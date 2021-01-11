Weekly Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For January 11 - 17, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope with a bonus tarot card reading is here for January 11-17, 2021.

We all feel it - a shift of some sort, something in the air that seems to have us all in a state of resigned, but hopeful attendance.

It's as if 2020 has made us all into stoic warriors waiting for orders from on high.

And, in a way, we are soldiers...and while we wait for our next move to fall into place, we have far more patience than we did last year.

We have begun to adapt, and it's become obvious.

This week's zodiac reading comes with much strife - but there is success to come when we make the efforts to overcome the odds.

What does your weekly horoscope have in store for you?

This week is all about personal survival.

We are aware of everyone's private plight, but we also realize that we must take care of our own lives first.

We are coming to realize that we need to make our personal space - body, mind, and environment - as peaceful and positive as we can.

We have to believe in ourselves now, more than ever.

What we've all endured - as a species - over this past year was packed with lessons.

Now it's up to us to adapt and evolve into better versions of ourselves.

Let's take a look at the cards for individual takes on how this week will play out for us.

Let's see what's to come for the first week of January 11-17, 2021 according to astrology and your zodiac sign's tarot card:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Four of Swords, reversed

This card is making a statement to you, Aries - and that statement is: Dig deep and try harder.

You can't dance around your laziness any further, you are required to show up for your life.

Being that you are clever and have a way with words, you might have relied too much on the surface energy you project - yeah, people think you are smart and reliable but are you?

Have you been smart where it counts, as in, your own life?

This week brings forth the idea that you need to take care of yourself, and that the only way you can be good to others, truly, is if you are good to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Queen of Wands

In the same way, as it is for Aries, this week, something similar is going on with you, Taurus.

The time is now and you have got to get your head in the game.

You can only blame others just so much for things not getting done.

It's time for you to take your life seriously and get on the move.

You know that you are a good, strong worker and that if there's a task to be done, you can do it, no problem.

So, why wait? Don't procrastinate any longer.

There are opportunities all around you and they beg you to drop your fear of the unknown and start doing something about it.

This week brings movement to your life - don't ignore it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Page of Swords

If you think you are about to get away with something, guess again - you're not.

You've been distorting information in order to blind yourself from the truth, and this week is going to prove that it's no longer possible to deceive yourself in this manner.

You have got to wake up to the truth: there's something in your life that seriously is NOT working for you, and sooner or later you're going to have to deal with it.

You may not have a choice, so you might as well do some soul searching now so that you can control - to a degree - the outcome. Face yourself in the mirror and deal with who you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Wands

You're no different than the rest, this week, Cancer, in so much as you, too, need to snap out of your trance and get on the ball.

Life awaits, and there's just so much you can get out of it if you're stuck in a pity party world where it's always "poor me."

It's not poor you - you have just as much of a chance as anyone else to be happy and at peace.

If you've gone wrong, then forgive yourself and try to move on.

You're actually at a very good point in your life; don't be surprised if you are happily challenged this week - take a risk, live a little!

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Seven of Pentacles

You're doing well this week, Leo, and that's because you're focused on what you want to accomplish.

But as it stands with focus, so comes the idea of going off track, feeling that maybe you've accomplished enough and now it's time to rely on your good 'ol Leonine laziness.

The lesson is right there - stay on track, stay the course.

Follow through and don't let projects fall to the wayside.

Enjoy the momentum of your newfound positivity and effort, but keep it going to reach the maximum benefits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Six of Wands

You may be feeling a little impatient this week, Virgo, as things haven't upped their game enough for you to get enthusiastic about.

You bought into that "make a resolution for the new year" routine, and now you're expecting miracles.

Hang on, it's only the third week of January. Don't drive yourself crazy waiting for instant gratification.

Try to hang on for the long game - it'll be worth it in the end.

Temper your patience by focusing on a realistic plan. Set your course for the future, now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Five of Swords

While you feel it's your right to feel however you feel at the moment, this week is going to hold the mirror up to you so that you can see that you - Libra - have been living in the past.

You have been holding on to that which no longer exists, and it's starting to affect your life - and your progress.

You may call it reminiscing or even 'research' but the truth is, you're stuck and have been having trouble finding a way out of this rut you've placed yourself in.

Keep that in mind: you put yourself in the rut, so it's up to you to remove yourself.

Release the past and cherish the now, as that is where your life is lived.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Page of Pentacles

This week is going to bring to you fresh and innovative ideas, and you are going to be very open to them.

You can't let the world get you down, in fact, Scorpio, you won't.

It's just not in your nature to let things control you - whether they are emotions or situations.

You like to be in control, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, as control is what's going to get you to a place of happiness.

Follow your passion when it comes to career and finance, and affirm that money is coming your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Six of Pentacles

All seems to be in order on the home front, which means whatever your doing is working.

That's your sign to keep on keeping on.

You were able to clear your head out; you're no longer a slave to the mental toll that 2020 put on people - you're free, and that suits your Sagittarius nature.

What this brings to you, in particular, is the idea that you have to be consistent - the good place you're in now was fought for, in other words, you put in the time to make things right in your world.

Stay focused and continue on with your good, hard work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Five of Pentacles, reversed

One of the interesting things about you, Capricorn is your amazing no-nonsense work ethic.

However, this week may challenge that trajectory and throw you into a state of inactivity.

Every now and then, you feel like not being yourself; you're the one who takes on all the responsibility - you're the reliable provider, the rock of the family - everyone turns to you because they want your advice and opinion.

This week is going to bring about a sense of rebellion for you - you're just not available, nor do you wish to be.

Let them figure it all out on their own, you need to give yourself this week to pull back and trust that the universe will provide all that is needed - for everyone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Seven of Cups, reversed

This is the first draw of the Cups, and unfortunately, it's the card that represents heartbreak and despair in love.

You apparently love someone very much and something about the situation is causing you to suffer.

Whether it's a rejection or the slow fading of a relationship, it's just getting to you and making you feel melancholic and sad.

It's also an opportunity for you to extricate yourself from the feelings that hold you down and keep you there.

There's healing in this card, and it's all conditioned around the idea of knowing what's good for you and what's not, and being able to choose the path that is best for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Three of Wands

This week can be considered the status quo for you, Pisces, as nothing is really any different than it has been.

Yet, there's a soft peace in the scene, nothing dangerous to come, just... more of the same.

It may arouse in you a need for change, for changing things up a bit.

The movement here is upward - this means that there is a possibility for renewal in your life.

You don't necessarily have to stay where you are - even if it's a work situation.

In fact, you might find inspiration in following a new career path.

If your present job bores you - you are able to change that - know it, and own it.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.