Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 20, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 20, 2020.

This Sunday, try to enjoy what you have now and embrace the day.

Saturn is in Aquarius and the perfecting of the great conjunction with Jupiter has already begun.

Saturn in Aquarius teaches us to be serious with our choices.

Jupiter says to search for ways to grow and expand.

The Sun is in Sagittarius for one last day. The Moon will spend the day in dreamy Pisces.

It's a time to play and to enjoy life without really thinking about what the day will bring.

Things will change on the 21st when the Moon enters determined Aries and the Sun moves into action-oriented Capricorn.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 20 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor and director Jonah Hill and singer JoJo.

You are outgoing and forward.

You enjoy being the center of attention. ​

You are unafraid to take on a challenge, and you have a great sense of humor.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of friendships.

You may see a shift in your relationship and it could be an eyeopener. It's too soon to pass judgment on anyone that you know or meet.

Anticipate that this can be a time where you wake up and realize who you are in light of your social circle and who it is you want to be... in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house social status.

There are things that you need to do when it comes to taking your career to the next level.

Sometimes it's not always about what you know. Lots of people may have similar educational backgrounds.

What you have that's unique are the relationships you've built. Those are areas to capitalize on.

Perhaps right down who you know and what you can to engage more frequently.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of higher learning.

There are things you need to discover but until you accept that you don't know everything, you may find that you're always in the same place.

You don't have to keep spinning your wheels.

You can see that there are so many more things to live if you would just admit ignorance from time-to-time.

It's good to be humble at times.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of shared resources.

You may discover the ability of the collective to be there for each other.

Perhaps a Kickstarter campaign or a fundraiser on Facebook can help you to meet a goal.

Be open to ideas, especially if you're trying to raise funds for an important project.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

It requires work to make things what you want them to be.

You may be going through a tough time in your relationship or the lack of a love life right now.

Your friendships can be there to help you see things in a new light. They can cheer you on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of daily duties, pets, and work.

There are old ways of doing things and then there are innovations that make jobs so much easier.

Maybe it's time for you to invest in some tools to make your housework or chores a bit less burdensome.

You might splurge on a Roomba or hire a cleaning person for your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of creativity and romance.

You may want to be with someone and then there's a part of you that may not want to be with a person, but you will definitely find yourself at the place where a decision needs to be made.

You might want to stick your toe in the water to see if it's warm for you.

It's OK to show that you've got a heart even if it's a bit bruised from the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of home and family.

Social distancing from the people you love has been difficult. It's not the same to chat to people you love online or via Zoom when you really need a hug.

You may need to admit this and just own up to the fact that you're sad about it all.

However, things will get better, and chances are they are feeling it too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of commitment.

Not all relationships are easy to be in.

From people to projects, you might be wondering why the love died or where is the compassion you used to feel for one another.

This is a time to take a break, even if it's just for an hour.

Use that time to make a firm decision that you will do what you say and if you can't, then you'll own up to that too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a good time to look at the big picture.

Perhaps your finances are not in order in the way you would like.

Set some resolutions for saving money and for making it.

You might want to also see where you have been successful in your collection of assets at home or at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of identity.

This is a wonderful time to embrace your uniqueness.

You've been trying to blend in too much in order to be likable.

That's not for you. Be yourself.

It's a good day for you to embrace your quirkier side and to enjoy who you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Great Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place and this affects your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.

It's a good time to be proactive with your cybersecurity.

Be careful about your online activity especially with strangers.

If it's been a while since you've changed your passwords, then update things.

Make sure that your social media and digital information is locked up tight from potential hackers.

