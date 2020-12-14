Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 15, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 15, 2020.

Your horoscope on Tuesday brings lots of energy and focus to work and career as the Moon spends the day in Capricorn.

The Moon isn't too concerned about how things feel. In fact, the Moon in Capricorn wants to know how well things work in order to be successful and to make money.

On Tuesday, if you have important tasks to tend to, you'll enjoy this astrological energy as it provides lots of determination and devotion to accomplishing things.

However, if you're a sentimental type or you have romantic plans, try not to let the aloofness of others make you feel like it's you.

The Moon will work in harmony with chaotic Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, and its energy impacts your daily horoscope, too.

Things can feel unpredictable. So roll with it if you can, and if you can't focus on what you know will bring results.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 15 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include comedian Tim Conway and environmentalist, Chico Mendes.

You love to be in nature. You are comfortable in surroundings that have a sense of structure and control to them.

You enjoy making people laugh, but prefer smaller group settings over big parties.

You are dependable and trustworthy. You are a hard worker who appreciates others.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of career and social status. Good news can come through regarding a job offer or promotion. You can stand out among applicants if you have an interview scheduled or are competing for a new job. Put your best foot forward at the office as you'll be sure to make a good impression with colleagues and people that you collaborate with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy. This is a great time to apply for college or to think about going back to school to earn a certificate. If you are just intersted in studying new things, pick up a book or check out free courses available online through Khan Academy or Harvard's free classes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources. You are full of imagination and have a strong ability to bring something important back to life. You can revive a project that seemed to be hopeless. You might even feel inspired to give something you once thought was unimportant a redo so that it can be useful again. It's also a good time to devote time to writing a will or to researching insurance options for life, home, and property.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitment and marriage. You need a lot of strength when it comes to letting something valuable go. And, since Capricorn is your opposite sign, you may come to terms with a loss that involves a relationship, either business or personal. It can be hard for you to let something go but closure can be found at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of daily duties and work. You have a lot of drive and determination to get things done. You can have the capacity to be extremely focused and driven. You could teeter on the side of ruthlessness if you're not careful. You can distance your emotions from what it is that you're doing making the day great for decluttering, organizing or making important decisions involving your home, pets, and healthcare.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of creativity and romance. For now, romance is found in the details, such as who does what and how well it gets done. You will appreciate being helped, especially if the assistance provides tangible or measurable results. A solution that's out of the box could be a comfort to you over the next few days. If it saves you money or gives you an edge this week, even better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of home and family. You may need to shoulder the workload in your household, and you could be viewed as a leader who is trustworthy and dependable. If you're working remotely, you'll want to establish a clear boundary to avoid interruptions while completing office-related tasks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication. You are direct and straight-forward with your words and what you are trying to say. The day can be filled with work-related correspondence, and you will want to be timely in your replies. It's a good day to handle financial matters, especially those that involve accounts or bill pay that you manage for your employer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and personal property. It's a good day to evaluate and analyze your spending habits. If you have an important investment decision to make, be sure to get advice from a trusted advisor or counselor. Try not to make decisions that are rooted in impulsivity or your emotions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of identity. You will want others to respect you and to see you for what you do and how you get things done. Idle flattery will not appeal to your sense of self, and you might consider it suspect if a person gives you more praise than you feel you deserve. It's a great day for dressing your best and putting on your power colors, especially if you have an important meeting to attend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies. Pay close attention to what you're doing and with whom, and don't underestimate individuals who you feel that you cannot trust. You will want to keep your guards up and be protective of private and personal information. If you work a lot on the computer, be sure that your updates are completed and that your antivirus or identity protection certificates are up-to-date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friendships. It's a great day to celebrate solid relationships with people that are tested, tried, and true. Be sure to say thank you to those individuals you know are there for you when you need them. You may make a new acquaintance at work that has the traits or zodiac sign of a Capricorn, and this could be the start of a new friendship, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.