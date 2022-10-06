15 Best Libra Tattoo Ideas

By Emily Francos — Updated on Oct 06, 2022
Photo: Elena Nazarova and Chikovnaya via Canva
Libra is the zodiac sign of the people born between August 23 - September 23.
Everyone can recognize a Libra Sun, Moon, or Rising sign by the beautiful elegance they display when walking into a room.
Venus rules Libra, so it's no wonder that you are a moving piece of art — and these Libra tattoo ideas are just a lovely as you are.
The sign of a Libra is the scale. It is a depiction of The Measure of Our Souls myth. Libra tattoos may consist of the goddess Themis or Justicus holding scales and symbols.
These symbols that represent the Libra are popular with women because they are positive, representing romanticism, diplomacy, peace, and idealism.
Some other popular Libra symbols include its glyph, zodiac constellation, and its ruling planet Venus' astrology symbol.
The colors used in each individual's tattoo are most likely a representation of that person's personality and that tells this person's story, or you can lean towards one of Libra's power colors, pink or blue.
Here are some of the best Libra tattoo ideas to inspire your own original artwork.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Tattoo Ideas For Each Sign
1. Minimalistic Libra scale on the wrist
מזל מאזניים #libratattoo #libratattoos #libraseason #libratatoo #libratattoodesign #libratat #libraink #inklibra #tattoolibra #libra #libra#libras #libragang #libras #libra#wristtat #wristtattoo #wrist #wristtattoos #wristink #מזלמאזניים מיסטר ג'ונס קעקועים, מתחם ביג פאשן אשדוד. לבירורים וקביעת תור: 086782786
A post shared by מיסטר ג'ונס קעקועים (@mr.jones.tattoo) on Apr 6, 2019 at 10:32am PDT
Any time you get a glimpse of your wrist you'll be reminded to stay balanced.
2. Watercolor Libra symbols
A post shared by ElizabethEdo (@elizabethedo) on Oct 16, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT
You can combine any number of symbols into one original piece of art, such as this one that has everything from the Venus symbol to the Libra glyph.
3. Libra glyph neck tattoo
Mais uma pra coleção. Por que aqui é muito orgulho de ser libra . Muito obrigado pelo presente @ranquinetattoo . Curti muito. O trabalho ficou impecável. Era afim dessa tattoo a anos. #signostattoo #libratattoos #blacktatoo
A post shared by Wiuller Tatuador (@wiullertattoo) on Oct 19, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT
This larger piece lets everyone know where you are on the zodiac wheel.
4. Masculine Libra scales
#tattoo #tattoos #3dtattoos #tattoo3d #effecttattoo #libratattoos #libratattoo #bilancia #bilanciatattoo #blackandwhitetattoo #beautifultattoo #beautifultattoos #picoftheday #ink #tattooink #tattooitalia #tattooidea #passiontattoo #ematattoo #tattoo88sondrio #italiantattoo #italiantattooer #italiantattooers #italianartist #italianartists #italiantattooartist #italiantattooartists #tattoo2018 #intattoowetrust
A post shared by TATTOO88 SONDRIO (@ema_tattoo88) on Oct 16, 2018 at 9:33am PDT
This unique tattoo shows the Libra Scales emerging from the skin.
5. Linework Libra scales
#tattoo #tattoolife #tattoolifestyle #tattooaddict #tattooaddiction #tattedboys #libratattoos #souljalias_tattoo @lil_pandaah
A post shared by Souljalias_TattoO (@souljalias) on Sep 26, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT
You can go big while also keeping it simple with something similar to this shoulder tattoo.
6. Angel and demon on the Libra scales
Tattoo by me! #texastattooartist #texastattoo #fortworthtattoos #texastattoos #libratattoo #libratattoos #scaletattoo #angeldemontattooblackandgrey #angeltattoos #demontattoo #angeldemontattoo #blackandgreytattoo #inklifetattoosdfw @coveredcanvasasbychris
A post shared by Carola Locke (@carolla_deville) on Jul 31, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT
Add another dimension to the Libra symbol.
7. Colorful Libra glyph
#tattoo#tattooed#tattooart#tattoowork#tattoolife#tattooist#tattooer#girltattoo#tattoogirl#lovetattoo#cutetattoo#artist#artwork#artist#artlife#linetattoo#dreamtattoo#symboltattoo#colortattoo#libratattoo#libra
A post shared by 小君刺青 (@yu.tattoo) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT
The Libra zodiac sign's personality isn't black-and-white, so why should a Libra tattoo be?
Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!
RELATED: Libra Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Libra Zodiac Sign
8. Libra-inspired tree of life.
Libra tattoo #libratattoo#libratattoos #ink#inks#inked#inkedout #secret_ink#secret_inks#secretinktattoos #tattooartistinumoja #tattooartistinnairobi #tattooartistinkenya #tattooartistinafrica #umojatattoos #nairobitattoos #kenyantattoos #africantattoos #inknationwemadeit #gettingitdoneforyou #majorkey
A post shared by inksensei01 (@_ink_sensei) on Dec 23, 2017 at 11:56pm PST
Combine spirituality with astrology.
9. Libra scales and a knight
Tattoos Express ! #libratattoos#maleshouldertattoos#scaletattoos#maletattoos#tattoos#horiscopetattoos#librascaletattoos
A post shared by Tattoos Express 24-08 broadway (@tattoosexpress) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT
Just as the knight protects others, Libras are known for promoting justice.
10. Elephant holding Libra scales
An Ellie never forgets #librawoman #balance #heartandmind #libratattoos #beautyandthebeast #elephanttattoos #girlswithtattoos #greeneyes #greeneyedladies #loveyourself #loveislove #everythingiseverything #crazyhairishappyhair #peaceloveandsomecoffeeplease #gymtime #yesiwokeuplikethis #insomniac #orcrazylady #both #byefelicia
A post shared by Lizza (@eatsleepbeatsandsneaks) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT
Spiritually, elephants embody a lot of the same traits and characteristics seen in Libras.
11. Dotwork Libra scales
Libra #oldgeezeer #libra #tattooidea #libratattoos #zodiactattoo #dotworktattoo #smalltattoo #tattoo #tattoos #forshaga #studiobläck_forshaga #bläckadiforshaga #tattooapprentice @studioblack.se
A post shared by Marius Tömte (@marius_studioblack) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:30am PDT
This minimalistic tattoo design is perfect for those seeking something simple yet meaningful.
Related Stories From YourTango:
12. Realistic Libra scales
Nice little bday libra scales for miss @jilliem68 #tattooartist #frankgenovesetattoo #colortattoos #libratattoos #wristtattoo #zodiactattoos #scaletattoos #victorytattooink #tattoo #girltattoos #happybirthday
A post shared by Frank Genovese (@frankgenovesetattoo) on Oct 6, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT
If you prefer the look of realism, this scale design is for you.
13. Libra scales holding Heaven and Earth
#tattoo#tattoos#Albertshiu#Libra#Libratsttoo#Libratattoos
A post shared by Albert Shiu (@az_tattoo_studio) on Jun 27, 2016 at 11:12pm PDT
In this tattoo, the earth is symbolized by a feather which can also symbolize Libra's air sign element.
14. Galactic Libra scales
@tattooerzacklevey got to work on this a little the other day @evolvedbodyarts #boldwillhold #bright_and_bold #traditionaltattoo #traditionaltattooartist #neotraditionaltattoo #galaxytattoo #spacetattoo #coveruptattoo #libratattoo #tattoo #tattoos #evolved #evolvedbodyarts #marylandtattooartist #marylandtattooshop #tattooshop #eternalink #eternaltattooink #tattooed #coverup #allthecolors #librascales #libratattoos #spacetattoos #tattoodesign #wip #workinprogress #backtattoos #inkedandsexy
A post shared by Evolved Body Arts (@evolvedbodyarts) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:18am PDT
The astrology influence is unmistakable here.
15. Intricate floral scales tattoo
Add a feminine touch to the Libra scales.
RELATED: What Libras Are Like In Relationships
More for You on YourTango:
Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.