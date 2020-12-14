Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 15, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 15, 2020.

Try to hold your own and not lean too much on habits that sabotage your efforts.

We have lots of good energy coming our way with the Sun in Sagittarius.

The Sun in Sagittarius is about learning, adventure, and exploring personal beliefs.

However, on Tuesday, the Moon brings focus and attention to work while in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon is in its fall in Capricorn, and the tarot card for this zodiac sign symbolizes personal 'falls' as well.

Capricorn is associated with the Devil tarot card, and we can take this as a warning.

The warning is to avoid things that you consider to be vices that get you nowhere fast.

What types of things should you avoid the most?

Overspending, overeating, and even overworking are all areas to watch out for on Tuesday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Hold your tongue. Anger can set you off and you may say what you wish you had not.

A knee-jerk reaction may take place, and if you do find yourself feeling big emotions try to understand them.

While lashing out may feel right at the moment, wait. Think things through. It's always better to pause in the heat of the moment than to issue a sincere sorry later in hopes of some grace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to create something that you love.

Do you have a great idea? Take action before you lose steam. You won't regret trying to do what you think will be useful or good for your future. But, you may be sad that you didn't bother to take initiative if you decide to let time pass you by.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Let your feelings show. When you are falling in love with a person, job, project or even a pet, it can be scary. There are so many reasons why you worry that this will end badly. You've been hurt before. Remind yourself that this is a new experience. Just because you had a bad one in the past doesn't mean that this one will be the same. It's amazing that you can feel hopeful again. it's your turn to be happy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Being patient isn't easy, but you can do other things while you are waiting for a person or item to come through.

You can enjoy a hobby or exercise. You can catch up on all the shows you've wanted to see but could not find the time.

You can clean a room or get more organized.

You can wait, but you don't have to make this a boring time. The busier you are the faster time will fly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble comes and it goes. You will become better for it.

You may not like what is happening around you but think of the invaluable changes taking place within you.

You are learning to be a more responsible person. You are growing through this journey.

Your empathy is developing. Your trust in the universe is building, too.

It's not all bad, even if you would never have chosen this path for yourself. You're growing through it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Don't be emotional about it. Think logically.

Some decisions cannot be made based on emotion alone. You have to plan some of the things you intend to do out.

You may not know where the ending is or how the outcome will be, but you can narrow options down so that you have a good guess.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're standing at a crossroads. You have to make a decision. Do you want to go forward or stay where you are right now?

You may feel like the safer path is better, but is that what your heart is saying too?

You know that no matter what path you decide to take, the journey will not be easy.

Maybe it's time to take a risk and see where the unknown leads you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Should you trust blindly or let it be earned by a person you've just met.

Not every one that approaches you with a smile is your friend, but not everyone who seems to be against you is your enemy.

You may need time to understand what part of you is projecting your own fears into a situation.

But you may also want to explore your feelings about trust and relationships overall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Good luck can be had more than one. You can find good fortune by being in the right place at the right time or through your hard work and effort.

So, why not both? Be optimistic about your efforts and where life is taking you.

You may find yourself with twice the blessings because you earned what you worked for and because fate gave you a hand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Get excited. A new venture is a lot of work, and you are going to be so busy even before the new year comes in.

With so many things to do, you can easily feel overwhelmed, but try not to.

This is a wonderful season of life where you are building a dream and making it come true.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

A lot of things in life come down to perspective and being honest with your situation.

There's something to be said about starting the day by counting your blessings.

Think about all the good things you have going for you when your day seems grim. Imagine the great things you will experience, especially when your day hits a tough spot.

It's perfectly fine to say you're not having the best of times, but try not to frame one moment as if it's your whole life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

An ending means that you're ready to start something new.

You may not have asked for a relationship to end, but now that you see things are really over, it's time to look at the future.

You will meet someone new, even if you're heart isn't ready to believe it.

You will find a new way to love, even if you're heart is hurting now. Time heals all wounds. So, let a little more time pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.