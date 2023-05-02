9 Best Jobs And Careers For Taurus

Your work style, like any other part of your personality, is influenced by your zodiac sign. This is especially true for you when you're a Taurus. Reliability and steady progress come as easy to you as breathing. A career that is both predictable and exciting can be a career you'll enjoy for a long time.

Among your friends, you are usually the steady and reliable rock, tethering others in place. You are also known to be exceptionally devoted and patient to those who matter to you.

Perhaps more than any other sign, you're hands-on and set on doing something when you put your mind to it.

The Taurus personality at work

In careers, Taurus zodiac signs excel in tasks that require stability, poise, and reliability. 9-to-5 jobs that would stifle others are great for them. Thus, they should prioritize jobs that reward wielding a consistent and steady hand in their work. As one of the most loyal zodiac signs, once a Taurus commits to a workplace they often stay for years at a time.

We’ve put together a list of career options and jobs that offer consistency and are great fits for the Taurus personality.

The best careers for Taurus

1. Glazier

Glaziers work with glass, typically installing them around light fixtures, windows, and skylights. As every building is unique, every building adjustments have to be made to the glass you’re working with to fit the scene and the location. Glaziers thus have to be content with working on their glass until you’ve fitted. This also is a hands-on job that rewards precision and a steady hand in measuring and shaping glass. Perfect for Taureans!

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Glaziers’ total employment is on track to increase by 4% from 2021 to 2031. They require on-the-job apprenticeship training and make a median salary of $47,180 a year.

2. Interpreter or translator

As the world grows more interconnected, translation and interpretation from one language to another becomes extremely important, whether that be person-to-person or textual. That work involves potentially repetitive but consistent work as you translate many of the same things from one language to another. This consistency that is required on the job makes it a good fit for Taureans.

From 2021 to 2031 the number of people working as interpreters and translators is expected to grow by 20%. The annual yearly pay is $49,110.

3. Masonry worker

Brickmasons and blockmasons work with bricks, mortar, and concrete, They build a variety of structures, such as chimneys, outdoor patios, and even whole houses. As with glaziers, Taureans are well suited to this job, as it entails steady, reliable work and involves their hands.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of masonry workers will decrease by 2% from 2021 to 2031. The job requires an apprenticeship or on-the-job training and pays a median $48,040 a year.

4. Occupational therapy assistant

Occupational therapy assistants work with their clients to improve their physical movement and skills, whether that be for restorative, retention, or preventive purposes. Their clients can range from the very young to the very old, and involve a variety of different treatments as required by the patient. Crucially, any regimen must be followed to the letter, and the therapist is responsible for helping their client follow through. Thus, the consistency needed in assisting their client is well found in Taureans.

From 2021 to 2031, the U.S. BLS forecasts that the total employment of occupational therapy assistants will increase by 25%. Median annual pay is $61,520, and usually, an accredited associate degree and certification from a state are required.

5. Biomedical engineer

Biomedical Engineers work on new medical devices, software, or equipment that are either easier to use or more effective in delivering quality care to medical patients. They work in a variety of industries. Taureans are well suited to be biomedical engineers as they are very hands-on and have a consistency that allows them to keep working on a prototype until it works as needed.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of biomedical engineers will increase by 10% from 2021 to 2031. To be a biomedical engineer, you need a specialized bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering. The annual median salary is $97,410.

6. Graphic designer

Taureans have a keen eye for detail and a strong appreciation for aesthetics. They are well suited to work in the art space, where attention to detail is of utmost importance. As graphic artists, Taureans can use their creative abilities to design logos, brochures, and other visual materials. They can also work as art directors, overseeing the creative direction of a project, ensuring that it meets the client’s expectations while remaining aesthetically pleasing.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of graphic designers will increase 3% from 2021 to 2031, and can often be a self-taught remote job. The median annual salary is $50,710 per year.

7. Fashion designer

Taurus individuals are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, making them naturally drawn to fashion and the fashion industry. They have a strong sense of style and are always aware of the latest fashion trends. As fashion designers, they can use their creative talents to design clothing, accessories, and footwear. They must be able to create original designs while keeping up with changing trends.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of fashion designers will increase by 3% from 2021 to 2031, with a median annual salary of $77,450.

8. Forest ranger

As an earth sign, Taurus individuals have a strong connection to nature and are drawn to careers that allow them to spend time outdoors. As forest rangers, they can combine their love for nature with their need for stability and reliability. Forest rangers are responsible for managing and protecting natural resources, including forests and parks. They must have excellent problem-solving skills and be able to handle emergencies.

According to the U.S. BLS, the total employment of forest rangers is expected to decrease 3% from 2021 to 2031. In 2021, the median pay for forest and conservation workers was $30,550.

9. Investment banker

Taurus individuals have a strong work ethic and a love for stability, making them a great fit for careers in finance. They're also notoriously good with money. As investment bankers, they can use their attention to detail and strong analytical skills to help clients make informed investment decisions. They must be able to handle high-pressure situations and work long hours.

The U.S. BLS projects that the total employment of a similar career path, financial analysis, is projected to increase 9% over the next 10 years. The 2021 median salary was $95,570.

Matthew Ameduri is a J. D. Candidate at George Washington University and former YourTango contributor who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.