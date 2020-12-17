Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 18, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 18, 2020.

We have three more days before a new solar transit begins, so it's easy to feel anxious while waiting for the sun to change zodiac signs.

The Sun is in Sagittarius for three more days.

The Sun in Sagittarius is about adventure, learning, and exploring the world.

But now that the year is coming to a close, it's important to have one eye on fun and the other on the work we need to do when 2021 rolls out.

The Moon emphasizes taking a hard look at what needs to be improved upon, as the Moon and Saturn are in the sign of Aquarius.

Saturn is just as powerful in Aquarius as it was in Capricorn, but the only difference is that we work with friends instead of for ourselves.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 18 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and Sia, and actor Brad Pitt.

You are sweet and kind.

You have a gentle disposition.

Sometimes you struggle with taking the lead.

You are more emotional than others realize.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of social networking, and it promotes optimism and hope when it comes to making new friends.

Put yourself out there a little bit. Like people's status or get involved in a conversation.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of identity, which makes you a bit more assertive and bold, if you need the confidence boost.

If you usually just lurk and scroll, start showing a bit more activity and let others know when you find something that's been said interesting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Look at your work in progress and visualize what you want to see.

It's a wonderful time to feel like anything can happen, and for you, it's possible that you'd like to see growth in your career.

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of career, and social status, which makes it a wonderful time to be more committed to your job.

Or, if you really want to change careers, start looking at what's out there and comparing where you are now to where you need to be so you can plan.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of hidden enemies, so beware. Your inner dialogue could sabotage your efforts.

So, try not to let negative self-talk take you down a path of personal pity if things aren't great right now.

With Saturn in Aquarius, you have two years to see your life improve for the better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to see what you need to learn and to decide that you enjoy the process.

This is a time to be social and to get feedback from people you trust, and you can learn from what you hear.

Why? The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of higher learning. And so you're receptive.

Educational experiences provide something more for you now, and you may find that it connects you to a greater purpose.

Also, the Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of friendships. So, friends can be a driving factor to your growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are things available to you, but you have to be open to receive them.

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

This is a wonderful time to be open and receptive to a variety of experiences.

You may find that you are able to be both independent and still lean on people when you have a need.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house career and social status.

If you're needing help with advice at work, this is a good time to reach out to a mentor or get a free life coach evaluation.

You may learn something that helps you tweak your approach professionally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Working with others is easy for you to do, and you make an effort that produces results.

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of commitment and relationships.

You may find that one reason you need to stick something out for the long haul.

Perhaps your boss or you may discover the vision that was lacking and get you to see the purpose of all your hard work and efforts.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house higher learning, so be mindful not to get argumentative when it comes to differences of opinions.

When you bump heads with someone, try to see their point of view while understanding the process that leads you to your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Doing little things make up for a lost time, so focus on what you can finish. Tie up loose strings and be diligent with your efforts.

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, wellness, and your pet, if have any. Aim to do things as effectively as you can.

If you need to look up new apps or tools that make workflow better, then take a few moments to do it. It won't be a loss of your time to research but perhaps can improve how well you manage it.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of shared resources.

Use your friends, family, and network for advice, referrals, and time-saving tips. If you don't ask, how will you know?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be inventive. Create something that you love and perhaps it will have a lasting effect. Work on a passion project or build a relationship into something you can enjoy.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house relationships and love. So, this is a great time to channel some passion into your love life.

The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of creativity and romance, and this can ignite your desire to be in touch more than usual with someone you like or enjoy working with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of daily duties, pets, and health.

So, tend to those things in order to make the most of this transit. Get fit. Start exercising; maybe get back into walking the dog.

This is a wonderful time to explore new ways to connect with the people you love, and if you lost touch with relatives, make new ones that help you to find healing from what you didn't get as a child.

The Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

Schedule more chats with relatives that you enjoy being around.

Even if you just share funny memes or TikToks that remind you of childhood and the funnier side of life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a great time to embrace the collective and to see yourself as a part of a big whole that works for good.

You might find out where to volunteer by reading through ads in the newspaper or via billboards in your community.

Be alert to something that strikes your interest while the Moon spends the day in Aquarius.

The Moon in Aquarius activates your sector of communication, and the local community and you could also become interested in a project that you're passionate about.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house romance, so this could involve romantic love or something that communicates your appreciation for all people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Good things come to you when you least expect it, and there can be a monetary reward that you receive soon. This could be in the form of a reimbursement check,

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of money, and personal property, so maybe donating something now can be a valuable tax write off later, saving you money on your return next year.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of home and family, which can mean you're also emotionally handling some contention and strife.

Try not to let money matters fuel angry converstations. If you can be the 'bigger person' in the situation, try your best to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of identity.

Evaluate your purpose on social media, and if you've been inactive, maybe you will decide to get involved and promote some positive messages for others to see.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house communication. If you've ever posted something that stirred up an argument or if you find that something you read makes you upset, don't be afraid to use your block or mute feature on the web. It's there for a reason.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries, in your solar house of money, and this can be a challenging financial time for you.

So, certain things may feel hard to afford, and if that's held you back from getting the help you need, it can come up for you this weekend even more.

But do note that sometimes, healing can take place outside of an office or with a professional.

The waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies and karmic work, so old ways of thinking can be broken if you let it.

This could involve your approach to what you need. With so many channels available to find what you may need due to the pandemic, there's something online for every situation.

Sometimes a spiritual practice is what you need to reconnect with your heart, and maybe you can find a group that resonates with your needs at this time.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.