Shhh, a Scorpio is listening.

You'll always know when you meet a Scorpio zodiac sign by their intensity and dark humor.

Scorpios know how to get under your skin, and in order to do that, they need to learn in silence.

Why are Scorpios so quiet?

Scorpios are so quiet because they are observant.

Scorpio is one of the most powerful signs in astrology.

Scorpios are often noted as intuitive and highly empathic, traits often found in quiet personality types.

Scorpio zodiac signs are loyal, honest, and fiercely ambitious, craving the most out of life, which means they often put their attention on you instead of themselves.

Yes, Scorpios tend to get a bad reputation, oftentimes being called cold and secretive, but behind that quiet exterior is a lot of passion for the people that they love.

Scorpios restrain their power and this is why they tend to be one of the most silent zodiac signs.

Is it possible that a Scorpio’s silence is the key to their success?

Astrology can easily interpret these quiet Scorpio traits.

Here are the reasons why Scorpio zodiac signs are so quiet, per astrology:

Scorpio zodiac signs are so quiet because they are ruled by Pluto.

To better understand the silence that falls upon the lips of a Scorpio, it’s important to take a closer look at their ruling planet, Pluto.

Pluto is named after the Roman god of the underworld and wealth.

Pluto is the coldest and calmest dwarf planet in our solar system.

The planet Pluto, according to astrology, is known to be a great renewer.

Pluto as the ruler of Scorpio means that this zodiac sign is greatly motivated by transformation and growth.

Growth requires quiet reflection. Hence the reason why Scorpios are so quiet.

Scorpios are so quiet because they are observant.

Scorpios are more inclined to sit back and observe, analyzing the situation with a fine-tooth comb.

Scorpio zodiac signs search for details that will help in their journey and lead to more control of their life.

Scorpio is so quiet, and their silence can be confusing.

It can be confusing upon first meeting a quiet Scorpio.

They can be larger than life upon the first impression, guiding the conversation and seeming to be the life of the party.

People often believe this means they have won over a Scorpio. Later they come to find that they are mistaken.

The next time they see the same Scorpio, they are reserving their energy — a silence falling upon them.

Silence doesn't mean that Scorpio doesn’t you. Scorpio isn't cold-hearted.

The truth is that Scorpios do not surrender their trust immediately, if ever.

Scorpios need solid evidence over time to establish trust with the people they keep close.

So, they talk less and act quietly.

Scorpios are so quiet because they are guarded.

Why does this charismatic and devilishly charming zodiac sign have so many walls up when they want to let people in?

Scorpios are highly empathic by nature, meaning they are intuitive in regards to other’s emotions.

There are many wonderful traits to being an empath, gaining popularity and control, both things Scorpios may find themselves craving.

However, being this gift also comes with being an attractor of toxicity, especially in regards to attracting narcissists.

Scorpios are so quiet because they are saving their energy.

To avoid quarrelsome relationships that drain the Scorpio of all their energy, they may find that being more reserved and secretive benefits them more.

Scorpios are so quiet because they care.

Despite their reputation for being cold, Scorpios can be deeply sensitive.

Because of this, the Scorpio will hide their vulnerability with silence, not feeding any information to the ears of the enemy.

Being susceptible to falling prey to energy vampires, the Scorpio will often over-analyze and dig deeper into the inner truths of those they surround themselves with.

Scorpio is quiet when angry.

Scorpios don’t tend to forget things. Scorpios are very capable of holding grudges that others aren’t even aware of.

Make an enemy out of a Scorpio and they will be sure to see your fall, carefully calculated in the shadows of secrecy.

Scorpios will gather all the information they need about you, and you won’t even realize that they listened that much.

Because we know the Scorpio isn’t one to lay out their plan, their silence may be a little haunting.

Are they planning your ultimate demise? Or do they actually harbor beautiful, harmonious feelings for you?

It’s always hard to tell with how little they actually use their words, and how often they leave their stinger in plain sight, dangling above you.

A Scorpio is quiet socially when they are over you.

Scorpios are masters of ghosting, which can lead the partner and friends of the Scorpio on edge, wondering if the lack of communication means the plotting of their escape.

The truth of the matter is that if you love a Scorpio, you need to respect their privacy. In fact, this is one of the best ways to gain the trust of the Scorpio.

One of the last things you want to do to them is back them into a corner.

They will attack with their words, without warning, and only need one fatal strike to cause permanent damage in a relationship, much like the scorpion associated with this sign.

It is best to show rather than tell with them.

Scorpios are so quiet because they like having their space.

Perhaps the best piece of knowledge in understanding the Scorpio is allowing them to have their space.

Sometimes they need to muse over the thoughts in their heads; this distance doesn’t mean that they are abandoning you or care any less, they just need the space to really explore the information they’ve gathered.

In fact, Scorpios will be grateful if you allow them space when they go and comfort when they return.

At times, this distance and silence can even show that they respect you enough to not show when they’re overwhelmed with you.

Scorpios are so quiet when they feel comfortable with you.

When a Scorpio bows out, even for a moment, it is a sign that they hold you in high enough regard to not have to feel the chilly weather of Pluto surrounding your connection.

This is how Scorpios and their partners can grow in their relationship.

When a Scorpio is quiet, they are surrendering freedom and space with the mutual agreement that when all the information has been digested, the Scorpio can return to tell you their thoughts.

Yes, Scorpio’s silence can feel harsh. You might debate in your own mind of whether or not they actually like you.

However, silence is just Scorpio's natural habitat.

When a Scorpio is comfortable enough to be quiet with you, they will be the very first to tell you their secrets.

You'll get to enjoy the Scorpio's universe before they return back to their silence to study you more undetected.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.