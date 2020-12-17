Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 18, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 18, 2020.

It's a wonderful day to read poetry, learn about the stars, study astrology, the tarot or any other occult practice you find intriguing.

The Sun is in Sagittarius on Friday, and the Moon will be in Aquarius.

The Moon in Aquarius is innovative, thoughtful, and insightful.

It's a spiritual day in both astrology, the tarot, and the day's numerology.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

Together, the Moon, Sun, and your daily tarot card bring the perfect energy for writing, reading, and meditation.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, December 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune indicates that you are finally making headway in an area where you've endured stiff competition.

You are making it to the top, and your competitors, although they were good, you still rose like cream to the top.

When you get lucky in life, it's not something to take lightly. The universe chooses you for this good fortune and there's a purpose behind it.

Try to make the most of your situation. Aim to be at the top of your career field or to be the best at what it is you are doing.

Time is not always going to wait for you to manifest what you want, so be proactive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength tarot card is both an exertion of your inner courage but also a sign that you should be at peace with your situation.

You have nothing to fear right now. You have what you need to overcome and to endure this trial.

You are learning to be guided by your faith. In fact, it's your inner courage that is going to help you to do what you need to do, even if it was something you once feared.

Your fears are valid, but you're learning to address them and to see what those emotions are.

You don't need to be controlled by them any further. It's time for you to make that big step and become who you truly are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot card is about endurance. You are about to see this project through to the end.

You may be at the finish line and without realizing it, you'll cross over it.

Like a runner who has hit their high, you are also going to sail right through to the end.

You may be tired and perhaps you're even weary at times. However, as long as you stay in the battle, you'll win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

The World is about choices. You have lots of decisions that you need to make and they all appear to be good for one reason or another.

So, when this happens, you have to follow your heart and let it guide you.

There's no right or wrong in this situation. You make a list and aim to decide using your logic. Be practical.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man tarot card reveals that you've been waiting for something and you're no longer eager or upset, you're kind of numb.

You have gotten so used to a bizarre situation that you think it's normal for things to be this way.

You need to get some sort of energy in you to decide that you've had enough. It's not going to come to you any other way.

Perhaps you have to try one thing to revive your craving for more in life or decide that you are okay with this status quo.

Either way, the situation seems to be stagnant and without something is done, it will remain as is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician tarot card shows you have so many talents and capabilities that you're likely to spread yourself thin.

Multitasking sounds great until you realize that you've become good at lots of little things but an expert of none.

Pick one thing to focus on for a short period of time until you've become the best.

Then, you can command a better rate or more respect for your knowledge. This may also be a better use of your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess indicates that you need to listen to your gut.

You have to be in tune with yourself so that the decision you make align with your values.

You may not realize how important it is to remain quiet and steadfast at this time, but it is.

One of the reasons why it can be so hard for you to decide on an important matter is that your focus is too broad and on the wrong things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Enemies lurk everywhere, and they don't have to be people.

If you've been overeating or just lounging around more than usual, laziness or calories can be the vices that bring you down if you let them fester for longer than needed.

You have to have to start doing your shadow work and don't let bad habits take root where they become part of your character.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

An important decision is what the Lovers tarot card reveals, and this one may involve a romantic interest.

If you've been dating and now you feel you have to decide between two loves, then this is the time to do it.

Consider who makes you feel like you can see a future. Who is building you up instead of tearing you down.

Pick the healthier option for what it is you think you must choose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card indicates that you are thinking an awful lot about a situation.

Overthinking can drive you crazy. Thinking about a problem over and over again is trouble in itself.

You don't have to worry about life. Sometimes it takes care of itself and doesn't need negative energy to do so.

Try to stay focused on what it is you must do. Don't let worry become your second full-time job.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Judgement is about your decision-making and you may be ready to do something that you feel is right and timely.

Aim to do good for yourself and others.

You have already gathered enough information to make an educated guess if that's the best that you can do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Everyone feels out of their element when starting something new. The Fool tarot card reveals that you have been working on a goal that is amazing, but not exactly one that you're familiar with. You may be learning to trust yourself, and this can also mean listening when you feel like you have to slow down. Give yourself permission to pause and learn what you don't know when uncertainty strikes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.