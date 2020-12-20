Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 21, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 21, 2020.

The Winter Solstice is here, and it starts with Capricorn season.

Not only is it Capricorn season, but it's also the day of the great Saturn/Jupiter conjunction in Aquarius at 0 degrees.

There is lots of cardinal energy in the air which makes the day perfect for setting goals, writing down your upcoming resolutions, and taking action.

The Sun enters Capricorn, and this is a time for all zodiac signs to step into their personal power for the next 30-days.

The Sun in Capricorn is strong, determined, and hard-working, which makes Monday the perfect time to start a new goal.

The Moon will be in Aries. The Moon in Aries can be negative and moody, but it's also quick to make changes and eager to act.

So, whatever you find yourself battling on Monday, this is just the beginning of something great coming down the road.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 21 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include French politician Emmanuel Macron, actor Samuel Jackson, and singer/songwriter Frank Zappa.

​You are spiritually and emotionally aware.

You are a determined individual who is grounded and confident.

You are not easily swayed once you make a decision.

You have inner courage and powerful grit.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, and Pisces zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a great time to really do your best work because your reputation will continue to grow.

This is a good time for you to try to enter a new field of interest.

You may find that over the next three months you could get a job offer or a type of promotion.

If you have been unemployed, the next 30-days can be groundbreaking for you.

You might find work you love or receive an offer for something you've already applied for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

You may find your tribe and become closer to the people that you are working with on a day-to-day basis.

This is a good time for networking and connecting with like-minded individuals.

You may appear to be a dependable person in the group.

Your friends or partnerships could come to lean on you for your tireless strength and efforts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

You may meet people from different cultural backgrounds while at work through friends.

This is a good time to expand your knowledge about the world.

You can learn a new language or explore how other countries do things that you're interested in.

From food to business, you can apply newly acquired knowledge to what you are currently working on in an innovative way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources and inheritance.

You may come into significant influence and be perceived as a person who has klout among others.

A relative, business partner, or significant other may come into money or gains, and it helps you in some way.

The eighth house also can lead you to be interested in things related to astrology, past-life matters, and even grow more aware of your mortality and that of others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

You have the grit and tenacity you need to work hard for what you want in a relationship.

This is a great time to start talking about future goals with a mate.

If you have some things you'd like to accomplish together as a team, put a plan together and determine to see it through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties, work, and pets.

You can get a boost of energy. You may feel stronger than ever to get your important tasks done.

You may feel like you have a stronger sense of clarity and focus when it comes to your tasks and what priorities require your attention.

You need to be mindful not to over do things at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of creativity and play.

LIfe has a unique meaning and purpose, and you may find within yourself what you need to rise to the occasion.

You could discover a unique platform to present your ideas.

This is a great time to experiment with different avenues to exert your voice and to see what works best for you, and what you hope to accomplish.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of home and family.

It's a great time to carve out a personal practice and to set a schedule that allows you room to grow.

You need security and space to think and to get in tune with your inner strength and self-confidence.

You have a sense of duty that will require you to know how to tap into your inner leader.

You may also discover that you need a mentor or someone to hold you accountable so that you achieve your goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of communication and contracts.

You are direct and forthright when it comes to saying what you think and feel.

You have a strong presence when you are around others.

You can build your reputation in a positive way for business in your community.

This can be a good time for sales growth and gaining new contracts in business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal possessions.

This is a good time to work on saving money and making what you have work for you.

On a personal level, you come across as someone who is self-assured and can command respect.

You may enjoy starting a new routine that includes cooking at home.

Your idea of sensual pleasures and comfort can include feeling like you have all you need and being self-sufficient.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of identity. You are strong and confident.

You may come across as ruthless and calculated during this transit.

You may become focused on attaining a personal goal, and if you don't have one for the next 30-days, consider something ambitious you'd like to have completed before your birthday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Where you felt weakened and overtaken by others, you may start to feel stronger and more confident.

Your fears may not be as formidable to you.

You may actually learn how to use things that once held you back as a source of personal power and growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.