Aries Zodiac Sign Guide: Personality Traits, Dates, Love Compatibility And More

They're the boss (for plenty of good reasons).

Rejoice, Aries! No other zodiac signs could exist without you.

In case you're new to astrology, that's because Aries is the first sign of the zodiac.

Born between the dates of March 21 - April 19, Aries are known for their strong personality traits, exceptional characteristics and assertive (read: bossy) behavior.

A man or woman born under the Aries zodiac sign is sure to stand out from — and ahead of — the crowd.

Read on to learn more essential facts about common Aries traits, career strengths and love compatibility with other zodiac signs, plus a list of famous Aries celebrities!

Aries zodiac sign details

Placement in the Zodiac: First

First Symbol: The Ram

The Ram Element: Fire (active)

Fire (active) Modality: Cardinal

Cardinal Ruling Planet: Mars

Mars Color: Red

Red Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Birthstone: Diamond

Diamond Alternate Birthstones: Bloodstone, Topaz Sapphire, Jasper, and Aquamarine

Bloodstone, Topaz Sapphire, Jasper, and Aquamarine Flower: Thistle and Honeysuckle

Thistle and Honeysuckle Sister Sign: Libra

Aries personality traits

Strengths (positive traits): Confident, assertive, energetic, passionate, innovative, charismatic, physically active, determined, protective, and loyal.

Weaknesses (negative traits): Impatient, arrogant, aggressive, impatient, temperamental, combative, demanding, and competitive.

Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, it's only logical that those born with this Sun sign are natural-born leaders. An Aries takes the reins without giving it a second thought, and thrives on being an absolute boss at everything they do.

Aries is a fire sign, so they're full of energy and passion. It's practically impossible for them to sit still. They love being physical and must be in on the action at all times.

Their fiery personality type does have its downsides, though, as Aries can often be seen as arrogant and aggressive. Many mistake the Aries "can do" attitude as having a huge ego. Although this can be true, this zodiac sign just sees it as having what it takes to be an innovator.

And don't even think about getting into it with an Aries! They will always have the last word. Just like with everything else in their lives, they will forever be the winner in any argument.

Aries aren't afraid to show determination in every aspect of their lives, so don't be surprised when you find that an Aries is just as passionate about what they do in their free time as they are in the boardroom.

This zodiac sign is also fiercely independent. They have no problem carving their own path and not looking back to see if anyone's following, though they'll often have many followers since their personalities are so captivating and their excitement is contagious.

Aries make excellent friends. They protect the ones they care for and their tenacity for life serves as an inspiration, encouraging others to live life to the fullest.

And as you might guess, Aries can't stand taking orders. They prefer to be the one who always gives the orders, which can result in them getting moody if they can't get their way.

Aries love compatibility

Most compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Gemini, Libra, Scorpio

Least compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Leo, Sagittarius, Virgo

Because Aries is a fire sign, they're known for their independence and unrivaled vigor. They need someone who can keep up with them and give them the passion they so desperately require, but they also want someone who will respect their freedom.

This is why Gemini is the ultimate astrological match for an Aries when it comes to romantic relationships.

Much like Aries, Geminis love a good romance as long as it promises to be exciting and different. Neither sign is shy when it comes to indulging in their wildest fantasies, which means time in the bedroom is never dull or boring, and that's exactly what an Aries is looking for.

Gemini is always up for a good challenge and will never fail to throw a few surprises towards their beloved Aries, which only makes that passionate Aries crave them even more. Most importantly, Gemini understands the Aries need for freedom and their own separate space. A Gemini will never come off as clingy or needy; they know that time apart will only make their love more intense, so each time they see Aries, it only gets better.

Best careers for Aries

Aries are born leaders, so they will excel in any job where they can take the lead.

Aries make especially successful entrepreneurs. Since they like to be their own bosses and love taking initiative, starting a business comes second nature to them.

And because Aries aren't afraid to make brave decisions and aren't scared of a little blood, medical professions are also an excellent choice. Doctors must have strong personalities and be great leaders — two boxes easily checked off by an Aries.

The hard work an Aries is willing to put into their career equals a large payday, and they aren't afraid to show it. Although they are careful not to overspend, they know they deserve to treat themselves at times. Aries isn't afraid to set aside a few (and sometimes more than a few) dollars to spend on themselves.

Aries never let opportunities for advancement slip through their fingers. The busier an Aries bee, the better.

Aries symbol

The Aries symbol is the Ram, representing this sign as a sheer force of nature.

Known for digging in its feet and butting horns, rams are known to be strong-willed and stubborn. And just like their animal counterpart, Aries refuses to be pushed around by anyone.

You might want to think again if you assume you can an Aries what to do.

Aries eminent personalities, famous figures and celebrities

​Each zodiac sign has its share of celebrities to claim.

Here's a list of just a few famous Aries and their birthdays:

Actor Matthew Broderick — March 21

Actress Reese Witherspoon — March 22

Actress Jessica Chastain — March 24

Singer/Songwriter Elton John — March 25

Rapper Big Sean — March 25

Actress Keira Knightley — March 26

Singer/"American Idol" Judge Steven Tyler — March 26

Singer Mariah Carey — March 27

Singer Lady Gaga — March 28

Singer Celine Dion — March 30

Actor David Oyelowo — April 1

Comedian/Actor Eddie Murphy — April 3

Actor Robert Downey Jr. — April 4

Singer Pharrell Williams — April 5

Actor Paul Rudd — April 6

Actor Jackie Chan — April 7

Actress Skai Jackson — April 8

Actress Kristen Stewart — April 9

Actress Elle Fanning — April 9

Designer Marc Jacobs — April 9

Actress Emma Watson — April 15

Chance the Rapper — April 16

Singer Akon — April 16

Actress Jennifer Garner — April 17

Reality Star Kourtney Kardashian — April 18

Tennis Player Maria Sharapova — April 19

Actress Kate Hudson — April 19​

Sloane Solomon is a YourTango editor and writer who covers pop culture, lifestyle topics, and love and relationships.