Saturn Sign Meanings In Astrology

In astrology, Saturn is a planet in every zodiac sign's natal chart. Its placement in a particular zodiac sign or house affects and brings Capricorn personality traits to that aspect. Saturn is the planetary ruler of Capricorn and people whose birthday falls between December 22nd and January 20th.

Saturn astrology meaning

In astrology, Saturn represents a fatherly figure that brings about rules, regulations, structure, obligation, ambition, and some discipline. These rules are meant to help all zodiac signs to understand and learn about the world around us. Saturn is known to restrict and limit while also creating structure in life. Saturn brings meaning to our lives while reminding us of boundaries, commitments, and responsibilities. History is a big part of Saturn. Therefore, Saturn also represents traditions — a major part of your life.

The role of Saturn in astrology helps us grow into who we are.

As Traditional Tropical Astrologer Ellie Remotigue explains in a TikTok video, Saturn is known as a malefic planet, meaning "it is difficult or it tries to do harm to us." That said, it's important not to look at Saturn as the "malefic bad guy." Instead, Remotigue suggests looking at Saturn in astrology as teaching us "the hard life lessons that we have to learn." These lessons are often revealed to us during our Saturn return, which happens every 27-30 years.

Saturn signs in astology, explained

"Your Saturn placements and Saturn-ruled signs show where you can better with age," explains Remotigue.

Saturn in Aries

When Saturn is in Aries in your birth chart, you will find that you have been taking on lots of responsibilities early in your life, usually as a child. You are plagued by anxieties, anger issues, and worries, but you try to appear as if nothing phases you in life. But you suffer from feeling inferior.

Saturn in Taurus

When Saturn is in Taurus in your birth chart, you really need guarantees in life. You are very thrifty with your money because you crave financial stability. You have to stay patient, work hard, and live a disciplined life to be able to feel stable.

Saturn in Gemini

When Saturn is in Gemini in your birth chart, you are very creative and adaptable in life. You keep good control over your life and you take every obstacle that comes into your path in a way that you don't let it get to you. You are strong.

Saturn in Cancer

When Saturn is in Cancer in your birth chart, it means that you have a tendency to close yourself off from the world, emotionally and physically. You want to hide and focus on your family whom you love and care for very much.

Saturn in Leo

When Saturn is in Leo in your birth chart, you will yearn for attention, recognition, and fame. You are strict and you like discipline. You have to remember to keep yourself level-headed and grounded because you don't want to be the person you could possibly be.

Saturn in Virgo

When Saturn is in Virgo in your birth chart, you are very practical. You focus very deeply and you are serious. You may even find that you worry about even the littlest things in life and you meticulously plan, while you strive for perfection.

Saturn in Libra

When Saturn is in Libra in your birth chart, you are committed to finding justice in life. You are cooperative and you love working with others. You will find that you have to put in a lot of hard work and commitment to be able to make relationships work, but you need a social life to succeed in life.

Saturn in Scorpio

When Saturn is in Scorpio in your birth chart, you may be feeling a bit impatient and intense. You may even find that you take your responsibilities way too seriously and may bite off more than you can chew, but you succeed out of your own sheer determination and willpower.

Saturn in Sagittarius

When Saturn is in Sagittarius in your birth chart, you will be highly interested in philosophy and religion. You want to obtain a higher and better reputation in society as well as work up the career ladder, even if you feel a certain sense of skepticism.

Saturn in Capricorn

When Saturn is in Capricorn in your birth chart, you are going to find a greater emotional intensity and drive for power and authority. You never shy away from your responsibilities, and you are enjoying your daily life while you are working your way slowly up the ladder.

Saturn in Aquarius

When Saturn is in Aquarius in your birth chart, you are going to make some conservative choices in your life. You will find that your concentration is stronger, but also pessimistic. You will find these feelings will clash often. But you'd much rather remain outside of anything happening because you would rather not be a part of anything.

Saturn in Pisces

When Saturn is in Pisces in your birth chart, you are going to be very sensitive and vulnerable. You need to learn to channel your sensitivity so it does not overtake you, while also staying compassionate and kind to those you love.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.