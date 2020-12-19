How Capricorn Season 2020 Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Lodged in between Fiery Sagittarius and Airy Aquarius, Earthy Capricorn picks up and drops off a couple of the traits that fit along the cusp.

Yet Capricorns are uniquely their own. They know exactly who they are and what they came to do here — and it's probably not to dance.

When does Capricorn season start?

If you were born at the end of the year to the beginning of the new year, you're a Capricorn. As such, Capricorn Season begins on December 22nd and lasts until January 19th, when Aquarius Season starts.

Making money and working hard is Capricorn in a nutshell. And the interesting part is that this season is also one that will affect others, whether they are Capricorn or not.

As we enter the zodiacal season of Capricorn, we get to experience its influence, and it's quite a positive influence. When we come to recognize how Capricorn affects us, no matter our zodiac sign, we can use that knowledge to improve ourselves.

Was 2020 a good year for Capricorn? Will 2021 be lucky?

If anyone was to make it out alive and unscathed by this unrelenting year, it would be Capricorn. Why? Because Capricorns are survivors.

They don't play games; they get right to the point, and if survival is the point, they don't divert. They stay on point and get the job of living done well. These aren't just words; this is the way of Capricorn.

It wasn't luck that got them through 2020, and it won't be luck that gets them through 2021; it's hard work, a responsible take on their own lives, and a serious desire to put in the effort it takes to make the world a better place.

We would all do ourselves a favor by implementing a few of Capricorn's natural survival instincts.

What do Astrological Seasons mean?

As for the rest of us, how do these astrological seasons affect us? What we can expect for our own lives when we pass through the season of Capricorn?

The first thing we have to know is that we are most definitely influenced by the cosmos. And what are the cosmos but stars, planets and galactic bodies?

Why do we care about such things? Because, in nature, all things are connected, and that means humans are directly affected by what happens to our planet and sky.

It's the butterfly effect. If a star explodes somewhere in the universe, that event will affect its nearby star neighbors and, eventually, that will trickle down to us. "We are all in this together" isn't restricted to the human race; it's a prevalent truth that covers the entire scope of the universe.

So, when late December knocks, we all open our doors to the same season: Capricorn. And that means we all get a little taste of what the Capricorn universe is about.

Now, once we leave Capricorn, we enter Aquarius Season. To prepare for this, we need to know that we move into a new influence: an Air element.

All that we came to know during Capricorn Season starts to fade and, once again, we feel the revolution that is Aquarius. It's the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, as they say, and that automatically implies that we walk into what we might call "harmony and understanding."

During Aquarius Season, be prepared to change your life for the better, as this season gives us hope, happiness and radiant health.

What does Capricorn Season mean?

Capricorn is a complex Earth element sign, which explains all the pragmatism that comes along with it.

Much like fellow Earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, this sign brings out the solid thinker in all of us. Earth element signs are just that: down to earth, which implies realistic, honest, open and natural.

Symbolically, Capricorn is represented by the mythological Sea Goat. Its ruling planet is Saturn, which represents restriction, a trait that plays out in Capricorn folks as cool-headed, lacking in intimacy, and factual without embellishment.

In other words, Capricorns are hard-headed truth-seekers who can sometimes come across as snobs, edge lords or cold people, in general.

When Capricorn is upon us, we all feel a little smarter, a little more independent than usual, and we all get it into our heads that we can, no matter what we want to achieve. Capricorn is the go-getter, the overachiever, the one who gets the job done.

But Capricorn is also the one who expects pay for their work, so when we are in Capricorn Season, we become ambitious, driven to complete our tasks, and able to see success as our future.

How Capricorn Season Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Let's take a look at your personal zodiac sign, see how you can harness the power of Capricorn, and what you can expect from this highly influential astrological season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because it's the end of the year, Aries, you're going to want to be concentrating on new starts, resolutions and plans.

While it's not ultimately in your nature to plan anything, your Capricorn influenced journey will have you feeling confident that hope not only exists, but that you're responsible for keeping it alive.

Capricorn Season will bring out the realist in you, and you will find yourself very engaged in plans and new events come the new year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Capricorn has a way with you, Taurus, and it's going to bring out your sense of responsibility and personal awareness.

You know you've dawdled and perhaps lost time in doing so; in other words, you no longer have the need to simply waste time. You feel the pressure of time and the need to achieve something for yourself — something solid, real, and long-lasting.

Run with this energy. Let that sensible and down to earth Capricorn energy envelope you in creative ideas and plans for the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Taking responsibility has never been a thing with you, Gemini; however, during Capricorn Season, you'll find yourself tying up a lot of loose ends so you can proceed with the rest of your life, unencumbered.

Capricorn's drive towards doing the right thing may just catch up with you, and you'll make that decision. You know, the one you've put off for the entire year.

You will do something with this energy that can and will change your life. Be brave, because it's the season for courage and renewal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The influence of Capricorn on you, Cancer, is going to be profound.

You're going to confront feelings within yourself that you'll need to deal with. You prefer the stagnancy of a secure situation. You're not accustomed to change; in fact, you don't welcome it at all.

However, Capricorn's influence is going to have you questioning change, perhaps even accepting it, and going for it. Roll with the changes the Capricorn brings, and flow with the idea that change can actually be very good for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You aren't one to learn from others, but come December 22, the start of Capricorn Season, you're going to find yourself very open to the teachings of others, Leo.

Something is going to snap within you. You'll recognize it as a need for change and improvement. That is where Capricorn shines in you.

You'll find yourself very interested in new things and in participating in those things. Capricorn will keep you interested, engaged and involved in the present tense, so there is no room for the past here.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Capricorn is a fellow Earth sign, Virgo, and it's influence on you this month will be about practicality and making things work.

It's time to put aside your fantasy world; you had enough of that during Sagittarius Season, and now is the time to try out some of the ideas you've had only in your mind for way too long.

It's a month of manifestation for you. It will also be a season of risk-taking. But if you listen to your heart and proceed according to what it tells you, you will succeed in all you do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Expect Capricorn Season to look like a financial breakthrough, Libra.

This season is going to affect you the right way, and you certainly know what this could mean for you. Play your cards right because the Capricorn "work-a-holic" way means you could find yourself raking in the big bucks.

You've always been good with money, but during Capricorn Season, you have the potential to make a killing. So plan ahead, create an agenda and go for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This could be a great season for you to shake things up and get you out of your head, Scorpio.

Capricorn Season demands presence, and you've been all but present for the last few months. You need to grab ahold of today and stop worrying about both the past and the future.

You're a naturally spiritual person, and Capricorn might be able to help you direct your spirituality towards something solid and doable. It's the time for action, so make your dreams come true and don't keep them in your head forever.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Because you're close to the Capricorn timeline, Sagittarius, you're easily accepting of Capricorn's ways, especially if you're born in December rather than November.

You'll be able to complete projects easily during this season, which also means you should try harder to get them done.

You have a tendency to let things go by the wayside, so try to incorporate that dynamic, progressive energy of Capricorn into completing things you started. That way, you can move clearly into the new year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's you all over, Capricorn, and that is a good thing.

You become more of yourself towards the end of the year, and this brings out your generosity and compassion. While others may perceive you as a bit cold, once you show the world your amazing, sunshine-y soul, they'll get the point: you're a winner.

Losing never suited you and that is mainly because you never lose. Why? Because you put in the effort, Capricorn. You know 2 + 2 = 4; you don't try to pretend it equals anything else, and that is how you run your life.

This is your season, so go make money, have fun, start a plan, and make it all work!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's almost your time, Aquarius, but you still have to live through the stubborn season of Capricorn.

In your case, "stubborn" is one of the Capricorn traits you'll find yourself indulging in, perhaps a little too heavily. You'll also find yourself heavily involved in tradition, another Capricorn tendency.

Don't be surprised if the holiday season turns you into a holiday automaton; don't let the stress of the season get you down. Rise up and get ready for your own season of strength and power in Aquarius Season.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It's not often where you, Pisces, feel secure or stable, but this is the time for you to feel the ground you walk on and appreciate it, and your surroundings.

This Earth element season is one to put new perspective on your old beliefs. You're not alone, and you're not about to fly off into the universe; in fact, Capricorn will make you feel like you're more able than ever before.

This season will make you take notice of just how secure you really do feel. All truly is well in your world, so use this energy to complete projects and plan out new ones.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.