this month.

Participate in a New Moon ritual or if you can't be with a group, do one for yourself.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Fool

Beginnings are always tough but you have to start somewhere. Start by asking questions. Don't rush.

Take your time. Pay attention to the thing that are involved. Listen to advice. Be willing to learn from others. Stay open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Hierophant, Reversed

Not everyone can fall into place and do what others have done.

You might not like the style or approach an organization has decided to take.

You may decide to branch off and carve your own way.

Even if this is a decision others don't understand, you have to follow your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Judgement

Things may work out. There may be a legal matter or decision you are hoping to see come through for you.

This week, things can happen in a way that is favorable for you.

You may be pleasantly surprised by the outcome and feel like karma has paid its dues.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Emperor

Relationships are meant to be the balance of power between two equals.

Sometimes it can feel like the opposite, and in order to bring things back into order, you overreact or pull away.

While you might have wanted someone who exerts strength when you're together, the dynamic might not feel good to you in a more intimate relationship.

Try to talk things out to make improvements. Sometimes people aren't aware.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun

There's beauty all around even if you don't see it now. You may not see things right away when you are in the middle of the struggle.

But when you step back, don't you feel optimistic?

There is always a reason for hope, and it's there if you allow yourself to feel it without fear getting in the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Strength

You don't have to always be the tough one. It's OK to let your softer side shine through.

Don't keep up a front to make people think that you've always got it together.

Everyone has troubles, and it's normal if you do too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Two of Cups

The expression of love is an amazing thing. You have to let yourself enjoy it for what it is.

Don't try to read too deeply into things and stir up worry.

Let yourself go. This can be a beautiful experience for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Page of Swords

Listen to what's said. Messages come in all forms, but you might be reading too far between the lines than is necessary.

You might even infer things that aren't there when you're in a hurry and scanning an email or listening to a voice mail while doing something else.

Take your time and really listen so you can be clear on what needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Devil

Don't waste your money on things that you know won't bring you happiness.

There's nothing worth losing your peace of mind over.

Try to find a positive act or habit to replace the one that you know leaves you feeling guilty or miserable after it has happened. You are stronger than that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Four of Pentacles

Be resourceful. You don't need to have all the money in the world to live a happy life.

Certain projects around the house might be doable with things you already have on hand.

Even if you have to be thrifty, you might be surprised by how creative your solutions are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

King of Wands

You can start something new even if it's hard. A great idea is worth trying.

Set an hour each day to work on your vision. If by the end of the month you come to realize it's just not doable, then you can say that you at least tried.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Page of Pentacles

Learn something new. Be a forever student. Life is the ultimate teacher.

You don't have to stop learning because you're no longer in school. Stay forever curious. Keep growing your mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.